Welcome back to the Happy Half Hour! This week we’re excited to welcome Saman Javid, who is now leading the kitchen at La Jolla’s iconic George’s at the Cove. Saman is from the Bay Area, and he started his culinary career working at Fork in Marin County and B Restaurant in Oakland. He then moved to New York City, where he was sous chef at the acclaimed Gramercy Tavern for several years. He joined George's about four months ago as executive chef.
Saman says he was always surrounded by delicious food, as he grew up in a Persian family (and his family also owned a restaurant). We chatted about his vision for the landmark restaurant (George’s has been in the neighborhood for nearly 30 years), the difference between the produce in New York and California, and what excites him about San Diego’s dining scene. And since we’ve had Michelin on our minds lately, he shares what it’s like to work at a restaurant that has a Michelin star.
In Hot Plates, Pamir Kabob House, an Afghan restaurant that closed its doors earlier this year, is reopening in La Jolla. The Golden Door, an exclusive spa and wellness retreat near San Marcos, recently opened a country store and farm stand selling locally grown produce, pantry items, and housewares—and 100 percent of the proceeds go to charity.
For Two People, $50, Saman has two recommendations: Pho Duyen Mai in Kearny Mesa and The Fishery in Pacific Beach. Troy’s pick is the crispy rice paper-wrapped pork ribs from Juniper & Ivy, and David recommends the beef empanadas and wings at Rouleur Brewing in North Park. My pick this week is the tacos at La Tiendita Mexican Market in Clairemont (available on weekends).
Thank you for listening! As always, we want to hear from you. Need a restaurant recommendation? Is there a guest you want us to book on the show? You can call us at 619-744-0535 and leave a voicemail, or if you’re too shy, you can email us at happyhalfhour@sdmag.com. See you next week!
