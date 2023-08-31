The inaugural Del Mar Wine + Food Festival is just around the corner featuring 100 of the citys’ best food and drink makers and celebrity chefs from Sept. 6-11, with the main event happening Saturday and Sunday at the Grand Tasting.
To help make this decision easier than it already is (did we mention Alex freaking Morgan will be there?!), you can find all of our coverage on the brand spanking new event here. Click the links below to read more about the fest:
What is the Del Mar Wine + Food Festival?
San Diego Mag's Content Chief Troy Johnson Announces the New Festival
Why Attend the Del Mar Wine + Food Festival?
Del Mar Wine + Food Festival Announces Star-Studded Lineup
The VIP Experience at the Del Mar Wine + Food Festival
Alex Morgan Signs on for Del Mar Wine + Food Festival
Q&A With Del Mar Wine + Food Fest's Chef Tara Monsod
The Chateau Montelena Story Comes Full-Circle
What Events are Happening at the Del Mar Wine + Food Festival?
Listen: Del Mar Wine + Food Festival Chefs on Happy Half Hour
The Life of Failed Umpire Drew Deckman
Napatini Taking Off in Carlsbad
Watch: Del Mar Wine + Food Festival Video Series
Guide to San Diego Food & Drink 2023
Where to Buy Del Mar Wine + Food Festival tickets
Del Mar Wine + Food Festival Tickets
