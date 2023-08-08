August 10
Disney’s Moana Sing-Along Film Night
UC San Diego’s Epstein Family Amphitheater is hosting a karaoke-style screening of Disney’s Moana, with subtitles inviting everyone in the crowd to sing along. Released in 2016, Moana is the story of an adventurous Polynesian teenager who teams up with a rebellious demigod and undertakes a dangerous quest to save her island. Every member of the audience will get a complimentary party bag filled with props to use at specific points in the movie, creating an interactive viewing experience. | 9500 Gilman Drive, La Jolla
August 11–13
Julian StarFest
Set your sights on the stars during Julian StarFest, a three-day celebration of astronomy taking place Friday morning through Sunday morning. Hosted at Menghini Winery, the festival includes food and drink vendors, overnight tent and RV camping, space-themed exhibits, kids’ astronomy activities, and a free star party, plus a behind-the-scenes tour of the Mount Laguna Observatory. All proceeds from the event will go to support the San Diego Astronomy Association. Registration and camping fees are $40 for adults, $20 for teens, and free for kids 12 and younger. | 1150 Julian Orchards Drive, Julian
August 12
Farm to Bay
The Living Coast Discovery Center’s annual Farm to Bay fundraiser includes food and beverage samples from more than 20 local and sustainable restaurants, breweries, and wineries. The event takes place from 4 to 7:30 p.m. this Saturday. Guests will also experience silent and live auctions, musical entertainment, and animal encounters, all in support of the center’s educational wildlife and sustainability programs. Tickets for Farm to Bay are $120 per person. | 1000 Gunpowder Point Drive, Chula Vista
Lemon Festival
Spend your Saturday at Chula Vista’s yearly salute to citrus. Taking place from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., the 26th annual Lemon Festival honors the city’s history as the one-time lemon capital of the world. Attendees can show their appreciation for the sour sensation by purchasing lemon merchandise, watching the lemon cook-off, or dressing up in a lemon-themed outfit at this free festival. There will also be two live music stages, a Lil’ Lemons kids zone, arts and crafts vendors, and a wine and beer garden. | Third Avenue (G to F Streets) & Memorial Park, Chula Vista
SIP the City
This Saturday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., SIP San Diego, a nonprofit collective of 14 local beer, wine, and cider makers, hosts their fifth annual SIP the City festival at Escondido City Hall. Ticketholders will get unlimited sips from all members of SIP San Diego, plus food from California Poppy. Participating businesses include Carruth Cellars, Golden Coast Mead, Serpentine Cider, and San Pasqual Winery. There will also be live music, several local vendors, and a SIP San Diego store where attendees can purchase San Diego–made wine, cider, and mead. Tickets are $79. | 201 North Broadway, Escondido
South Bay 24 & South Bay Mini
The county’s top runners appear at Montgomery Waller Community Park for a massive test of endurance: the 2nd annual South Bay 24 and South Bay Mini. Participants can sign on to run as many laps around the 1.3-mile course as possible within seven, 12, or 24 hours. All runners are invited to partake in a BBQ lunch and a happy hour, and finishers will receive a free trucker hat and medal. Crush 100 miles to receive the coveted South Bay belt buckle. | 3020 Coronado Avenue, South Bay
Opens August 13
Annalise Neil: Relational Gradient
Sparks Gallery’s newest exhibition premieres this Sunday with an opening reception from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. On view until October 15, Annalise Neil’s Relational Gradient is a display of cyanotype and watercolor paintings that draw inspiration from nature, psychology, and quantum theory. To create her complex pieces, Neil collages photographic negatives and adds hand-painted elements. | 530 6th Avenue, Gaslamp
August 13
Arts District Summer Music Series
From 4 to 7 p.m. this Sunday on the North Promenade in Liberty Station, the Arts District Summer Music Series returns with a free performance from Kimmi Bitter and the Westside Twang. Kimmi Bitter’s music combines old-school country, rock, and psychedelia for an easy-listening afternoon concert. Attendees are invited to bring a blanket to enjoy the show or watch the concert from Stone Brewing’s outdoor patio. | 2848 Dewey Road, Point Loma
Wine & Masters: The Artist as Sommelier
History professor Rod Phillip leads attendees through historical depictions of food and wine in still-life paintings at the Timken Museum of Art. Phillip will analyze how history and aesthetics have influenced the convergence of wine and art, and the event will finish with a wine-tasting for guests. Tickets for Wine & Masters are $85 for museum members and $95 for non-members. | 1500 El Prado, Balboa Park
Hillcrest CityFest Street Fair
San Diego’s Hillcrest neighborhood hosts their annual free community art and music festival from 12 to 11 p.m. this Saturday, showcasing a robust lineup of bands, DJs, food, craft beer, and cocktails. There will be two live music stages with musicians from all over San Diego sharing rap, electronic, and rock tunes. At 7 p.m., the night turns up a notch with CityFest After Dark, in which drag queens and DJs will unite for show-stopping performances as the crowd dances through the streets of Hillcrest. | 5th Avenue and University Avenue, Hillcrest
Cody Carter Band
Fresh off their recent show at the San Diego County Fair, the Cody Carter Band offers a free community concert at Civita Park from 6 to 7:30 p.m. this Sunday. This local group performs a selection of chart-topping hits, classic country standards, and original music for guests at the park, who are also invited to bring blankets and chairs and enjoy food trucks. Those interested can RSVP for the concert here. | 7960 Civita Boulevard, Mission Valley
