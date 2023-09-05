15 San Diego Sports Bars Dedicated to Your Favorite NFL Teams

The NFL 2023 season kick-off is right around the corner and with it brings Sunday festivities, heartbreaking upsets, and the sullen reminder that the Chargers are no longer in San Diego. With a gridiron-shaped hole in our hearts, the NFL season is an opportunity to don your other hometown’s team jersey, apply face paint, and follow your top fantasy league draft picks each week at a nearby watering hole.
Send your grievances to the Spanos family and rejoice with these local sports bars catering to your favorite NFL team, even if it isn’t the Los Angeles Chargers. (Before you @ us, not all teams are listed. We had to go finish our fantasy drafts.)
New York Jets Sports Bar
Taste and Thirst
Taste and Thirst is a New Yorkers home away from home when it comes to football. This Jets' fan homebase is always packed during game days—and win or lose—the bar serves happy hour from 3 p.m. - 8 p.m., which is a win-win in our opinion.
2023 Season Opener Kick-Off Time: Monday, September 11 at 8:15 p.m. at MetLife Stadium
Kick-Off Game: vs Buffalo Bills (13-3)
Upcoming Games: New York Jets 2023 Schedule
715 Fourth Ave, Gaslamp Quarter
Buffalo Bills Sports Bar
The Local Pacific Beach
Bring those red, whites, and blues out. The Local PB shows up for Bills games in a big way. Arrive early on game days, though, the line to get upstairs fills up quickly. But with TVs indoors, outdoors and a spacious pet-friendly patio, there are plenty of ways to cheer on your favorite team.
2023 Season Opener Kick-Off Time: Monday, September 11 at 8:15 p.m. at MetLife Stadium
Kick-Off Game: vs Jets (7-10)
Upcoming Games: Buffalo Bills 2023 Schedule
809 Thomas Ave, Pacific Beach
San Francisco 49ers Sports Bar
Saddle Bar
Originally a 1920’s era bike shop that was transformed into a bar 60 years ago, Saddle Bar is the quintessential San Francisco bar in town. Wear your Rice or Montana jersey and stick around for live music from local rock bands and DJs weekly.
2023 Season Opener Kick-Off Time: Sunday, September 10 at 10:00 a.m. at Acrisure Stadium
Kick-Off Game: vs Pittsburgh Steelers (7-8)
Upcoming Games: San Francisco 49ers 2023 Schedule
123 Plaza St, Solana Beach
Arizona Cardinals Sports Bar
Arizona Café
A block away from the beach on Bacon street, Arizona Café is the local spot for Cardinal fans to catch the game. With a kitchen that’s open till 1 a.m daily., it’s the ideal spot for your post game discussion, late-night fantasy football trades, and an opportunity to win back your failed parlay bet during pool.
2023 Season Opener Kick-Off Time: Sunday September 10th at 9:00 a.m. at FedEx Field
Kick-Off Game: vs Washington Commanders (8-8-1)
Upcoming Games: Arizona Cardinals 2023 Schedule
1925 Bacon St, Ocean Beach
Kansas City Chiefs Sports Bar
Kansas City BBQ
Catch the reigning 2022 Super Bowl champs at Kansas City BBQ take on the Detroit lions at this legendary outpost Downtown. Gather with local Chiefs fans to relish in historic San Diego memorabilia, recount your favorite Top Gun lines and watch Patrick Mahomes score six while enjoying their daily happy hour from 3:30-6:30 p.m.
2023 Season Opener Kick-Off Time: Thursday, September 10 at 5:20 p.m. at Arrowhead Stadium
Kick-Off Game: vs Detroit Lions (9-8)
Upcoming Games: Kansas City Chiefs 2023 Schedule
600 W Harbor Dr, Downtown
Philadelphia Eagles Sports Bar
Pretzels & Pints
Immerse yourself in Philadelphia sports at this tucked-away gem in North Park ideal for America’s most passionate sports city. Like the name implies, Pretzels and Pints has an excellent selection of hot pretzels baked daily paired with local craft beer and even an irresistible beer cheese to fumble over as Jalen Hurts scrambles for another touchdown.
2023 Season Opener Kick-Off Time: Sunday, September 10 at 1:25 p.m. at Gillette Stadium
Kick-Off Game: vs New England Patriots (8-9)
Upcoming Games: Philadelphia Eagles 2023 Schedule
3812 Ray St, North Park
Los Angeles Chargers Sports Bar
Park 101
Watch Sunday night football with the remnants and hold-outs from the Chargers fan base at Park 101 in Carlsbad. With large outdoor LED screens, a spacious outdoor patio, a rooftop deck complete with a bar, this BBQ joint is the perfect space for parents, dogs, and kids to enjoy a bolts game.
2023 Season Opener Kick-Off Time: Sunday, September 10 at 1:25 p.m. at SoFi Stadium
Kick-Off Game: vs Miami Dolphins (9-8)
Upcoming Games: Los Angeles Chargers 2023 Schedule
3040 Carlsbad Blvd, Carlsbad
New England Patriots Sports Bar
The Sandbox
Come see if the New England Patriots can earn themselves another Super Bowl ring this year at The Sandbox in Ocean Beach. Wear your Patriots jersey, paint your face red and blue, or don your signature Bill Belichick hoodie to this island-themed bar. Order one of their specialty pizzas like their meat lover's Hungry Surfer and enjoy a game of skeeball or pool while you count down to kick off in Foxborough.
2023 Season Opener Kick-Off Time: Sunday, September 10 at 1:25 p.m. at Gillette Stadium
Kick-Off Game: vs Philadelphia Eagles (14-3)
Upcoming Games: New England Patriots 2023 Schedule
1466 Garnet Ave, Ocean Beach
Los Angeles Rams Sports Bar
Ocean Beach Brewery
Despite a disappointing 2022 season following their 2021 Super Bowl win, Ram’s fans can rejoice at this three-story hotspot on the beach. On game day, members of the “ramily” can gather at Ocean Beach Brewery featuring a rooftop bar with oceanfront views, plenty of activities to after a quarter, and even their own microbrewery offering up craft beer brewed daily.
2023 Season Opener Kick-Off Time: Sunday, September 10 at 1:25 p.m. at Lumen Field
Kick-Off Game: vs Seattle Seahawks (9-8)
Upcoming Games: Los Angeles Rams 2023 Schedule
5041 Newport Ave, Ocean Beach
Dallas Cowboys Sports Bar
Union Kitchen & Tap
Root for America’s Team on the gridiron each week at this bustling Gaslamp sports bar. Wear your silver stars, your favorite cowboy boots, or your Dallas cheerleader outfit studded with rhinestones each week. You can even bring your furry Cowboys fan to accompany you on their pet-friendly outdoor patio to catch a breather after another nail-biting game.
2023 Season Opener Kick-Off Time: Sunday, September 10 at 5:20 p.m. at MetLife Stadium
Kick-Off Game: vs New York Giants (9-7-1)
Upcoming Games: Dallas Cowboys 2023 Schedule
333 Fifth Ave, Gaslmap Quarter
Seattle Seahawks Sports Bar
Thrusters Lounge
Join the loudest fans in the league, the 12s, at this no frills bar in the heart of PB. This Seahawks nest features 22 beers on tap, skeeball, and even a beer vending machine for a quick buzz during halftime.
2023 Season Opener Kick-Off Time: Sunday, September 10 at 1:25 p.m. at Lumen Field
Kick-Off Game: vs Los Angeles Rams (5-12)
Upcoming Games: Seattle Seahawks 2023 Schedule
4633 Mission Blvd, Pacific Beach
Denver Broncos Sports Bar
Chief's Burgers and Brew
A Broncos bar named Chiefs may confuse you, but their excellent chili cheese fries, buffalo wings, and other great bites shouldn’t. Cheer on the “No Fly Zone” at this Broncos hub featuring a special NFL Football Sunday Breakfast with a unique menu available from 9 a.m to 12 p.m. before the Broncos kick-off.
2023 Season Opener Kick-Off Time: Thursday, September 10 at 5:20 p.m. at Arrowhead Stadium
Kick-Off Game: vs Las Vegas Raiders (6-11)
Upcoming Games: Kansas City Chiefs 2023 Schedule
124 Lomas Santa Fe Dr #108, Solana Beach
Green Bay Packers Sports Bar
El Prez
Gather your local cheeseheads and rush down to El Prez to cheer on the Packers each week. Located steps away from the Pacific Beach boardwalk, this Packers rooftop bar offers tacos and tequila to munch on while you watch fans on TV bundle for warmth in Green Bay. For the most dedicated of Packers fans, the beachside spot opens early at 9:30 a.m. on game days for fans to enjoy pregame festivities.
2023 Season Opener Kick-Off Time: Sunday, September 10 at 3:25 p.m. at Soldier Field
Kick-Off Game: vs Chicago Bears (3-14)
Upcoming Games: Green Bay Packers 2023 Schedule
4190 Mission Blvd, Pacific Beach
Las Vegas Raiders Sports Bar
El Chingon
El Chingon is all the rage for Raiders fans on game day offering refreshing margarita flights and late hours (closes at 2 a.m. daily) ideal for watching the “Men in Black” each week. Gear up in your Davante Adams jersey, your favorite spiky outfit, and watch the Raiders take on the Broncos on opening night. Swing by for Monday Night Football and enjoy their generous happy hour weekdays from 2-6 p.m. featuring $7 off their signature cocktails.
2023 Season Opener Kick-Off Time: Sunday, September 10 at 1:25 p.m. at Empower Field
Kick-Off Game: vs Denver Broncos (5-12)
Upcoming Games: Las Vegas Raiders 2023 Schedule
560 Fifth Ave, Gaslamp
Chicago Bears Sports Bar
710 Beach Club
Will 2023 be the year Da Bears make a run for the Super Bowl? Join the excitement each week at this breezy beach club offering a den for Bears fans trying to catch the game at Soldier Field. On Sundays when the Bears take the field, indulge in their all-you-can-eat brunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for traditional breakfast staples, Bloody Marys, slushies, and bottomless mimosas to sustain you through four quarters.
2023 Season Opener Kick-Off Time: Sunday, September 10 at 1:25 p.m. at Soldier Field
Kick-Off Game: vs Green Bay Packers (8-9)
Upcoming Games: Chicago Bears 2023 Schedule
710 Garnet Ave, Pacific Beach
