The Del Mar Wine + Food Festival is a new week-long celebration that brings food, wine, and culture together for San Diegans to enjoy. Guests will be treated to dishes from San Diego's premier restaurants, crafted by the city's top chefs and an array of wines from globally acclaimed wineries.
Check out our list of frequently asked questions below to get the 411 on how to plan for the event, what to bring, and what to expect:
When is the Del Mar Wine + Food Festival?
The Del Mar Wine + Food Festival takes place 6-11, 2023 with the main event, the Grand Tasting, on Thursday September 9-10. Doors open for VIP ticket holders at 11:30 a.m., early entry ticket holders at noon, and general admission opens at 1 p.m.
Where is the festival located?
The event is being held on the eight-acre lawn at the Surf Sports Park, formerly the Del Mar Polo Fields: 14989 Via De La Valle, Del Mar, CA 92014.
What are the different ticket options?
General Admission
One-day General Admission tickets are priced at $175. Two-day passes are priced at $325. General admission tickets grant you unlimited bites and sips from around 80 restaurants and a selection of 200 wines, beers, and spirits during the Grand Tasting on Saturday and Sunday.
Early Entry General Admission
Early entry general admission tickets are $250 for a one-day pass. Two-day passes are $475. Early entry ticket holders receive an additional hour at the festival (entry starts at 12 noon) which gives you a leisurely experience eating, drinking, and conversing with local chefs before the event officially starts.
VIP Tickets
VIP tickets are $475 for a one-day pass and $925 for a two-day pass. VIP passes grant guests early admission (entry at 11:30 a.m.) and access to to a special VIP reception area offering additional tasting experiences provided by renowned chefs Cesarina Mezzoni of Cesarina, Tim Kolanko of Cucina Enoteca, and Aron Schwartz of Brandt Beef, as well as a glass of Whispering Angel Rosé upon entry. In addition to this reception, passholders will have access to the VIP lounge during the Grand Tasting each night.
What food vendors will be there?
Nearly 80 of San Diego’s best restaurants and celebrity chefs will be in attendance at the Del Mar Wine + Food Festival including: Ambrogio by Acquerello, Avant, Beeside Balcony, Civico 1845, The Cottage, Cowboy Star, Hommage Bakehouse, Juniper & Ivy, The Marine Room, Marisi, Monarch Ocean Pub, Le Parfait Paris, Ranch 45, Rosemarie’s, Sandpiper, Stella Jean’s, Tribute Pizza, Valentina, and more.
(check out videos here of our participating restaurants)
VIP Exclusive Food Vendors
- Azuki Sushi
- Deckman’s
- Fort Oak
- Jeune et Jolie
- Kingfisher
- Matsu
- Mister A’s
- Nine-Ten
- Wormwood
- Wrench & Rodent Seabasstropub
What wineries and drink vendors will be there?
More than 200 national and international wineries will be in attendance at the event offering wine tastings including: Adobe Road Winery, Aperture, Austin Hope, Bivouac Ciderworks, Boatique Wines, Boochcraft, Burtech Family Vineyard, Calera, Carruth Cellars, Celsius, Cuvaison, Daou, Doffo Winery, The Duckhorn Portfolio, Grgich Hills Estate, Heavensake, Izo Spirits, J. Lohr Vineyards & Wines, La Cacci Di San Giovanni, Maha Villa Creek, Massanois, Melograno Cocktails, Napa Valley, New Zealand Wine Navigator, Old Harbor Distilling Co., Pali Wine Co, Press Cellars, PRP Wine International, Riboli Family Wines, Safu Sake, and Pale Ale .394
VIP Exclusive Wineries
- Big Hammer (Imports)
- Calera
- Caymus Vineyards
- Chateau Montelena
- Ross Cobb
- Double Bond
- Grounded Wine Co.
- Kosta Browne
- Made by Light Wines
- Parea
- Saison Winery
- Somnium
- The Wonderful Project
- Vinos Finos de California
- Vocal Vineyards
What VIP experiences are available for purchase?
There will be 15 unique VIP experiences available for purchase ranging from $120 to $690 per ticket plus fees. These events include:
Wednesday, September 6
- San Diego Wave FC Hosts the Opening Night Celebration (tickets)
Thursday, September 7
- Chateau Montelena + Rare Society Dinner at Rare Society (tickets)
- Mille Fleurs 1er Cru Burgundy Dinner (tickets)
- Raw Bar and Seafood Lunch with Chefs Drew Deckman and Jackson Kalb at Pacific Coast Grill (tickets)
- David Arthur Wine-Paired Dinner at Pamplemousse Grille (tickets)
- Aaron May WhistlePig Whiskey Paired Dinner at Monarch Ocean Pub (tickets)
- Tequila Reserva de la Familia and Winery Adobe de Guadalupe 6-Course Wine-Paired Dinner at Valle (tickets)
Friday, September 8
- Drew Brees Hosts the Whispering Angel Celebrity Pickleball Tournament (tickets)
- Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston Host the Dos Hombres Mezcal Dinner at The Lodge at Torrey Pines (tickets)
- Winemakers of Napa Valley Tasting at the The Croquet Lawn at Rancho Valencia Resort & Spa (tickets)
- Moet Hennessy Paired Dinner at Pamplemousse Grille (tickets)
- Celebrating a Century of Grgich at Ranch 45 (tickets)
- Fine Wines of Tuscany Dinner at Cucina Enoteca with chefs Jackson Kalb and Silvio Salmoiraghi (tickets)
Saturday, September 9
- Richard Blais Hosts the After Hours Party at the Pool House and Oxford Social (tickets)
- Rob Machado Beach Cleanup and Seafood Brunch with chefs Brian Malarkey and Aidan Owens (tickets)
Are the same food vendors and wineries available both days?
Many of the same vendors will be serving food at both of the Grand Tasting days (Sep 9 & 10), but we recommend visiting the Grand Tasting itinerary for full vendor schedules and availability.
Will I see any celebrities at the event?
Yes! The DMWFF is hosted by San Diego Magazine’s very own publisher and Food Network judge Troy Johnson (Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives; Guy’s Grocery Games).
Celebrity chefs and food icons in attendance include Catherine McCord, Claudette Zepeda, Brad Wise, Claudia Sandoval, Brian Malarkey, Antonia Lofaso, Eric Greenspan and many others. Other celebrity guests include Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul of Breaking Bad, Wave FC's Alex Morgan, pro surfer Rob Machado, and former pro footballer Drew Brees, among others.
Are children and pets allowed?
Unfortunately pets and young children are not allowed into the venue. Visitors must be 21+ years of age and the only pets allowed entry are service animals.
Is there a dress code?
Although there isn’t an official dress code, guests are encouraged to dress to impress. Embrace your Del Mar best, channel the spirit of race track opening day, showcase those Italian designer shoes you've been waiting to flaunt, or opt for the quintessential San Diego Tuxedo: a Hawaiian shirt, shorts, and flip-flops.
Where can I park?
Parking is available at Surf Sports Park for $20/day. To get to the Surf Sports Park (formerly San Diego Polo Fields) from Interstate 5, take the Via De La Valle exit. Go East on Via De La Valle for 2.8 miles. Down the road is the entrance to the sports park off of Via De La Valle. If you are planning on drinking ensure that you have a designated driver or access to rideshare services such as Uber and Lyft. Festival guests can also opt for public transportation.
What public transportation options are available?
For easy access to the festival venue, commuters can take the COASTER commuter train to Solana Beach stop followed up by a quick bus ride on the 308 route to the Via De La Valle & Caminito Porta Delgada stop–just steps away from the Surf Sports Park festival venue.
What hotels are nearby?
For out-of-town visitors, we recommend staying with our hospitality partners the San Diego Marriott Del Mar, Residence Inn Del Mar, and the Residence Inn La Jolla all providing close proximity to the Surf Sports Park venue.
Will there be live music?
Yes! The event will feature live music and DJs. Stay tuned for updates on the schedule for the Grand Tasting.
What cause does DMWFF ticket sales support?
The Del Mar Wine + Food Festival is proud to partner with Feeding San Diego, a nonprofit dedicated to redistributing food to those in need and alleviating hunger around the city. A portion of all DMWFF tickets and proceeds will go to Feeding San Diego.
When is the last day to buy tickets?
Tickets to all Del Mar Wine + Food Festival events are available for purchase day-of until sold out. While ticket sales don’t formally close we recommend securing your tickets in advance to ensure you don’t miss out on this extraordinary event.
How can I contact event organizers?
For general questions, email: info@delmar.wine
For questions about tickets, email: tickets@delmar.wine.
For media inquiries, email Carissa Rosenthal at carissa@h2publicrelations.com
