September 6–10
Corteo
Corteo, one of Cirque du Soleil’s most acclaimed death-defying productions, arrives at Pechanga Arena for seven shows beginning this Wednesday. The story of Corteo follows a clown who envisions his funeral procession as a spontaneous and thrilling carnival watched over by angels. Unlike at any other Cirque du Soleil show, the stage sits in the center of a circular audience, giving each half of the crowd a different insight into this moving story that mixes fantasy and reality. | 3500 Sports Arena Boulevard, Midway
September 6–11
Del Mar Wine + Food Festival
Dinner with soccer stars, pickleball with an NFL legend, and a seafood lunch with celebrity chefs—if this sounds like your kind of shindig, you’ll love the inaugural Del Mar Wine + Food Festival. Following finger-food parties, plentiful pairing meals, and wondrous wine-tasting events, the festival culminates with the two-day Grand Tasting, which will feature unlimited bites and sips from more than 80 restaurants and celebrity chefs and dozens of world-class wineries. Purchase single-day and two-day tickets for the Grand Tasting, plus tickets for the several deluxe culinary experiences, here. | 14989 Via de la Valle, Del Mar
September 7–10
FilmOut San Diego
LGBTQ films and filmmakers both domestic and international will take center stage during the area’s longest-running LGBTQ-focused film festival. Movies in this year’s roundup include Intersectional Lens: The Black, Queer and Trans Experience, which highlights the experience of Black and trans individuals in San Diego’s LGBTQ community; Chasing Chasing Amy, a documentarian’s examination of Kevin Smith’s 1997 cult classic film; and Studio One Forever, which dives into the history of the iconic West Hollywood nightclub Studio One. You can see the whole lineup with a $150 all-access pass, or pick and choose with individual tickets for $12 to $15. After an opening night party at the San Diego Natural History Museum, film screenings will take place at the Museum of Photographic Arts and Hillcrest Cinemas. | Hillcrest & Balboa Park
September 8–10
Sycuan Pow-Wow
On the Sycuan Indian Reservation, performers from the Kumeyaay community of San Diego will showcase several Indigenous cultural practices, including Kumeyaay bird singing and dancing, during the 33rd Sycuan Pow-Wow. The goal of the pow-wow is to bring people together in a collaborative space for culture and community with Indigenous arts and crafts, food, flag ceremonies, and more. Attendees will get to witness the daily Grand Entry of the dancers, a colorful tradition that sets the stage for the performances. | 5577 Dehesa Road, El Cajon
September 8–30
The Savoyard Murders
Written by San Diego playwright, director, and actor Omri Schein, this murder mystery play from the Roustabouts Theatre Co. has plenty of twists, turns, and delicious drama in store for local theater audiences. The production is set in a Victorian mansion where a gathering of theater fanatics become unwitting suspects in a surprising murder, and the resulting investigation is as hilarious as it is suspenseful. Following a Thursday night preview, the opening night of The Savoyard Murders takes place this Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Scripps Ranch Theatre. | 9783 Avenue of Nations, Scripps Ranch
September 9
Grape Day Festival
The city of Escondido’s oldest and most fruit-tastic event, the annual Grape Day Festival, makes its return this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Grape Day Park, the original home of the century-old fest. Remembering Escondido’s past as the region’s agricultural center, this free, family-friendly festival from the Escondido History Center teaches attendees about the city’s grape-growing roots. This year’s festival kicks off with the Grape Day 5K and will feature bluegrass music, a food court, artisan vendors, and kids’ activities. | 321 North Broadway, Escondido
Taste of Gaslamp
From 1 to 4 p.m. this Saturday, the Gaslamp Quarter becomes a tantalizing taste destination during the 27th annual Taste of Gaslamp. Ticketholders can assemble a feast of small bites from 20-plus participating restaurants in the neighborhood, including Havana 1920, Smokin J’s BBQ, and Cali Cream. In addition to the fantastic food on the menu, guests who are 21 and older can enjoy three complimentary Karl Strauss beer tastings at Davis-Horton House Park. | Fourth Avenue & K Street, Gaslamp
Distinction Gallery 20 Year Anniversary Show
Check out Distinction Gallery’s 20th-anniversary show, featuring new pieces from 20 participating international artists. Each artist created a 12x12 work for the exhibition, with mediums ranging from oil and acrylic to mixed-media. This free showcase takes place from 6 to 10 p.m. this Saturday and includes live music, plus drinks available for purchase from Last Spot. | 317 East Grand Avenue, Escondido
Reader Tacotopia
The San Diego Reader’s flagship 21-plus taco-tasting event invites SoCal’s finest Mexican-food chefs to Golden Hill Park to see who’s the best of the country’s top taco region. Social media-savvy taco trucks, stalwart chain restaurants, and sensational hole-in-the-wall joints will all compete for the prestigious Best Taco Award. Attendees can sample unlimited tacos of every kind imaginable and enjoy live music, lawn games, and drinks, with bar proceeds going to the Greater Golden Hill Community Development Corporation. Ticket options include $45 general admission access, which includes bites from 2 to 5 p.m., and $55 VIP tickets, which come with a drink tickets and an extra tasting hour from 1 to 2 p.m. | 2590 Golden Hill Drive, Golden Hill
The Garden Party
Get your green on at this botanical bash in Encinitas, the San Diego Botanic Garden’s annual fundraiser soiree. From 4 to 8 p.m., attendees will enjoy live music from several local artists and food and drinks from San Diego County vendors like Bun & Patti, Urban Plate, Best Pizza & Brew, Bambucha, and Sipwell. You can also participate in a live auction and explore the beautiful plant life on display. Tickets for this 21-plus event are $300 per person, with proceeds going towards the garden’s conservation and plant-education programs. | 300 Quail Gardens Drive, Encinitas
September 9–10
ArtWalk Carlsbad
Artwork by more than 150 artists from the US and Mexico will be on display and for sale during this free, two-day fine art event. In addition to paintings, jewelry, photography, sculpture, and more mediums to ogle, there will be an interactive, family-friendly art section at KidsWalk as well as live music, food trucks, and vendor stands. | 5796 Armada Drive, Carlsbad
Cardiff Greek Festival
This weekend, Cardiff-by-the-Sea hosts this Greek cultural celebration and raises funds for the Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church and its building fund, senior apartments, and local charities. Expect traditional Greek music, cuisine, and folk dancing, plus a photo booth, dance lessons, shopping, and much more. This 43-year-old tradition takes place on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. | 3459 Manchester Avenue, Cardiff by-the-Sea
September 9–October 30
Seeking Beauty – From the Archives of James Hubbell
This career retrospective from 91-year-old artist James Hubbell begins with an opening reception on September 9 and will be on display until October 30. The exhibition will give attendees a rare insight into the iconic San Diego architect’s life and artistic influences and will feature 17,000 items preserved by the Ilan-Lael Foundation, including paintings, sketches, photos, and journal entries. The opening reception includes speeches from local artists and the opportunity to purchase Hubbell’s work. | 30352 Highway 78, Santa Ysabel
September 9–October 31
Fall Fest at Belmont Park
Beginning this Saturday and extending through Halloween, Belmont Park celebrates the feeling of fall with a roundup of family-friendly activities like face painting, a community 5K, and live music, plus seasonal treats like autumn-inspired beer, desserts, and more. When October comes around, enjoy perks like free trick-or-treating, Mr. Jack O Lantern’s Pumpkin Patch, and a complimentary junior unlimited-ride wristband with the purchase of an adult wristband for Kids Free October. | 3190 Mission Boulevard, Mission Bay
September 10
DogFest
September marks National Service Dog Month—and what better way to celebrate than with this free, Hawaiian-themed canine party at Liberty Station’s NTC Park? Welcoming all companion and service dogs, this festival is open to the public from noon to 4 p.m. and will include hula and ukulele performances, plus a beer garden, a vendor marketplace, and a doggy costume parade. Those interested in attending can register for the festival ahead of time and receive a free dog bandana. | 2455 Cushing Road, Point Loma
