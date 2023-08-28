Del Mar Wine + Food Festival 2023: Events Schedule

The food festival to end all food festivals arrives in San Diego September 6 - 11. Del Mar Wine & Food Festival. Celebrity chefs, TV stars, one of the world’s greatest soccer players, San Diego’s surfing icon, the country’s top wineries—they’re all part of the mix. Some guy named Drew Brees is hosting a pickleball tournament.
The main event is the Grand Tasting—Sept. 9 and 10 at the Surf Sports Park (formerly Del Mar Polo Fields)—but there are more than 20 special dinners and events throughout the week.
Wednesday, September 6
San Diego Wave FC Hosts Opening Party
6-9 p.m., Monarch Ocean Pub and the Del Mar Plaza
Tickets: $225
Thursday, September 7
Raw Bar + Seafood Lunch with Chefs Drew Deckman and Jackson Kalb
1-3 p.m., Pacific Coast Grill
Tickets: $200
Chateau Montelena + Rare Society Dinner
6-9 p.m., Rare Society Solana Beach
Tickets: $585
David Arthur Wine-Paired Dinner
6 p.m., Pamplemousse Grille
Tickets: $690
Aaron May WhistlePig Whiskey-Paired Dinner
6:30-9:30 p.m., Monarch Ocean Pub
Tickets: $200
Mille Fleurs 1er Cru Burgundy Dinner
6:30 p.m., Mille Fleurs
Tickets: $575
Tequila Reserva de la Familia and Adobe Guadalupe Wine-Paired Dinner
6:30-10 p.m., Valle
Tickets: $360
Chef Claudette Zepeda and chef Antonia Lofaso Host a Kosta Browne Wine-Paired Dinner
6:30 p.m., VAGA
Tickets: $210-$270
Friday, September 8
Drew Brees Hosts the Whispering Angel Celebrity Pickleball Tournament
12 noon-4 p.m., Bobby Riggs Racket & Paddle
Tickets: $100-$500
SOLD OUT: Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston Host the Dos Hombres Mezcal Dinner
6-9:30 p.m., The Lodge at Torrey Pines
Tickets: $495
Winemakers of Napa Valley Tasting
6-9 p.m., Rancho Valencia Resort & Spa
Tickets: $240
Moet Hennessy Paired Dinner
6 p.m., Pamplemousse Grille
Tickets: $550
Celebrating a Century of Grgich at Ranch 45
6:30 p.m., Ranch 45
Tickets: $300
Fine Wines of Tuscany Dinner with chefs Jackson Kalb and Silvio Salmoiraghi
7-10 p.m., Cucina Enoteca
Tickets: $420
Saturday, September 9
Chef Catherine McCord Hosts Yoga & Brunch
8-10:30 a.m., The Deck at the Del Mar Plaza
Tickets: $120
Grand Tasting 2023 — Day One
1-4 p.m., Del Mar Polo Fields
Tickets: $175-$475
Richard Blais Hosts the After Hours Party
7-10 p.m., Pool House at the Pendry
10 p.m., Oxford Social Club
Tickets: $200
Sunday, September 10
Rob Machado Beach Cleanup and Seafood Brunch with chefs Brian Malarkey and Aidan Owens
7:30-8:30 a.m., Cardiff State Beach
9-11 a.m., Herb & Sea
Tickets: $95
Grand Tasting 2023 — Day Two
1-4 p.m., Del Mar Polo Fields
Tickets: $175-$475
Interested in attending Saturday and Sunday’s Grand Tasting events? Check out the two-day passes starting at $325 per person. For more information on the biggest food and drink event in San Diego, visit the official website.
