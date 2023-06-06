On June 19, 1865, the news reached Galveston, Texas: The Civil War was over, and, with it, the institution of slavery in the United States. Thousands of enslaved people in Texas learned of their independence, prompting widespread celebration across the state.
After that day, there were early annual festivities in Texas that spread to other parts of the country. The celebrations declined during the Jim Crow era and during the Great Depression. But Juneteenth regained steam—in 1975, more than 30,000 revelers commemorated the occasion in Fort Worth, and in 1979, Texas declared Juneteenth a state holiday.
Activists around the country pushed for more widespread recognition of the day. In 2016, the activist Opal Lee began a walk from Fort Worth, Texas, to Washington DC to ask the government to establish Juneteenth as a federal holiday. But it was only in June 2021—following the murder of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis in 2020 and the subsequent wave of protests and racial reckoning in the US—that president Joe Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act into law. Last year, California governor Gavin Newsom followed, making Juneteenth a state holiday, as well.
There are many local events this year to honor the historic day. Here are 11 Juneteenth celebrations in San Diego.
June 10
Temecula Juneteenth Celebration
At Old Town Square Park in Temecula, the city will memorialize June 19, 1865, with music, dancing, and a free family fun zone. Held on Sunday, June 10, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., the event also includes a vendor fair and educational components teaching attendees about the significance of this landmark day. | 41902 Main Street, Temecula
June 17
Cooper Family Juneteenth Freedom Festival
Businessman Sidney Cooper Sr. was one of Juneteenth’s most prominent local champions. He led San Diego–area celebrations of the holiday for more than 50 years. The Cooper Family Foundation continues his legacy with this annual Freedom Festival on Saturday, June 17, from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Memorial Park. | 2975 Ocean View Boulevard, Logan Heights
Juneteenth/619 Day Celebration
Musician Oli-Tay hosts the fourth annual Juneteenth/619 Day Celebration on Saturday, June 17, at Liberty Station. The event is perfect for families—adults can jam to DJs and shop from vendors while little ones play in the kids zone. | 2455 Cushing Road, Point Loma
Juneteenth Celebration Virtual 5K
Run, walk, or bike five kilometers in celebration of Juneteenth. Athletes can register virtually to receive their runner bib, finisher medal, and goodie bag, then they’ll step out for a 3.1-mile trek anytime between June 17 and August 19. Prefer running with buds? SD participants will gather at Mountain View Community Center at 8 a.m. on Saturday, June 17, to complete the race together. Don’t forget to track your steps on a fitness device or phone app—you’ll need to submit your results online. Proceeds benefit local health organization Fit, Black & Educated. | 641 South Boundary Street, Mountain View
R&B Block Party
Fête Emancipation Day at East Village craft beer garden Quartyard. On Saturday, June 17, from 5 to 9 p.m., DJ Alonzo the Mayor and a few special guests will spin crowd-favorite R&B tracks, from the ’70s, ’90s, noughties, and today. Tickets start at $10. | 1301 Market Street, East Village
Axis: Juneteenth Celebration
Register in advance for this free celebration at the Old Globe’s Lowell Davies Festival Theatre. Held in collaboration with the George L. Stevens Senior Center, the event takes place from noon to 2 p.m. and features live performances, including an original play by hip-hop artist Miki Vale and members of the community. Spoken word poets Treesje and Saint, musician Alyse Smith Cooper, the Undefeated Contemporary Gospel Choir, and others will also take the stage. | 1363 Old Globe Way, Balboa Park
Juneteenth Day of Freedom
Join the Community Actors Theatre at Gloria’s Mesa Amphitheater in Chollas Lake Park on Saturday, June 17, to catch family-friendly live entertainment from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Want a shopping break? You can also browse products from local vendors. | 6350 College Grove Drive, Oak Park
June 18
Afrodiaspora Celebration
Couldn’t make Quartyard’s Saturday festivities? Party on Sunday, June 18, with eats, drinks, vendors, games, and afrobeats, amapiano, and afrohouse tracks from DJs Ijo, Kentwizzy, and others. The bash begins at 4 p.m. and afro-inspired looks are encouraged. Tickets cost about $20. | 1301 Market Street, East Village
UC San Diego Juneteenth Celebration
UC San Diego Park & Market hosts a plethora of free activities on Sunday, June 18, from noon to 7 p.m. Check out a Black-owned business market, a panel discussion about liberation’s 21st-century meaning, and hours of live entertainment culminating in a neo-soul performance from some of the city’s musical stars. | 1100 Market Street, Downtown
Black Biz Flea Market
More than 50 Black-owned businesses gather at WorldBeat Cultural Center on Sunday, June 18, from noon to 5 p.m. Head to the Balboa Park arts institution to browse handmade goods, vintage finds, plants, clothes, home décor, jewelry, art, and food. | 2100 Park Boulevard, Balboa Park
June 25
Kinfolk: A Juneteenth Celebration
SD Melanin, a cultural organization for local BIPOC professionals, hosts their Kinfolk celebration at OB’s The Holding Company on Sunday, June 25. From 2 to 8 p.m., enjoy two floors of DJs spinning afrobeats, soca, reggae, amapiano, hip-hop, and R&B, plus art, workshops, and the opportunity to shop local Black-owned businesses. Tickets start at $20. | 5046 Newport Avenue, Ocean Beach
