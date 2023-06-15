June 15–24
Mainly Mozart All-Star Orchestra
The 35th season of the Mainly Mozart All-Star Orchestra Festival commences at Del Mar Surf Sports Park with a stellar lineup of the nation’s most acclaimed orchestras and classical music performers. The works of (mainly) Mozart, along with Beethoven, Brahms, and Michael Abels, will appear in a variety of programs. Led by Whitney Crockett, principal bassoon of the LA Philharmonic, the first performance takes place Thursday night at 7:30 p.m. The festival’s first portion occurs in Del Mar from June 15 to 18. Then the music moves The Conrad and the Epstein Family Amphitheater in La Jolla on June 20, 22, and 24. | 14989 Via De La Valle, Del Mar
June 15–August 17
Santee Summer Concert Series
The Santee Summer Concert Series kicks off its summer-long lineup of shows with a spirited performance from '80s-themed music ensemble Betamaxx. From the pop anthems of Michael Jackson and Madonna to the singalong rock-and-roll favorites of the era’s best bands, Betamaxx will bring the house down with the greatest hits of the decade of decadence. Each week heralds a new performer, plus a roundup of stellar food vendors. Up in Smoke BBQ, Currywurst, Sapos Tacos, Kona Ice, and Caked offer eats at this week’s concert. These free community shows will take place every Thursday through August 17, except July 6, at Town Center Community Park East. | 550 Park Center Drive, Santee
June 17
Switchfoot Bro-Am
Say kowabunga to surf contests, live music, and more at the annual Bro-Am beach fest, which raises funds for local organizations assisting unhoused and disadvantaged youth through arts, music, and surfing programs. From 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., the celebration at Encinitas’ Moonlight Beach will include performances from Switchfoot, Arlie, Alix Page, and Sands, plus a variety of food, lifestyle, and beachwear vendors slinging everything from sunglasses to wetsuits. This event is free for all (though donations are welcome). If you’d like to attend, register ahead of time here. | 400 B Street, Encinitas
Wildcoast Baja Bash
San Diego–based nonprofit Wildcoast is throwing their 11th annual Baja Bash this Saturday from 6 to 9 p.m. at a private estate in Solana Beach to raise awareness and funds for the organization’s ocean conservation and climate action programs in Southern California and Mexico. An esteemed squad of San Diego’s best chefs will craft delectable bites for fundraiser guests—expect pastry chef Aly Lang of George’s at the Cove, chefs Marissa Williams and Carlo Guarrdado of Herb & Sea, and executive chef JoJo Ruiz of Lionfish, Temaki, and Serea. Baja Bash tickets are $200 per person. | Montbleau Estate, Solana Beach
Big Wave Guardians
As the USA Surfing Championships at Oceanside Harbor draw to a close, California Surf Museum board president Jim Kempton presents his 2022 documentary Big Wave Guardians. The film follows several Hawaiian lifeguards on the north shore as they brave turbulent ocean waters to execute daring rescues and encourage ocean safety. The documentary screens this Saturday at 7 p.m. at the Junior Seau Pier Amphitheatre before heading to the Maui Film Festival later in the month. | 301 The Strand North, Oceanside
June 17–18
West Coast Hot Sauce Experience
Can you handle the heat? More than 50 hot sauce and spicy food vendors appear at Portside Pier for this fuego weekend festival. For just $7.50 ($10 the day of), attendees can enjoy live music, food trucks, and spicy eating competitions and sample as many hot sauces as their taste buds can bear. $125 VIP tickets get you plenty of perks, including complimentary beer, cocktails, and BBQ, plus specialty viewing for the music and eating contests and a VIP gift bag. Tickets can be found here. | 1000 North Harbor Drive, Embarcadero
San Diego Wooden Boat Festival
At the San Diego Wooden Boat Festival, the area’s seafarers showcase their lovingly crafted vessels to a public audience. Attendees can board many of the boats and experience live music and a variety of craft and food booths, including a taco buffet, on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Koehler Kraft Boatyard. Tickets are $10 per day for adults and $5 per day for children, with proceeds supporting local Sea Scouts. | 2302 Shelter Island Drive, Point Loma
June 18
Juneteenth at UC San Diego Park & Market
From 12 to 7 p.m. this Sunday, UC San Diego Park & Market hosts a Juneteenth celebration highlighting Black artists, musicians, and entrepreneurs. This free event features a Black-owned business market uplifting local arts and crafts vendors, a panel discussion on liberty’s contemporary meaning with commentary from several community leaders, and neo-soul, jazz, and choir musical performances. | 1100 Market Street, East Village
Country on the Coast Music Festival
Saddle up for a Sunday full of boot-scootin' tunes at Waterfront Park, where country-pop singer Kelsea Ballerini headlines the Country on the Coast music fest. Enjoy a plethora of on-theme activities like bull riding, line dancing, horseshoes, and cornhole, plus a ferris wheel that offers major views of downtown San Diego. The hoedown begins at 2:30 p.m., and ticket options include $69 general admission and $145 VIP passes. | 1600 Pacific Highway, Embarcadero
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.