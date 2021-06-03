You have permission to edit this article.
25 Essential Dishes to Experience Convoy

Recommendations from SDM staff, local chefs, community members, and fellow food nerds—like our mayor, Todd Gloria!

25 Convoy Dishes - Mackerel

Salt-cured mackerel at Wa Dining Okan

Critic's Picks

Troy Johnson

Food Critic, San Diego Magazine

Saba Shio (Salt-Cured Mackerel) Bento, WA DINING OKAN

3860 Convoy Street, 

Pho Xe Lua, PHUONG TRANG

4170 Convoy Street

Beef Tongue Yakitori, YAKITORI YAKYUDORI

4898 Convoy Street

25 Convoy Dishes - Xiao long bao

Xiao Long Bao, DUMPLING INN

4625 Convoy Street

"Long before soup dumplings became mainstream, Dumpling Inn was the city’s sole provider of their silky, brothy charm. The XLB original."

Pineapple Express, REALM OF THE 52 REMEDIES (INSIDE COMMON THEORY)

4898 Convoy Street

Staff Picks

25 Convoy Dishes - Hand Ripped Noodles

Biang Biang Hand-Ripped Noodles, SHAN XI MAGIC KITCHEN

4344 Convoy Street

"It’s one of the most unique noodle dishes I’ve found in the neighborhood. It’s simple—just the flat, wide handmade noodles topped with chili oil—but it’s packed with flavor." —Marie Tutko, Editor in Chief, San Diego Magazine

Dolsot Bibimbap, FRIEND’S HOUSE KOREAN

4647 Convoy Street

"All the ingredients are prepared to perfection. This was where I first tried bibimbap and now it’s my go-to. It’s just the best." —Erica Nichols, Associate Editor, San Diego Magazine

Spicy Baby Octopus over Rice in a Stone Bowl, WOOMIOK

3860 Convoy Street

"Ready to go to the next level from your regular calamari? Try this dish; it’s perfectly tender, marinated octopus served with a side of their homemade broth. P.S.: They serve the best banchan [side dishes] in town."—Kimberly Motos, local photographer

Cá Nuóng (Roasted Whole Catfish), PHUONG TRANG RESTAURANT

4170 Convoy Street

"This is one of the last Vietnamese establishments on Convoy, and the last one to serve more traditional dishes outside of pho. The whole fish is oven-roasted, and served with accoutrements for self-made spring rolls. It’s a staple for Vietnamese families, not often known or ordered by those not in the know." —James Tran, local food photographer

Community Picks

25 Convoy Dishes - Cross Street

OG Chicken Wings, CROSS STREET CHICKEN AND BEER

4403 Convoy Street

—Todd Gloria, Mayor of San Diego

Pork Gyoza and Curry Ramen with Pork Chashu, TAJIMA RAMEN & IZAKAYA BAR

4681 Convoy Street

—Ben Spencer, Forward, San Diego Loyal

Green Onion Pancake, TASTY NOODLE HOUSE

4646 Convoy Street

"It’s crispy, bite-sized deliciousness, and I don’t even like green onions!" —Sandy Young, Vice President, J Walcher Communications

Gopchang (Grilled Beef Tripe), SONG HAK KOREAN BARBECUE

4681 Convoy Street

"I love the chewy texture with a bit of crunch when it’s cooked right. When it’s fresh like at Song Hak, the fatty flavor from inside the gopchang bursts in your mouth. They also have very good side dishes when you order the gopchang combo." —Kim Phan, Chef and Co-owner, Crab Hut

Chicken Tail (Banchi) Yakitori, YOKOHAMA YAKITORI KOUBOU

3904 Convoy Street

—Shihomi Borillio, Owner, Azuki Sushi

Beef Tongue Skewers with Sesame Oil, YAKITORI HINO

7420 Clairemont Mesa Boulevard, 858-880-6048

—Elvin Lai, CEO, Ocean Park Inn; Board Chair, San Diego Convention Center Corporation

Oxtail Pho, PT EATERY

7351 Clairemont Mesa Boulevard

—John Park, Owner, Fish 101

25 Convoy Dishes - Tajima

Spicy Sesame Ramen, TAJIMA RAMEN & IZAKAYA BAR

4681 Convoy Street

—Jarnard Sutton, Founder, Nardcast Media

Scallion Pancake Hoisin Beef Wrap, SZECHUAN CHEF

4344 Convoy Street 

—Travis Swikard, Chef, Callie Restaurant

Black Edition Ramen with Pork Belly, RAKIRAKI RAMEN & TSUKEMEN

4646 Convoy Street 

—Jeff Josenhans, Director of Food and Beverage, InterContinental San Diego

Forbidden Beef Sliders, FORBIDDEN COVE (INSIDE KILOWATT BREWING)

7576 Clairemont Mesa Boulevard 

"It’s teriyaki beef with habanero mango salsa on a sweet roll, topped with pineapple. If you’re really lucky, they make potato salad to go with them. It’s not on the menu, but it’s honestly one of the best potato salads I’ve ever had."—Esthela Davila, Founder, Mujeres Brewhouse

25 Convoy Dishes - Spicy City

Fried Shrimp with Hot Peppers, SPICY CITY

4690 Convoy Street, 858-278-1818

"It is a tapestry of peppery spice flavors with perfectly cooked breaded shrimp. The menu reads like a small novel—this is definitely a place that requires numerous visits to explore." —Tom Nickel, Co-owner, O’Brien’s Pub

Soft Tofu, Pork, and Kimchi Soup, CONVOY TOFU HOUSE

4229 Convoy Street

—Phillip Esteban, Chef, White Rice, Weapon Ramen

Roast Black Garlic Oil Ramen, AJISEN

7398 Clairemont Mesa Boulevard

—Justine Saldaña, President, Asian American Journalists Association, San Diego Chapter

Har Gow and Crispy Duck, JASMINE SEAFOOD RESTAURANT & EXPRESS

4609 Convoy Street 

25 Convoy Dishes - Steamy Piggy

Piggy Bao, STEAMY PIGGY

4681 Convoy Street

- Philip Esteban, Chef, White Rice

"The bao was perfect, soft, and flavorful. The pork belly was moist, a little crisp, and overall, delicious. There are so many more dishes I look forward to trying, including the soup dumplings and salt-and-pepper wings!" —Martha Gilmer, CEO, San Diego Symphony

