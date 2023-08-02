Unless you’ve been living on the moon, you’ve likely had your social feeds flooded with news of alien life potentially existing, thanks to last Wednesday’s Congressional hearing on UAPs and UFOs.
Are they real? Not sure. Are we still completely intrigued? One hundred percent, yes.
San Diego is no stranger to reports of UFOs, lights in the sky, and other abnormalities. Though, of course, many of these encounters can be attributed to local military drills, experimental aircrafts, and rocket launches. But we’re choosing to believe something out there is interested in what kinds of burritos we’re eating and which breaks are the best each day.
So, in honor of David Grusch, a former U.S. intelligence official (who is “absolutely” certain that the gov is in possession of unidentified aerial phenomena), here are the top spots across San Diego county to get a glimpse of aliens and UFOs:
100 Miles Off the Coast
Embark on your watercraft of choice and venture off the coast of San Diego and you might just catch a glimpse of a UFO. In 2004, retired Navy Commander David Fravor, leader of an F/A-18F squadron on the USS Nimitz, spotted a “Tic Tac-looking object” flying in restricted U.S. airspace. It’s one thing for Blink-182 lead-singer and self-proclaimed alien expert, Tom Delonge to chime in, but when a commander of the U.S. military with 18 years of flight experience says he saw a UFO, it’s hard not to take notice.
Proctor Valley Road
Known as one of the more supernatural spots in San Diego, Proctor Valley Road has been the subject of numerous stories of strange and irregular occurrences. Visitors of Proctor Valley Road have reported having their cars break down unusually, witnessed mysterious handprints appear on their vehicles, and have reported seeing unknown figures in the dark. This region between Eastlake and Jamul exudes a certain undeniable energy with rusted buildings, highway signs with bullet holes littered throughout, and a lack of cell reception adding to the mystique of this paranormal location. Maybe take a friend on this excursion, just in case…
Camp Pendleton
As a civilian, you probably can’t get on base, but if you’re military, this one’s for you. Mysterious aircrafts, lights floating in the northern sky—military drills at Camp Pendleton are often mistaken for alien life. Whether they can be attributed to SR-71 Blackbird sightings, rows of flares in the sky, new experimental aircrafts, or unexplained booms, that’s up to you to decide. Although, the U.S. Navy and Coast Guard have indicated that these floating lights are attributed to Air Force drills at the base. But regardless of whether these aerial phenomena are attributed to green visitors or not, these sightings do make us wonder what they’re hiding over there.
Silver Strand State Beach
The strip of beach between Coronado and Imperial Beach is a prime spot to witness unexplained flying aircraft. Featuring several military buildings, training camps, and classified military programs, it’s not uncommon to see what appears to be drone aircrafts flying at incomprehensible speeds toward Baja California. We have personally witnessed this phenomenon while surfing, and while the military is the most plausible explanation, well, you already know where we’re going here....
Mothership
If you still haven’t had any luck spotting a martian, there is one sure-fire way to see one: a visit to Mothership. We may have cheated here a bit but to get your extraterrestrial fix, head to the North Park restaurant to enjoy space-themed cocktails of every variety. Walking through their front doors is like visiting another galaxy but with tasty cocktails like their tropical MindKiller. Inside, find Sci-Fi references among its decor, mad-scientist schematics, spaceship-like ambiance, and shooting stars flying across the windows. It’s the perfect pit stop for a break from stargazing.
