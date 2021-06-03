25 Essential Dishes to Experience Convoy

Critic's Picks
Troy Johnson
Food Critic, San Diego Magazine
Saba Shio (Salt-Cured Mackerel) Bento, WA DINING OKAN
3860 Convoy Street,
Pho Xe Lua, PHUONG TRANG
4170 Convoy Street
Beef Tongue Yakitori, YAKITORI YAKYUDORI
4898 Convoy Street
Xiao Long Bao, DUMPLING INN
4625 Convoy Street
"Long before soup dumplings became mainstream, Dumpling Inn was the city’s sole provider of their silky, brothy charm. The XLB original."
Pineapple Express, REALM OF THE 52 REMEDIES (INSIDE COMMON THEORY)
4898 Convoy Street
Staff Picks
Biang Biang Hand-Ripped Noodles, SHAN XI MAGIC KITCHEN
4344 Convoy Street
"It’s one of the most unique noodle dishes I’ve found in the neighborhood. It’s simple—just the flat, wide handmade noodles topped with chili oil—but it’s packed with flavor." —Marie Tutko, Editor in Chief, San Diego Magazine
Dolsot Bibimbap, FRIEND’S HOUSE KOREAN
4647 Convoy Street
"All the ingredients are prepared to perfection. This was where I first tried bibimbap and now it’s my go-to. It’s just the best." —Erica Nichols, Associate Editor, San Diego Magazine
Spicy Baby Octopus over Rice in a Stone Bowl, WOOMIOK
3860 Convoy Street
"Ready to go to the next level from your regular calamari? Try this dish; it’s perfectly tender, marinated octopus served with a side of their homemade broth. P.S.: They serve the best banchan [side dishes] in town."—Kimberly Motos, local photographer
Cá Nuóng (Roasted Whole Catfish), PHUONG TRANG RESTAURANT
4170 Convoy Street
"This is one of the last Vietnamese establishments on Convoy, and the last one to serve more traditional dishes outside of pho. The whole fish is oven-roasted, and served with accoutrements for self-made spring rolls. It’s a staple for Vietnamese families, not often known or ordered by those not in the know." —James Tran, local food photographer
Community Picks
OG Chicken Wings, CROSS STREET CHICKEN AND BEER
4403 Convoy Street
—Todd Gloria, Mayor of San Diego
Pork Gyoza and Curry Ramen with Pork Chashu, TAJIMA RAMEN & IZAKAYA BAR
4681 Convoy Street
—Ben Spencer, Forward, San Diego Loyal
Green Onion Pancake, TASTY NOODLE HOUSE
4646 Convoy Street
"It’s crispy, bite-sized deliciousness, and I don’t even like green onions!" —Sandy Young, Vice President, J Walcher Communications
Gopchang (Grilled Beef Tripe), SONG HAK KOREAN BARBECUE
4681 Convoy Street
"I love the chewy texture with a bit of crunch when it’s cooked right. When it’s fresh like at Song Hak, the fatty flavor from inside the gopchang bursts in your mouth. They also have very good side dishes when you order the gopchang combo." —Kim Phan, Chef and Co-owner, Crab Hut
Chicken Tail (Banchi) Yakitori, YOKOHAMA YAKITORI KOUBOU
3904 Convoy Street
—Shihomi Borillio, Owner, Azuki Sushi
Beef Tongue Skewers with Sesame Oil, YAKITORI HINO
7420 Clairemont Mesa Boulevard, 858-880-6048
—Elvin Lai, CEO, Ocean Park Inn; Board Chair, San Diego Convention Center Corporation
Oxtail Pho, PT EATERY
7351 Clairemont Mesa Boulevard
—John Park, Owner, Fish 101
Spicy Sesame Ramen, TAJIMA RAMEN & IZAKAYA BAR
4681 Convoy Street
—Jarnard Sutton, Founder, Nardcast Media
Scallion Pancake Hoisin Beef Wrap, SZECHUAN CHEF
4344 Convoy Street
—Travis Swikard, Chef, Callie Restaurant
Black Edition Ramen with Pork Belly, RAKIRAKI RAMEN & TSUKEMEN
4646 Convoy Street
—Jeff Josenhans, Director of Food and Beverage, InterContinental San Diego
Forbidden Beef Sliders, FORBIDDEN COVE (INSIDE KILOWATT BREWING)
7576 Clairemont Mesa Boulevard
"It’s teriyaki beef with habanero mango salsa on a sweet roll, topped with pineapple. If you’re really lucky, they make potato salad to go with them. It’s not on the menu, but it’s honestly one of the best potato salads I’ve ever had."—Esthela Davila, Founder, Mujeres Brewhouse
Fried Shrimp with Hot Peppers, SPICY CITY
4690 Convoy Street, 858-278-1818
"It is a tapestry of peppery spice flavors with perfectly cooked breaded shrimp. The menu reads like a small novel—this is definitely a place that requires numerous visits to explore." —Tom Nickel, Co-owner, O’Brien’s Pub
Soft Tofu, Pork, and Kimchi Soup, CONVOY TOFU HOUSE
4229 Convoy Street
—Phillip Esteban, Chef, White Rice, Weapon Ramen
Roast Black Garlic Oil Ramen, AJISEN
7398 Clairemont Mesa Boulevard
—Justine Saldaña, President, Asian American Journalists Association, San Diego Chapter
Har Gow and Crispy Duck, JASMINE SEAFOOD RESTAURANT & EXPRESS
4609 Convoy Street
Piggy Bao, STEAMY PIGGY
4681 Convoy Street
- Philip Esteban, Chef, White Rice
"The bao was perfect, soft, and flavorful. The pork belly was moist, a little crisp, and overall, delicious. There are so many more dishes I look forward to trying, including the soup dumplings and salt-and-pepper wings!" —Martha Gilmer, CEO, San Diego Symphony
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.