Known as a must-visit for surf buffs, the coastal North County enclave of Encinitas is also packed with charming boutiques and good eats. Next time you’re in town, check out some stops from our local-approved Encinitas guide:
Encinitas Food & Drink
Death by Tequila
Inspired by the colorful ingredients favored in Baja, Death by Tequila crafts creative takes on traditional dishes—think lobster ceviche, duck birria, and mushroom barbacoa. They sometimes develop secret menus and send ’em out to email subscribers.
569 South Coast Highway 101
Lofty Coffee Co.
A great spot for casual dates and quick caffeine fixes, Lofty Coffee vends internationally inspired lattes, plus hand-rolled croissants and other baked goods. The chocolate chip cookie is an SDM house favorite.
90 North Coast Highway 101, Suite 214
Blue Ribbon Artisan Pizza
Blue Ribbon offers an extensive menu of artisanal pizzas with fancy toppings like fennel sausage, truffle oil, and aged prosciutto, as well as housemade burrata and mozzarella. Save room for the butterscotch pudding!
897 South Coast Highway 101
Encinitas Fish Shop
A sister restaurant to the popular Pacific beach seafood spot, Encinitas Fish Shop lets diners DIY their dinner. You’ll select a type of fish and your favorite marinade, then choose how you want to eat it: as a taco, in a sandwich or salad, or on a plate with two sides.
1010 South Coast Highway 101
Elizabethan Desserts
Housed in a retro mint-and-white space, Elizabethan Desserts should be your first call for a birthday cake. The bakers use local ingredients to create rich cakes and other indulgent treats like cupcakes, cookies, and lemon pie bars.
114 North El Camino Real
Lobster West
A nod to the seafood restaurants dotting the East Coast, family owned eatery Lobster West overnights lobster directly from Maine and stuffs it in a buttery, customizable lobster roll. You can ease your little ones into fine dining with a lobster grilled cheese.
765 South Coast Highway 101
The Roxy
This eatery pays homage to the roaring ’20s with vintage décor and a long list of classic cocktails. Jam to live entertainment almost every day of the week while snacking on dialed-up bar bites like blistered shishito peppers and bruléed bleu cheese.
517 South Coast Highway 101
Things to Do in Encinitas
San Diego Botanic Garden
The San Diego Botanic Garden welcomes visitors to a 37-acre oasis with twisting trails, ocean scenery, and more than 5,000 varieties of plant species. The garden also offers community programs, including art workshops and yoga classes amid the greenery.
Quail Gardens Drive & Ecke Ranch Road
Four Moons Spa
Bali or Encinitas? Studded with koi ponds and bamboo bungalows, Four Moons Spa makes it hard to tell the difference. Reset with vinyasa classes, massages, acupuncture, reiki sessions, and even life coaching and astrology readings.
775 North Vulcan Avenue
La Paloma Theatre
One of the first American cinemas to premiere films with sound, this historic theater was built in 1928 and still hosts concerts and movies, both new and old. It is a go-to venue for many local film festivals.
Corner Highway 101 & D Street
Moonlight State Beach
Looking to throw a low-maintenance birthday shindig for kids? Moonlight State Beach has a grass park, picnic facilities, concessions, equipment rentals, waves for boogie boarding, and beach volleyball courts—plus ocean vistas so gorgeous you can skip the party décor.
386 B Street
Encinitas Ranch Trail
If you are seeking a beginner-friendly hike with striking surrounds, the Encinitas Ranch Trail is a favorite among residents. Located alongside the Encinitas Ranch Golf course, the suburban hike explores California sycamores and affords views of the Pacific and five different mountain ranges.
Trailhead is located at the end of Rosebay Street
Swami’s State Beach
Known for the “perfect wave,” Swami’s is a can’t-miss spot for experienced surfers. Forgot your wetsuit? Watch for wipeouts or, at low tide, explore the area’s tide pools, full of fascinating critters like starfish and sea urchins.
1298 South Coast Hwy 101
Self Realization Fellowship Temple & Meditation Gardens
Directly above the Swami’s break, scattered along the cliffside, is Swami Paramahansa Yogananda’s serene Self-Realization Fellowship. Unplug with a stroll through the gardens, which feature koi ponds, soothing greenery, and benches that overlook the ocean.
215 West K Street
Encinitas Shops & Boutiques
Salt Culture
Founded by pro surfer Rob Machado and his wife Sophie, this boutique recently doubled its space to make room for men’s products. Salt Culture also sells women’s fashion brands, home décor, gifts, and custom surfboards from its 1930s beach bungalow.
930 South Coast Highway 101
Grounded
This well-curated homewares store is a must-stop for fans of mid-century modern and Scandinavian design. Selling mostly upscale products, the shop carries furniture, giftables, and garden items.
897 South Coast Highway 101
Cardiff Surf Co.
It doesn’t get much more local than this—Cardiff Surf Co. founder Jeff Grygera shapes each board in the shop, and his son Jay is tasked with laminating them. The shop also repairs dings, rents out gear, and sells towels, apparel, wetsuits, and hats that will keep you safe and stylish when you’re chasing waves.
2107 San Elijo Avenue
BlackBook Bikini
BlackBook owner Pamela Dirkes sources bikinis for every kind of seaside activity: surfing, snorkeling, lounging, and more. Check out their collection of sustainable swimwear made from recycled and renewable materials.
960 South Coast Highway 101, Suite 101
Hansen Surfboards
Hansen is an Encinitas institution for handcrafted boards and beachy clothing, but founder Don Hansen was actually born in South Dakota. Seduced by the laidback lifestyle depicted in ’50s surf films, Don hitchhiked to Coronado, learned shaping, and founded his business in 1961.
1105 South Coast Highway 101
Bliss 101
Want to bring a piece of Encinitas’ coastal vibes home with you? Hit Bliss 101, a boutique offering homewares, art, and gifts. Browse everything from cypress-root coffee tables to luxury candles—and likely leave with a few more knick-knacks than planned.
553 South Coast Highway 101
Sea and Wander
If you're looking for a one-of-a-kind gift, swing by Sea and Wander, a clothing store and apothecary. Cozied up in Cardiff, the boutique carries products sourced from the owners’ global travels, including tough-to-find skincare products.
154 Aberdeen Drive
