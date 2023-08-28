Guide to the Del Mar Wine + Food Festival: Friday

Del Mar Wine + Food Festival: Friday, September 8
Drew Brees Hosts the Whispering Angel Celebrity Pickleball Tournament
12 noon-4 p.m. | Bobby Riggs Racket & Paddle | TICKETS: $100-$500
Former NFL star quarterback Drew Brees kickstarts Friday by hosting the Whispering Angel Celebrity pickleball tournament benefiting Feeding San Diego. Rob Machado, tennis pro Coco Vandeweghe, ex-NFL star Golden Tate, former Padre Mark Loretta, and our very own Food Network personality Troy Johnson will all be playing, plus other celebrities announced closer to the date. It’s a mix of pros and average joes. Players and spectators will have bites and sips from local restaurants.
The Food:
Baja Vida Jerky
Dang Brother Pizza
Lia’s Lumpia
NuttZo Bars
Palmys Pacific Beach Tacos
Sweetgreen Healthy Bowls
Temaki Hand Rolls
The Drinks:
Taptruck Cocktails: Hendrick’s Gin, Milagro Tequila & Monkey Shoulder
AleSmith .394
Ashland
Celsius
Dos Hombres Mezcal
Nova Kombucha
Rancho La Puerta (Agua Frescas)
Safu Sake
Volley Tequila Seltzer
Whispering Angel
SOLD OUT: Aaron Paul and Bryan Crandston Host the Dos Hombres Mezcal Dinner
6-9:30 p.m. | The Lodge at Torrey Pines | TICKETS: $495
Breaking Bad leading men Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston host the Dos Hombres Mezcal Dinner at The Lodge at Torrey Pines. Guests will be served a five-course meal prepared by some pretty iconic chefs, including Food Network’s Beau MacMillan. The menu has yet to be announced (but we’ve been assured nothing “blue” will be involved). Reception starts at 6 p.m.; dinner at 7 p.m.
Winemakers of Napa Valley Tasting
6-9 p.m.| Rancho Valencia Resort & Spa | TICKETS: $240
Oh, this is good. A healthy portion of Napa Valley’s winemakers and owners/partners are flying down with their prized bottles to eat and mingle on the grand croquet lawn at Rancho Valencia. The RV culinary team—headed by executive chef Chris Gentile—has created a feast of bites to go with the wines:
The Winemakers/Owners
(each bringing a minimum of two wines)
Atlas Peak
B Cellars
Baldacci Family Vineyards,
Paradigm Winery
Priest Ranch
Rutherford Ranch Winery
Schweiger Vineyards
Tournesol
William Cole Vineyards
The Food
Chino Watermelon + Moroccan Feta
San Diego Blue Fin Tuna Cornette
Chino Street Corn with Flowering Cilantro
Garden Heirloom Tomato + Ricotta Tart
Lamb Lolli + Tandoori Yogurt
Potatoes + Caviar
Wagyu Beef + Flowering Rosemary Skewers
Chocolate Bite Furnished by Valeria
Moet Hennessy-Paired Dinner
6 p.m. | Pamplemousse Grille | TICKETS: $550
If bubbles are your thing, this is your night. Pamplemousse Grille follows Thursday’s event with Friday’s Moet Hennessy-paired dinner from chef Jeffrey Strauss. Guests will be treated to a reception and five-course meal along with cocktails, bubbly, and fine wines.
The Menu
The Reception
Wonton Chip with Glazed Toro + Osetra Caviar; Porcelain Spoon with Gnocchi, Parmesan Cream + Shaved Black Truffles; Fig Tart Surprise.
Veuve Cliquot Rose, Woodenville Bourbon Old Fashioned, Belvedere Silent Spring
First Course
Lobster Poached in Savoy Cabbage, Tomato Confit, Caviar Pepper Beurre Blanc, Puff Pastry Lobster.
2012 Dom Perignon, 2013 Dom Perignon
Second Course
Porcini-Dusted Dayboat Scallop, Petite Tri-Color Beet Fondant, Cherry Balsamic Reduction.
Krug Grande Cuvee 171 eme Edition
Third Course
Risotto with Hudson Valley Duck Confit, Morels, English Peas.
2018 Cloudy Bay Te Wahi Pinot Noir Central Otago, New Zealand; 2021 Freestone (by Joseph Phelps) Pinot Noir, Sonoma Coast
Fourth Course
Telecherry Lightly-Peppered Venison Chop, Asparagus and Tri-Color Carrot Bundle, Truffle Reduction.
2010 Joseph Phelps Insignia; 2015 Joseph Phelps Insignia
Dessert Course
Pear Tarte Tatin, Vanilla Gelato, Melange of Berries.
2003 Chateau D’Yquem
Celebrating a Century of Grgich at Ranch 45
6:30 p.m. | Ranch 45 | TICKETS: $300
Del Mar’s Ranch 45 hosts Celebrating a Century of Grgich at Ranch 45 with a five-course menu paired by award-winning chef Aaron Schwartz (Bernard’O Restaurant, Ranch 45). A San Diego native, chef Schwartz grew up frequenting Chino Farm, getting a taste of fresh produce regularly. Today, he continues to seek only the best and highest quality ingredients to create his menus.
The Menu
Reception
Chef’s Bite
Grgich Hills Estate Napa Valley Rose 2022
First Course
Grilled Shrimp, Thai Carmel Sauce, Herb Salad
Grgich Hills Estate Napa Valley Paris Tasting Commemorative Chardonnay 2020
Second Course
Smoked Colossal Rib, BBQ Sauce, Tallow Roll
Grgich Hills Estate Napa Valley Zinfandel 2018
Third Course
Dry Aged New York, Chino Farm Corn-Potato Hash, Green Peppercorn Sauce
Grgich Hills Estate Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon 2011
Grgich Hills Estate Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon 2014
Fourth Course
Seared A5 Wagyu, Blackberry Demi
Grgich Hills Estate Yountville Single Vineyard Old Vine Cabernet Sauvignon 2019
Dessert
Vanilla Semi Frido, Chino Farms Berries
Grgich Hills Estate Napa Valley Violetta Late Harvest Dessert Wine 2018
Fine Wines of Tuscany Dinner with chefs Jackson Kalb and Silvio Salmoiraghi
7-10 p.m. | Cucina Enoteca | TICKETS: $420
Cucina Enoteca’s chef team Cesar Sarmiento and Tim Kolanko have invited two pretty remarkable friends for a collaborative dinner—a Michelin-star Italian classicist from Lombardy, and one of the top Italian chefs in the U.S. Each course will be paired with rare Tuscan wines. Silvio Salmoiraghi is the Italian master who runs Michelin-starred Acquerello and is also partner at Ambrogio by Acquerello in La Jolla.
Jackson Kalb is the rising U.S. star who trained at a couple of the country’s top three-star Michelins (Joel Robuchon, Alinea) before being cast on Top Chef and opening his own spots in L.A. (Jame Enoteca, Ospi, Jemma di Mare).
Together, they're cooking:
The Menu
Amuse bouche
Course 1 – Chef Silvio Salmoiraghi
Stravaganza Mediterranea (seafood)
Isole e Olena ‘Collezione Privata’ Chardonnay 2020
Course 2 – Chef Jackson Kalb
brentwood corn cappelletti, parmigiano fonduta, shaved truffle
Castell’in Villa Chianti Classico Riserva Poggio delle Rose 2008
Course 3 – Chef Silvio Salmoiraghi
Rossini Acquerello (vegan) – grilled eggplant steak & daikon
Marchesi Antinori ‘Pian Delle Vigne’ Brunello di Montalcino 2009
Course 4 – Chef Jackson Kalb
Wagyu strip & beef cheek brasato, potato puree, shallot confit, “succo vietnamita,” herbs
Tenuta San Guido ‘Sassicaia’ 2008
Montevertine ‘Le Pergole Torte’ 2018 Magnum
Course 5 – Chef Cesar Sarmiento
Hazelnut semifreddo, poached peach, caramelized honey
Paneretta Vin Santo del Chianti Classico 2007
Interested in attending Saturday and Sunday’s Grand Tasting events? Check out the two-day passes starting at $325 per person. For more information on the biggest food and drink event in San Diego, visit the official website.
