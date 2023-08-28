 Skip to main content
editor's pick

Del Mar Wine + Food Festival 2023: Events Schedule

Your pocket guide to the city's hottest new food and drink event happening Sept. 6-11

Del Mar Wine + Food Festival, 2023, headliners

The food festival to end all food festivals arrives in San Diego September 6 - 11. Del Mar Wine & Food Festival. Celebrity chefs, TV stars, one of the world’s greatest soccer players, San Diego’s surfing icon, the country’s top wineries—they’re all part of the mix. Some guy named Drew Brees is hosting a pickleball tournament.

The main event is the Grand Tasting—Sept. 9 and 10 at the Surf Sports Park (formerly Del Mar Polo Fields)—but there are more than 20 special dinners and events throughout the week.

Check out our quick guide below or see an extended version of each day's events here: Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday.

Wednesday, September 6

San Diego Wave FC Hosts Opening Party

6-9 p.m., Monarch Ocean Pub and the Del Mar Plaza

Tickets: $225

See full details for Wednesday's events here

Thursday, September 7

Raw Bar + Seafood Lunch with Chefs Drew Deckman and Jackson Kalb

1-3 p.m., Pacific Coast Grill

Tickets: $200

Chateau Montelena + Rare Society Dinner

6-9 p.m., Rare Society Solana Beach

Tickets: $585

David Arthur Wine-Paired Dinner

6 p.m., Pamplemousse Grille

Tickets: $690

Aaron May WhistlePig Whiskey-Paired Dinner

6:30-9:30 p.m., Monarch Ocean Pub

Tickets: $200

Mille Fleurs 1er Cru Burgundy Dinner

6:30 p.m., Mille Fleurs

Tickets: $575

Tequila Reserva de la Familia and Adobe Guadalupe Wine-Paired Dinner

6:30-10 p.m., Valle

Tickets: $360

Chef Claudette Zepeda and chef Antonia Lofaso Host a Kosta Browne Wine-Paired Dinner

6:30 p.m., VAGA

Tickets: $210-$270

See full details for Thursday's events here

Friday, September 8

Drew Brees Hosts the Whispering Angel Celebrity Pickleball Tournament

12 noon-4 p.m., Bobby Riggs Racket & Paddle

Tickets: $100-$500

SOLD OUT: Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston Host the Dos Hombres Mezcal Dinner

6-9:30 p.m., The Lodge at Torrey Pines

Tickets: $495

Winemakers of Napa Valley Tasting

6-9 p.m., Rancho Valencia Resort & Spa

Tickets: $240

Moet Hennessy Paired Dinner

6 p.m., Pamplemousse Grille

Tickets: $550

Celebrating a Century of Grgich at Ranch 45

6:30 p.m., Ranch 45

Tickets: $300

Fine Wines of Tuscany Dinner with chefs Jackson Kalb and Silvio Salmoiraghi

7-10 p.m., Cucina Enoteca

Tickets: $420

See full details for Friday's events here

Saturday, September 9

Chef Catherine McCord Hosts Yoga & Brunch

8-10:30 a.m., The Deck at the Del Mar Plaza

Tickets: $120

Grand Tasting 2023 — Day One

1-4 p.m., Del Mar Polo Fields

Tickets: $175-$475

Richard Blais Hosts the After Hours Party

7-10 p.m., Pool House at the Pendry

10 p.m., Oxford Social Club

Tickets: $200

See full details for Saturday's events here

Sunday, September 10

Rob Machado Beach Cleanup and Seafood Brunch with chefs Brian Malarkey and Aidan Owens

7:30-8:30 a.m., Cardiff State Beach

9-11 a.m., Herb & Sea

Tickets: $95

Grand Tasting 2023 — Day Two

1-4 p.m., Del Mar Polo Fields

Tickets: $175-$475

See full details for Sunday's events here

Interested in attending Saturday and Sunday’s Grand Tasting events? Check out the two-day passes starting at $325 per person. For more information on the biggest food and drink event in San Diego, visit the official website.

Tags

