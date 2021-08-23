Living Coast Discovery Center raised $110,000 at its 12th annual Farm to Bay event on August 7, despite reduced capacity due to COVID-19. The nonprofit zoo and aquarium on the San Diego Bay National Wildlife Refuge will use the proceeds from its culinary fundraiser to support coastal wildlife conservation, education, and sustainability programs. Also, in line with Living Coast’s environmental mission, 84 percent of event waste was diverted from the landfill and a total of 186 pounds of material was recycled or composted.
“We are incredibly proud of our team for producing an exceptional event, both from a guest experience and fundraising perspective,” said Executive Director Ben Vallejos. “We are grateful for the community’s continued support of the Living Coast, especially during such a difficult year.”
The fifth annual CaddyHack Golf Festival at Fairbanks Ranch Country Club brought in over $215,000 for Boys to Men Mentoring, a Spring Valley–based nonprofit that connects at-risk teens with positive male role models. More than 140 golfers participated in this year's event, inspired by the cult classic Caddyshack. Entertainment was provided by host Ernie Hahn’s Wonderbus, a traveling double-decker bus with a full stage.
Assemblymember Dr. Akilah Weber has chosen the San Diego–based Multicultural Health Foundation as her 2021 California Nonprofit of the Year. Each year, state senators and assemblymembers highlight an organization for their contributions to the community. The Multicultural Health Foundation was recognized for its partnership with the county to support Black San Diegans who have been disproportionately impacted by the pandemic.
“Our hope for the campaign is to address the needs of people who are underrepresented and give them the resources they need. We are deeply humbled to be recognized by Assemblymember Dr. Akilah Weber as a 2021 Nonprofit of the Year,” said Multicultural Health Foundation Interim Executive Director Cynthia James-Price.
