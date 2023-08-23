The Best San Diego Happy Hours in 2023

Life’s most joyous moments are fleeting. Case in point: Happy hour. So get out there, make the most of discounted drinks and eats, and (for once) get to bed at a reasonable time.
Central San Diego Happy Hours
Park & Rec
When: Monday-Thursday, 4-6 p.m.
Deals: $7 select cocktails such as their Pink Cadillac or Parks & Rec Old Fashioned along with draft beers
Go here for: Enjoy their comfy, heater-equipped patio, challenge your friends on dual Ping Pong tables, and savor their excellent cocktail menu.
4612 Park Blvd, University Heights
Working Class
When: Monday-Friday, 3-6 p.m.
Deals: $5 draft beer, $6 wine, and a $2 discount on their delicious starters like Buffalo wings, Working Class Fries or their General Tso Cauliflower. Swing by on Mondays from 5-10 p.m. for their $1.25 wings.
Go here for: Treat your furry friend to the "Puppy Chow menu," on the umbrella-shaded patio, and don’t forget to check out trivia night hosted every Wednesday at 8 p.m.
4095 30th St, North Park
Fernside Bar and Kitchen
When: Weekdays from open til 6 p.m.
Deals: $8 cocktails, $8 wine, $6 beers, and an $8 appetizer menu featuring items like chili cheese fries, chicken wings, and burgers.
Go here for: Their top-notch happy hour bites and their rotating alcoholic slushies. Stay until 10 p.m., when the kitchen closes on weekdays.
1946 Fern St, South Park
Rabbit Hole
When: Weekdays, 5-7 p.m.
Deals: $6 draft beers, house wines, and premium wells as well as $7 specialty cocktails, and half-off select appetizers
Go here for: Bring the dog, bring the baby, bring your sharpest pals for Wednesday night trivia, at 7:15 p.m.
3377 Adams Ave, North Park
Swan Bar
When: Everyday, 4-5pm
Deals: Select cocktails for $5
Go here for: A killer cocktail happy hour featuring modern twists on classic drinks, paired with a tranquil atmosphere, and an enclosed outdoor patio located right in the heart of Adams Avenue.
2933 Adams Ave, Normal Heights
Sycamore Den
When: Daily from 5-6 p.m.
Deals: $2 off cocktails and shots, $1 off Draft Beer and Wine, and shots as low as $5 during their Throwback Weekends on Friday and Saturday Nights from 9 p.m.-1 a.m.
Go here for: Their recurring events consisting of: live karaoke the first Friday of each month, trivia night every Tuesday, live music every Thursday, drag bingo every Monday, and even a burlesque show the last Thursday of each month.
3391 Adams Ave, Normal Heights
Mavericks Beach Club
When: Weekdays, 2-6 p.m.
Deals: $4 beers, wine, and well cocktails. $6 margaritas Mai Tais and draft cocktails. $2 off all snacks
Go here for: The ideal place to watch the big game, enjoy a game of corn hole on their expansive outdoor space, and enjoy the ocean breeze. Pro Tip: Taco Tuesdays (5 p.m. to 10 p.m.) offer the dangerous proposition of $5 house margaritas, beers, and Tequila along with a $15 all you can eat taco buffet.
860 Garnet Ave, Pacific Beach
Bay Hill Tavern
When: Weekdays, 3-6:15 p.m.
Deals: $2 off all beer, wine, spirits, specialty cocktails and appetizers
Go here for: Their rotating Taco Tuesday special every Tuesday from 4-9 p.m. and indulge in their delectable appetizers like their nachos, cauliflower, and wings.
3010 Clairemont Dr suite b, Kearny Mesa
Cross Street
When: Weekdays, 3-6 p.m.
Deals: $5 Select Draft Beers, $2 off Soju Bottles, $2 off Soju Cocktails, and $2 Soju Bombs. $6 Beer Battered Fries, $7 Two Piece Tenders, and $7 Fried Pork Dumplings among other appetizer specials.
Go here for: Some of the best Korean Fried Chicken in San Diego paired with a variety of Soju drinks to get your rice wine fill.
4403 Convoy St, Kearny Mesa
Downtown Happy Hours
Blind Burro
When: Weekdays, 3-5 p.m.
Deals: $5 beer, $8 house margaritas and wine, $7 fish or shrimp tacos, and $7 TJ dogs with fries.
Go here for: Elote, ceviche, carne asada nachos and their extra long machete quesadilla. Need I say more?
639 J St, East Village
La Puerta
When: Daily 3-5 p.m.
Deals: Half off all appetizers, quesadillas, and the entire bar
Go here for: Baja inspired surf and turf tacos, margaritas, mezcal, and a late night happy from 10 til close for that weeknight tequila night cap.
560 Fourth Ave, Gaslamp Quarter
Ironside Fish & Oyster Bar
When: Weekdays, 3-5 p.m.
Deals: $8 cocktails, $6 beers, and small bites like $1 oysters and $8 chowder fries
Go here for: Did we mention the $1 oysters?
1654 India St, Little Italy
Craft & Commerce
When: Monday-Thursday 4-5 p.m. and Friday 3 p.m. to 5 p.m
Deals: $8 cocktails, $2 off select draft beer
Go here for: A nifty happy hour menu food menu featuring a fusion of bar classics and premium bites like their $6 Bone Marrow luges, $3 corn dogs, $4 sliders, and $4 blistered shishito peppers. Yum!
675 W Beech St, Little Italy
North County Happy Hours
Park 101
When: Weekdays 3-6 p.m.
Deals: $5 off house cocktails, $2 off draft beers, $5 house wines, and $5 house calls
Go here for: The perfect way to conclude your day at the Carlsbad beaches, just steps away, with a cocktail in your hand and smoked BBQ dinner on your plate.
3040 Carlsbad Blvd, Carlsbad
Tamarindo Latin Kitchen and Bar
When: Weekdays, 3-5 p.m.
Deals: $9 spare ribs, $7 chili lime shrimp, $7 elote stuffed avocado, $2 off select wines, and double shot beverages for single prices
Go here for: Sustainably-sourced tequila, the dog-friendly patio, and their fan-favorite Oaxacan fig mole.
1555 Camino Del Mar Ste. 116-117, Del Mar
The Bier Garden
When: Weekdays 3-6 p.m.
Deals: $16 short rib nachos, $12 roasted cauliflower, $12 bier pretzels, $10 margaritas, $7 well drinks, $8 house wine, and $6 select pints
Go here for: Their comprehensive draft beer selection located in the heart of Encinitas on the historic HWY 101.
641 S Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas
Mission Avenue
When: Weekdays, 2-5 p.m.
Deals: $2 off specialty cocktails, wells, draft beers, and wine. $3 off all appetizers
Go here for: Classic gastropub bites and explore their extensive selection of Bourbon. Don’t miss out on Whiskey Wednesdays featuring half off top-shelf whiskeys all day.
711 Mission Ave, Oceanside
East County Happy Hours
Riviera Supper Club and Turquoise Room
When: Wednesdays to Sunday 4-6 p.m.
Deals: 50% off cocktails and starters
Go here for: The retro aesthetic and the cook-it-yourself communal grill similar to their sister restaurant,Turf Club, in Golden Hill.
7777 University Ave, La Mesa
Buckboards Bar & Grill
When: Everyday, 2-5 p.m.
Deals: $2 Off Beer, Wine and Appetizers! $5 Off Pitchers!
Go here for: Tender Tri-Tip, savory mac n’ cheese, irresistible pulled pork sandwiches, and a peach cobbler for dessert. Just like mom used to make.
975 Greenfield Dr, El Cajon
Giardino
When: Weekdays, 2-5 p.m.
Deals: $5 house wine and bottle beers, $7 sangria, $9 specialty cocktails, and a $3 discount on select appetizers
Go here for: An East County Italian spot where you can order pasta, garlic knots, crab stuffed mushrooms or a whole wheel of cheese.
8131 Broadway, Lemon Grove
South County Happy Hours
Coronado Brewing Company
When: Tue-Fri 2-5 p.m.
Deals: $2 off CBC pints
Go here for: Freshly brewed beer on-site, proximity to the bay and ferry landing, and their variety of food options. If you’re a diehard CBC fan, sign up for their annual Mug Club membership offering a 25 oz mug for the price of a pint, 20% off your entire bill on Mondays, and your own CBC logo mug upon sign up.
170 Orange Ave, Coronado
Sea180
When: Everyday, 2:30-5 p.m.
Deals: $6 sangria, $9 infused cocktails, and appetizer menu featuring salads, clam chowder, mac and cheese, hummus, and fries.
Go here for: An unforgettable sunset on their beachfront patio paired with their popular surf and turf and a glass of Sangria.
800 Seacoast Dr, Imperial Beach
Little Frenchie
When: Monday-Thursday 3-6 p.m.
Deals: $20 off all champagne and sparkling bottles, select $7 wines, and their exquisite appetizer menu consisting of a cheese board, french onion soup, and bone marrow roti.
Go here for: Michelin quality French cuisine for a bargain.
1166 Orange Ave, Coronado
Shake & Mudle
When: Tuesday-Friday 4-6 p.m.
Deals: $2 off all signature cocktails, $8 well drinks, $8 house red and white wine
Go here for: A culinary journey in the form of their rotating “Around the World” menu offering international inspired dishes every 3 months. The current theme, Taste of Peru, includes enticing South American dishes like their Peruvian Chicken La Brasa and Ceviche Leche De Tigre.
303 H St UNIT 109, Chula Vista
