15 San Diego Sports Bars Dedicated to Your Favorite NFL Teams

Meet up with other fans and start the tailgate at these local watering holes

El Prez Green Bay Packers NFL Sports Bars San Diego

The NFL 2023 season kick-off is right around the corner and with it brings Sunday festivities, heartbreaking upsets, and the sullen reminder that the Chargers are no longer in San Diego. With a gridiron-shaped hole in our hearts, the NFL season is an opportunity to don your other hometown’s team jersey, apply face paint, and follow your top fantasy league draft picks each week at a nearby watering hole.

Send your grievances to the Spanos family and rejoice with these local sports bars catering to your favorite NFL team, even if it isn’t the Los Angeles Chargers. (Before you @ us, not all teams are listed. We had to go finish our fantasy drafts.)

Taste and Thirst NFL Sports Bar San Diego

New York Jets Sports Bar

Taste and Thirst

Taste and Thirst is a New Yorkers home away from home when it comes to football. This Jets' fan homebase is always packed during game days—and win or lose—the bar serves happy hour from 3 p.m. - 8 p.m., which is a win-win in our opinion.

2023 Season Opener Kick-Off Time: Monday, September 11 at 8:15 p.m. at MetLife Stadium

Kick-Off Game: vs Buffalo Bills (13-3)

Upcoming Games: New York Jets 2023 Schedule

715 Fourth Ave, Gaslamp Quarter

The Local Pacific Beach Buffalo Bills NFL Sports Bar San Diego

Buffalo Bills Sports Bar

The Local Pacific Beach

Bring those red, whites, and blues out. The Local PB shows up for Bills games in a big way. Arrive early on game days, though, the line to get upstairs fills up quickly. But with TVs indoors, outdoors and a spacious pet-friendly patio, there are plenty of ways to cheer on your favorite team.

2023 Season Opener Kick-Off Time: Monday, September 11 at 8:15 p.m. at MetLife Stadium

Kick-Off Game: vs Jets (7-10)

Upcoming Games: Buffalo Bills 2023 Schedule

809 Thomas Ave, Pacific Beach

San Francisco 49ers Sports Bar

Saddle Bar

Originally a 1920’s era bike shop that was transformed into a bar 60 years ago, Saddle Bar is the quintessential San Francisco bar in town. Wear your Rice or Montana jersey and stick around for live music from local rock bands and DJs weekly.

2023 Season Opener Kick-Off Time: Sunday, September 10 at 10:00 a.m. at Acrisure Stadium

Kick-Off Game: vs Pittsburgh Steelers (7-8)

Upcoming Games: San Francisco 49ers 2023 Schedule

123 Plaza St, Solana Beach

Arizona Cafe Cardinals NFL Sports Bars San Diego

Arizona Cardinals Sports Bar

Arizona Café

A block away from the beach on Bacon street, Arizona Café is the local spot for Cardinal fans to catch the game. With a kitchen that’s open till 1 a.m daily., it’s the ideal spot for your post game discussion, late-night fantasy football trades, and an opportunity to win back your failed parlay bet during pool.

2023 Season Opener Kick-Off Time: Sunday September 10th at 9:00 a.m. at FedEx Field

Kick-Off Game: vs Washington Commanders (8-8-1)

Upcoming Games: Arizona Cardinals 2023 Schedule

1925 Bacon St, Ocean Beach

Kansas City Barbecue Chiefs NFL Sports Bar San Diego

Kansas City Chiefs Sports Bar

Kansas City BBQ

Catch the reigning 2022 Super Bowl champs at Kansas City BBQ take on the Detroit lions at this legendary outpost Downtown. Gather with local Chiefs fans to relish in historic San Diego memorabilia, recount your favorite Top Gun lines and watch Patrick Mahomes score six while enjoying their daily happy hour from 3:30-6:30 p.m.

2023 Season Opener Kick-Off Time: Thursday, September 10 at 5:20 p.m. at Arrowhead Stadium

Kick-Off Game: vs Detroit Lions (9-8)

Upcoming Games: Kansas City Chiefs 2023 Schedule

600 W Harbor Dr, Downtown

Philadelphia Eagles Sports Bar

Pretzels & Pints

Immerse yourself in Philadelphia sports at this tucked-away gem in North Park ideal for America’s most passionate sports city. Like the name implies, Pretzels and Pints has an excellent selection of hot pretzels baked daily paired with local craft beer and even an irresistible beer cheese to fumble over as Jalen Hurts scrambles for another touchdown.

2023 Season Opener Kick-Off Time: Sunday, September 10 at 1:25 p.m. at Gillette Stadium

Kick-Off Game: vs New England Patriots (8-9)

Upcoming Games: Philadelphia Eagles 2023 Schedule

3812 Ray St, North Park

Park 101 Los Angeles Chargers NFL Sports Bar San Diego

Los Angeles Chargers Sports Bar

Park 101

Watch Sunday night football with the remnants and hold-outs from the Chargers fan base at Park 101 in Carlsbad. With large outdoor LED screens, a spacious outdoor patio, a rooftop deck complete with a bar, this BBQ joint is the perfect space for parents, dogs, and kids to enjoy a bolts game.

2023 Season Opener Kick-Off Time: Sunday, September 10 at 1:25 p.m. at SoFi Stadium

Kick-Off Game: vs Miami Dolphins (9-8)

Upcoming Games: Los Angeles Chargers 2023 Schedule

3040 Carlsbad Blvd, Carlsbad

New England Patriots Sports Bar

The Sandbox

Come see if the New England Patriots can earn themselves another Super Bowl ring this year at The Sandbox in Ocean Beach. Wear your Patriots jersey, paint your face red and blue, or don your signature Bill Belichick hoodie to this island-themed bar. Order one of their specialty pizzas like their meat lover's Hungry Surfer and enjoy a game of skeeball or pool while you count down to kick off in Foxborough.

2023 Season Opener Kick-Off Time: Sunday, September 10 at 1:25 p.m. at Gillette Stadium

Kick-Off Game: vs Philadelphia Eagles (14-3)

Upcoming Games: New England Patriots 2023 Schedule

1466 Garnet Ave, Ocean Beach

Los Angeles Rams Sports Bar

Ocean Beach Brewery

Despite a disappointing 2022 season following their 2021 Super Bowl win, Ram’s fans can rejoice at this three-story hotspot on the beach. On game day, members of the “ramily” can gather at Ocean Beach Brewery featuring a rooftop bar with oceanfront views, plenty of activities to after a quarter, and even their own microbrewery offering up craft beer brewed daily. 

2023 Season Opener Kick-Off Time: Sunday, September 10 at 1:25 p.m. at Lumen Field

Kick-Off Game: vs Seattle Seahawks (9-8)

Upcoming Games: Los Angeles Rams 2023 Schedule

5041 Newport Ave, Ocean Beach

Union Kitchen & Tap Gaslamp Dallas Cowboys NFL Sports Bar San Diego

Dallas Cowboys Sports Bar

Union Kitchen & Tap

Root for America’s Team on the gridiron each week at this bustling Gaslamp sports bar. Wear your silver stars, your favorite cowboy boots, or your Dallas cheerleader outfit studded with rhinestones each week. You can even bring your furry Cowboys fan to accompany you on their pet-friendly outdoor patio to catch a breather after another nail-biting game.

2023 Season Opener Kick-Off Time: Sunday, September 10 at 5:20 p.m. at MetLife Stadium

Kick-Off Game: vs New York Giants (9-7-1)

Upcoming Games: Dallas Cowboys 2023 Schedule

333 Fifth Ave, Gaslmap Quarter

Thrusters Lounge Seattle Seahwaks NFL Sports Bar San Diego

Seattle Seahawks Sports Bar

Thrusters Lounge

Join the loudest fans in the league, the 12s, at this no frills bar in the heart of PB. This Seahawks nest features 22 beers on tap, skeeball, and even a beer vending machine for a quick buzz during halftime.

2023 Season Opener Kick-Off Time: Sunday, September 10 at 1:25 p.m. at Lumen Field

Kick-Off Game: vs Los Angeles Rams (5-12)

Upcoming Games: Seattle Seahawks 2023 Schedule

4633 Mission Blvd, Pacific Beach

Chiefs Burgers and Brews Broncos NFL Sports Bars San Diego

Denver Broncos Sports Bar

Chief's Burgers and Brew

A Broncos bar named Chiefs may confuse you, but their excellent chili cheese fries, buffalo wings, and other great bites shouldn’t. Cheer on the “No Fly Zone” at this Broncos hub featuring a special NFL Football Sunday Breakfast with a unique menu available from 9 a.m to 12 p.m. before the Broncos kick-off.

2023 Season Opener Kick-Off Time: Thursday, September 10 at 5:20 p.m. at Arrowhead Stadium

Kick-Off Game: vs Las Vegas Raiders (6-11)

Upcoming Games: Kansas City Chiefs 2023 Schedule

124 Lomas Santa Fe Dr #108, Solana Beach

El Prez Green Bay Packers NFL Sports Bar San Diego

Green Bay Packers Sports Bar

El Prez

Gather your local cheeseheads and rush down to El Prez to cheer on the Packers each week. Located steps away from the Pacific Beach boardwalk, this Packers rooftop bar offers tacos and tequila to munch on while you watch fans on TV bundle for warmth in Green Bay. For the most dedicated of Packers fans, the beachside spot opens early at 9:30 a.m. on game days for fans to enjoy pregame festivities.

2023 Season Opener Kick-Off Time: Sunday, September 10 at 3:25 p.m. at Soldier Field

Kick-Off Game: vs Chicago Bears (3-14)

Upcoming Games: Green Bay Packers 2023 Schedule

4190 Mission Blvd, Pacific Beach

El Chingon Las Vegas Raiders NFL Sports Bar San Diego

Las Vegas Raiders Sports Bar

El Chingon

El Chingon is all the rage for Raiders fans on game day offering refreshing margarita flights and late hours (closes at 2 a.m. daily) ideal for watching the “Men in Black” each week. Gear up in your Davante Adams jersey, your favorite spiky outfit, and watch the Raiders take on the Broncos on opening night. Swing by for Monday Night Football and enjoy their generous happy hour weekdays from 2-6 p.m. featuring $7 off their signature cocktails.

2023 Season Opener Kick-Off Time: Sunday, September 10 at 1:25 p.m. at Empower Field

Kick-Off Game: vs Denver Broncos (5-12)

Upcoming Games: Las Vegas Raiders 2023 Schedule

560 Fifth Ave, Gaslamp

Chicago Bears Sports Bar

710 Beach Club

Will 2023 be the year Da Bears make a run for the Super Bowl? Join the excitement each week at this breezy beach club offering a den for Bears fans trying to catch the game at Soldier Field. On Sundays when the Bears take the field, indulge in their all-you-can-eat brunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for traditional breakfast staples, Bloody Marys, slushies, and bottomless mimosas to sustain you through four quarters.

2023 Season Opener Kick-Off Time: Sunday, September 10 at 1:25 p.m. at Soldier Field

Kick-Off Game: vs Green Bay Packers (8-9)

Upcoming Games: Chicago Bears 2023 Schedule

710 Garnet Ave, Pacific Beach

