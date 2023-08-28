 Skip to main content
Guide to the Del Mar Wine + Food Festival: Sunday

A complete list of events taking place on Sunday, Sept. 10 during the DMWFF

herb-and-wood-sdm-0223.jpg

Del Mar Wine + Food Festival: Sunday, September 10

Rob Machado Beach Cleanup and Seafood Brunch with chefs Brian Malarkey and Aidan Owens

7:30-8:30 a.m., Cardiff State Beach | 9-11 a.m., Herb & Sea | TICKETS: $95

Kick off Sunday with legendary pro surfer Rob Machado’s beach cleanup and seafood brunch with chefs Brian Malarkey (Top Chef, Herb & Wood, Herb & Ranch, Herb & Sea, Animae) and Aidan Owens (exec chef at Herb & Sea). The beach cleanup will take place at Cardiff State Beach, followed by brunch at Herb & Sea in Encinitas). There’s no cost to participate in the beach cleanup (7:30 to 8:30 a.m.). Brunch takes place from 9 to 11 a.m. and includes wines from Daou as well as food stations serving a variety of seafood options.

The Wines

Daou Chardonnay Reserve 2021

Daou Discovery Rose 2022

The Food

Station 1: Grilled Oyster

Station 2: Tuna Carpaccio Toast

Station 3: Blinis Caviar Onion Dip

Station 4: Crab Niçoise Salad

Station 5: Lobster Roll Benedict

Station 6: Oyster Raw Bar

Station 7: Shrimp Brochette

Grand Tasting 2023 — Day Two

1-4 p.m. | Del Mar Polo Fields | TICKETS: $175-$475

Day two gives you another chance to mingle with celebrity guests such as Alicia Gwynn ( Philanthropist, Entrepreneur, President and CEO of Gwynn Enterprises) and top chefs like Benito Molina (Masterchef) , Brad Wise (Rare Society), and Claudia Sandoval (Masterchef) serving delicious bites paired with hundreds of boozy beverages.

Interested in attending Saturday and Sunday’s Grand Tasting events? Check out the two-day passes starting at $325 per person. For more information on the biggest food and drink event in San Diego, visit the official website.

