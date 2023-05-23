Just Announced: Del Mar Wine & Food Festival

San Diego chefs, celebrity chef friends, wineries and drinks makers, a pro surfer, a Hall of Fame quarterback, Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston, a perfect lawn by the beach.
A wild mix. A year in the making.
And they’re all part of the thing we are so damn stoked to finally announce:
The Del Mar Wine & Food Festival, happening this Sept. 6-10 at the Surf Sports Park.
It’s going to be a hell of a week and you should join us.
A handful of San Diegans designed DMWFF as a celebration of the food and drink culture and the people who make it hum. It’ll culminate at a two-day Grand Tasting on the Mona Lisa of lawns. Our own Coachella by the beach. And it’s in September (this year, 2023), which us locals know is the best-kept secret month in San Diego—mildest weather and sunsets so wild they look fake.
Local chefs like Brad Wise, Brian Malarkey, Tara Monsod, Drew Deckman, Jeffrey Strauss, Aaron Schwartz, Roberto Alcocer, Kelli Crosson, Brandon Jennings have committed early on (we’re adding more every day). And a lot of friends I’ve met in my other world—Aarti Sequiera, Beau MacMillan, Aaron May, Catherine McCord, Eric Greenspan—are all coming out to help us make a special thing for the city. Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston will be hosting a Dos Hombres dinner at Lodge at Torrey Pines with chefs Kelli Crosson, Beau Mac and Drew Deckman.
It’s more than just wine and food. We’ve got other fevers and dreams.
Surf legend Rob Machado will host a morning at the beach (a cleanup, possibly drinks).
Drew Brees is hosting a celebrity pickleball tournament.
Another SoCal icon will be announced in a couple weeks.
There’ll be live music on a double-decker bus thanks to our partner Ernie Hahn, who’s put on over 3,000 of the city’s signature events (including U2’s first ever appearance in San Diego). It’s gonna be wild, but also laid-back because we are San Diego to the bones.
Part of why we took on San Diego Magazine was to create experiences for the people who live here. Because the only thing better than stoke and joy is hundreds or thousands of people sharing that stoke and joy.
See you in Del Mar.
