The Mains
Mexican Food Truck Lands in a Brick-and-Mortar Space in Del Mar
After more than six years of drawing customers to his Mexican food truck, Alan Efter recently opened Salt + Lime in downtown Del Mar, serving bites inspired by the flavors of his childhood in Mexico. His menu’s stars include a quesabirria taco with slow-cooked beef birria, cheese, onion, cilantro, and consome, all wrapped in a homemade tortilla. Their traditional white mole—topped with a mushroom medley—is another standout.
All-You-Can-Eat, Japanese-Style BBQ and Shabu Shabu Restaurant Opens in Convoy
On one side of Kanpai BBQ, Japanese-style barbeque sizzles on tableside grills. Meander to the other end of the space to experience all-you-can-eat shabu shabu with plenty of soup base choices (including sukiyaki, tom yum, and tomato broths) and meat options (like prime angus chuck eye, pork belly, and wagyu brisket). There’s also a bar to grab seafood (such as shrimp and scallops), veggies, and dipping sauces to dunk in your boiling broth. The BBQ area is still in the works and should launch in the next few months, but the shabu shabu experience is officially open at the Convoy space.
Farm-to-Table Eatery Malibu Farm Joins Seaport Village This Month
After nearly two years and a multi-million dollar renovation of a 14,000-square-foot waterfront space, Malibu Farm is about unveil its new location in Seaport Village. 3,500 of those square feet are dedicated to outdoor dining areas, giving customers the chance to catch sea breezes while munching on veggie-focused cuisine with ingredients sourced from local farms. The indoor space leans farmhouse-meets-Scandinavia. Stay tuned for menu announcements as the grand opening gets closer.
Quick Bites
Chef Eric Bost of Jeune et Jolie is collaborating with Salty magazine to host a guest chef dinner on Wednesday, August 30, with chefs Marcus Jernmark of Habitué in Los Angeles and James Beard Award–winning chef Dave Beran of Santa Monica’s Pasjoli. The $275-per-person, multi-course dinner explores French and Californian influences.
The San Diego Distillers Guild holds its fifth annual festival on Saturday, September 23, celebrating nearly twenty craft distilleries and local spirits brands at Liberty Station.
The 19th annual San Diego Bay Wine & Food Festival is a binational wine and food extravaganza taking place November 8–12. The event features curated dining experiences, educational talks, and hands-on experiences, including more than 800 different wines and spirits on tap from around the world.
