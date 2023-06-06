Helllllooo, summer! We here in rainy San Diego thought you’d never come. To celebrate, we’ve unearthed a secret wine country BBQ soiree, the largest Pride event on the West Coast, and an artsy forest vacay sure to make food lovers swoon. It’s finally time to stash the umbrellas and grab the sunglasses for summer jaunts.
Eastern Santa Barbara County remained out of the Central Coast spotlight until Cuyama Buckhorn transformed a 1952-era motor inn into the hippest spot for miles. It’s hidden in a blink-and-you-miss-it inland town, best known for its pistachio groves, that boasts a 1952 vintage store as its greatest treasure. The funky hotel and restaurant are about an hour away from the 5 freeway and the 101.
Expect kitschy rooms with cowboy hats and cowhide rugs for décor, a lively pool area with a sauna under a starry sky, games galore, movie nights with popcorn and hot cocoa, and a restaurant slinging Santa Barbara wines and locally sourced burgers and fries without pretension.
On the third Sunday of the month through summer, the hotel hosts its popular Chuck Wagon BBQ, where chef Daniel Horn prepares a feast of smoked meats paired with live music, local wine and beer, and just a dash of debauchery.
The largest Pride celebration on the West Coast takes over La La Land this month. Megan Thee Stallion and Mariah Carey headline Pride in the Park at Los Angeles State Historic Park, June 9 and 10.
For a more subdued aﬀair, LGBTQ-owned n/naka just earned a James Beard Award for chef Niki Nakayama’s seafood-forward Japanese kaiseki tasting menu. Stay at DTLA’s chic new Hotel Per La—just steps from Grand Central Market food hall’s insanely popular Eggslut and Pershing Square’s Summer Concert Series.
Chill out at Hotel Per La’s infinity-edge rooftop pool with a spritz and truﬄe fries, enjoy high tea in its Instagrammable Per L’Ora restaurant and bar (check out the bathroom, a former bank vault), or unwind ensuite on custom-made Italianate beds and ﬂoral sofas overlooking downtown. Before heading out of town, explore The Broad museum’s new Keith Haring exhibit.
Washington state’s San Juan Islands aren't just reserved for outdoor adventurers hoping to kayak with orcas anymore—they've become a sustainable food destination, too. This month, San Juan Island’s Madrone Winery kicks oﬀ its summer winemaker’s lunch under the apple trees. The wine flows, and the quality of the salmon and regionally sourced vegetables is unparalleled.
Seeking some education from the masters? Ferry over to Lopez Island to learn sustainability tips on S&S Homestead Farm's monthly farm tours (second Saturday of the month). Don’t miss dinner at Orcas Island’s acclaimed Matia Kitchen, which just relocated its hyperlocal tasting menu (and the homemade sourdough with cultured butter) into sleek new digs adjacent to its sister restaurant Monti, a Roman-style café. Get in touch with your inner hippie at Doe Bay Resort’s oﬀ-grid yurts scattered throughout 38 coastal acres.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.