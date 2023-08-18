The Spanish word “escondido” translates to “hidden” in English—and there certainly are plenty of easily overlooked gems in this North County neighborhood. There's a small bakery serving one of SD’s tastiest cinnamon rolls, an art gallery supporting local painters and photographers, and a retro car museum that also serves vino. Dubbed “‘The City of Choice,” Escondido stays true to its nickname by offering treasures for every kind of explorer.
Keep this guide handy for the next time you’re in Escondido and looking for things to do.
Escondido Food & Drink
Phatties Vegan Mexican Restaurant
There’s a twist to the adobada fries and breakfast burrito at Phatties Vegan Mexican Restaurant: The former features soy meat, while the latter is stuffed with scrambled tofu. Try the arroz con leche and platanos fritos for dessert.
242 West Mission Avenue, Suite D
A Delight of France
You'll find croissants, crepes, and other Parisian favorites inside Escondido’s A Delight of France. The restaurant serves breakfast and lunch, but you haven’t truly visited until you’ve tried their sweets, including eclairs, tiramisu, and lemon cake. Delightful, indeed.
126 West Grand Avenue
Cute Cakes
Cute Cakes’ cinnamon roll is the stuff of legends: freshly baked, fluffy, and smothered in icing. If you want it, be prepared to arrive early. Missed it this time? Try a cupcake—the vanilla is an excellent take on the classic, but we also dig the more playful flavors like piña colada and raspberry lemonade. Don’t sleep on the café’s savory baked goods, either.
345 West Grand Avenue
H Brothers
There’s not a store-bought jar in sight in H Brothers’ kitchen—even the dressing on your salad is crafted in-house. Try the brisket sandwich with the coleslaw on top and not on the side. (The slaw cuts through the fattiness of the meat. It’s all about balance.) Whatever you choose off the extensive menu, save room for a slice of German chocolate cake after lunch.
212 East Grand Avenue
EscoGelato
Take a trip to Italy without renewing your passport. EscoGelato works with local producers to source ingredients for their delicious gelato. The shop swaps flavors as they sell out, so be prepared to change your order on the fly. The good news? Any variety here—from horchata or strawberry-ricotta to whiskey cream or spicy mango sorbet—has the potential to be your new favorite.
122 South Kalmia Street
TJ Tacos
San Diego is known for surf, sun, and tacos, and TJ Tacos is continuing the area’s legacy of embracing all things mouthwatering and wrapped in a tortilla. The succulent pork adobada is shaved right off the whirling trompo in the back. It’s great in a taco, of course, but you can also get it in a mulita or on top of fries. Those wanting a kick should order the asada. Keep your beverage close—this stuff’s hot.
802 East Valley Parkway
Explore Escondido
Deer Park Winery and Auto Museum
Open Thursday through Monday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Deer Park Winery and Auto Museum offers San Diegans the chance to sip vino and view a huge collection of vintage cars. Standard tix are $12, but kids 9-and-under enter free. There’s also a discount for older adults and those in the military. You can add on a wine tasting for as little as $15.
29013 Champagne Boulevard
San Diego Zoo Safari Park
Lions, kangaroos, meerkats, and more take center stage at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park. While you’re welcome to wander the animal exhibits on your own, the San Diego Zoo’s sister park also offers guided safaris, from the $29 Wildlife Trek to the $700 Ultimate Safari that can last up to seven hours. For the less adventurous, there are also plenty of shopping and dining options.
15500 San Pasqual Valley Road
EcoVivarium
After starting out as a mobile education service in 2009, EcoVivarium moved into a 10,200-square-foot facility shortly after the start of the pandemic. This nonprofit dedicated to all things reptilian provides a variety of programs, along with group and private tours. You can pop in Thursday through Sunday to meet turtles or feed snakes.
641 East Pennsylvania Avenue
Kit Carson Park
There’s not much you can’t do at Escondido’s Kit Carson Park, named after famous scout Christopher Carson. Walking and hiking trails? Check. Lots of open turf? Check. Baseball, softball, and soccer fields? Check, check, and check. Make time for a pit stop at Queen Califia’s Magical Circle, a sculpture garden featuring work by artist Niki de Saint Phalle. The park is open daily from sunrise to sunset.
3333 Bear Valley Parkway
Children’s Discovery Museum
Hosting more than 100,000 visitors annually, San Diego Children’s Discovery Museum provides kiddos with camps, exhibits, and daily activities. $11.50 per ticket gets children and their guardians access to insect scavenger hunts, wind tunnel experiments, a toddler tide pool, and more.
320 North Broadway
San Diego Archaeological Center
Dedicated to the county’s early inhabitants, the San Diego Archaeological Center aims to help residents get a feel for what life looked like in the San Diego area more than 10,000 years ago. The center’s programs for adults and kids include a local pottery exhibit, a monthly lecture series, and a children’s field lab.
16666 San Pasqual Valley Road
Escondido Shops & Boutiques
Off the Grid Surplus
Established in 2012, Off the Grid Surplus is a proponent of unplugging your phone and plugging into the outdoors. The store’s designers draw inspiration from workwear and tactical uniforms to craft comfortable, ultra-durable clothing for men and women.
157 East Grand Avenue
Urban Barn
Whether you need a full home refresh or a kid’s birthday gift, you can probably find what you seek at Urban Barn. The cozy store is packed to the gills with everything from antiques and jewelry to tools and toys. Don’t rush—you’ll need time to carefully examine every inch of this place.
404 East Grand Avenue
Escondido Antique Mall
Escondido Antique Mall lets shoppers pick through a wide array of trinkets. In one corner there’s salt and pepper shakers; in another, paintings and tea kettles. You’ll also find rustic furniture, vintage clothes and accessories, and even fishing gear at this secondhand wonderland.
135 West Grand Avenue
Escondido Arts Partnership Municipal Gallery
Home to hundreds of local artists, Escondido Arts Partnership Municipal Gallery has a spacious set-up where visitors can survey their wide selection of paintings and photographs. Bonus: Admission to the gallery is free, and many of the pieces you’ll see will be available for purchase.
262 East Grand Avenue
Gemstone Gallery
Glitz and glam are the name of the game at Escondido’s Gemstone Gallery. Arturo Villarreal’s store offers mineral specimens, fine jewelry, and precious gems. He also offers repairs and works with patrons to create custom designs. Before you leave, ask him to let you take a look at the amber in one of his cases.
106 West Grand Avenue
Escondido Coin and Loan
The Ellis family, who run Escondido Coin and Loan, have been assisting ardent coin collectors for over six decades. Sure, you might stumble across an old antique here, but pennies, quarters, nickels, dimes, and dollar bills are their specialty. They also deal in precious metals like gold, silver, and platinum.
241 East Grand Avenue
