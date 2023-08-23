 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

The Best San Diego Happy Hours in 2023

Your guide to the most popular bar drink specials, cheap bites and more, from Pacific Beach to South Park

  • 0
Swan Bar Normal Heights Best Happy Hour San Diego

Swan Bar in Normal Heights

Life’s most joyous moments are fleeting. Case in point: Happy hour. So get out there, make the most of discounted drinks and eats, and (for once) get to bed at a reasonable time.

Central San Diego Happy Hours

Josue Gonzalez Swan Bar Best Happy Hours San Diego

Park & Rec

When: Monday-Thursday, 4-6 p.m.

Deals: $7 select cocktails such as their Pink Cadillac or Parks & Rec Old Fashioned along with draft beers

Go here for: Enjoy their comfy, heater-equipped patio, challenge your friends on dual Ping Pong tables, and savor their excellent cocktail menu.

4612 Park Blvd, University Heights

Working Class

When: Monday-Friday, 3-6 p.m.

Deals: $5 draft beer, $6 wine, and a $2 discount on their delicious starters like Buffalo wings, Working Class Fries or their General Tso Cauliflower. Swing by on Mondays from 5-10 p.m. for their $1.25 wings.

Go here for: Treat your furry friend to the "Puppy Chow menu," on the umbrella-shaded patio, and don’t forget to check out trivia night hosted every Wednesday at 8 p.m.

4095 30th St, North Park

Fernside Bar and Kitchen

When: Weekdays from open til 6 p.m.

Deals: $8 cocktails, $8 wine, $6 beers, and an $8 appetizer menu featuring items like chili cheese fries, chicken wings, and burgers.

Go here for: Their top-notch happy hour bites and their rotating alcoholic slushies. Stay until 10 p.m., when the kitchen closes on weekdays.

1946 Fern St, South Park

Rabbit Hole

When: Weekdays, 5-7 p.m.

Deals: $6 draft beers, house wines, and premium wells as well as $7 specialty cocktails, and half-off select appetizers

Go here for: Bring the dog, bring the baby, bring your sharpest pals for Wednesday night trivia, at 7:15 p.m.

3377 Adams Ave, North Park

Swan Bar

When: Everyday, 4-5pm

Deals: Select cocktails for $5

Go here for: A killer cocktail happy hour featuring modern twists on classic drinks, paired with a tranquil atmosphere, and an enclosed outdoor patio located right in the heart of Adams Avenue.

2933 Adams Ave, Normal Heights

Sycamore Den

When: Daily from 5-6 p.m.

Deals: $2 off cocktails and shots, $1 off Draft Beer and Wine, and shots as low as $5 during their Throwback Weekends on Friday and Saturday Nights from 9 p.m.-1 a.m.

Go here for: Their recurring events consisting of: live karaoke the first Friday of each month, trivia night every Tuesday, live music every Thursday, drag bingo every Monday, and even a burlesque show the last Thursday of each month.

3391 Adams Ave, Normal Heights

Mavericks Beach Club

When: Weekdays, 2-6 p.m.

Deals: $4 beers, wine, and well cocktails. $6 margaritas Mai Tais and draft cocktails. $2 off all snacks

Go here for: The ideal place to watch the big game, enjoy a game of corn hole on their expansive outdoor space, and enjoy the ocean breeze. Pro Tip: Taco Tuesdays (5 p.m. to 10 p.m.) offer the dangerous proposition of $5 house margaritas, beers, and Tequila along with a $15 all you can eat taco buffet.

860 Garnet Ave, Pacific Beach

Bay Hill Tavern

When: Weekdays, 3-6:15 p.m.

Deals: $2 off all beer, wine, spirits, specialty cocktails and appetizers

Go here for: Their rotating Taco Tuesday special every Tuesday from 4-9 p.m. and indulge in their delectable appetizers like their nachos, cauliflower, and wings.

3010 Clairemont Dr suite b, Kearny Mesa

Cross Street

When: Weekdays, 3-6 p.m.

Deals: $5 Select Draft Beers, $2 off Soju Bottles, $2 off Soju Cocktails, and $2 Soju Bombs. $6 Beer Battered Fries, $7 Two Piece Tenders, and $7 Fried Pork Dumplings among other appetizer specials.

Go here for: Some of the best Korean Fried Chicken in San Diego paired with a variety of Soju drinks to get your rice wine fill.

4403 Convoy St, Kearny Mesa

Downtown Happy Hours

Ironside Fish & Oyster Little Italy Best Happy Hours San Diego

Blind Burro

When: Weekdays, 3-5 p.m.

Deals: $5 beer, $8 house margaritas and wine, $7 fish or shrimp tacos, and $7 TJ dogs with fries.

Go here for: Elote, ceviche, carne asada nachos and their extra long machete quesadilla. Need I say more?

639 J St, East Village

La Puerta

When: Daily 3-5 p.m.

Deals: Half off all appetizers, quesadillas, and the entire bar

Go here for: Baja inspired surf and turf tacos, margaritas, mezcal, and a late night happy from 10 til close for that weeknight tequila night cap.

560 Fourth Ave, Gaslamp Quarter

Ironside Fish & Oyster Bar

When: Weekdays, 3-5 p.m.

Deals: $8 cocktails, $6 beers, and small bites like $1 oysters and $8 chowder fries

Go here for: Did we mention the $1 oysters?

1654 India St, Little Italy

Craft & Commerce

When: Monday-Thursday 4-5 p.m. and Friday 3 p.m. to 5 p.m

Deals: $8 cocktails, $2 off select draft beer

Go here for: A nifty happy hour menu food menu featuring a fusion of bar classics and premium bites like their $6 Bone Marrow luges, $3 corn dogs, $4 sliders, and $4 blistered shishito peppers. Yum!

675 W Beech St, Little Italy

North County Happy Hours

Park101 Carlsbad San Diego Best Happy Hours

Park 101

When: Weekdays 3-6 p.m.

Deals: $5 off house cocktails, $2 off draft beers, $5 house wines, and $5 house calls

Go here for: The perfect way to conclude your day at the Carlsbad beaches, just steps away, with a cocktail in your hand and smoked BBQ dinner on your plate.

3040 Carlsbad Blvd, Carlsbad

Tamarindo Latin Kitchen and Bar

When: Weekdays, 3-5 p.m.

Deals: $9 spare ribs, $7 chili lime shrimp, $7 elote stuffed avocado, $2 off select wines, and double shot beverages for single prices

Go here for: Sustainably-sourced tequila, the dog-friendly patio, and their fan-favorite Oaxacan fig mole.

1555 Camino Del Mar Ste. 116-117, Del Mar

The Bier Garden

When: Weekdays 3-6 p.m.

Deals: $16 short rib nachos, $12 roasted cauliflower, $12 bier pretzels, $10 margaritas, $7 well drinks, $8 house wine, and $6 select pints

Go here for: Their comprehensive draft beer selection located in the heart of Encinitas on the historic HWY 101.

641 S Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas

Mission Avenue

When: Weekdays, 2-5 p.m.

Deals: $2 off specialty cocktails, wells, draft beers, and wine. $3 off all appetizers

Go here for: Classic gastropub bites and explore their extensive selection of Bourbon. Don’t miss out on Whiskey Wednesdays featuring half off top-shelf whiskeys all day.

711 Mission Ave, Oceanside

East County Happy Hours

Riviera Supper Club and Turquoise Room La Mesa Best Happy Hours San Diego

Riviera Supper Club and Turquoise Room

When: Wednesdays to Sunday 4-6 p.m.

Deals: 50% off cocktails and starters

Go here for: The retro aesthetic and the cook-it-yourself communal grill similar to their sister restaurant,Turf Club, in Golden Hill.

7777 University Ave, La Mesa

Buckboards Bar & Grill

When: Everyday, 2-5 p.m.

Deals: $2 Off Beer, Wine and Appetizers! $5 Off Pitchers!

Go here for: Tender Tri-Tip, savory mac n’ cheese, irresistible pulled pork sandwiches, and a peach cobbler for dessert. Just like mom used to make.

975 Greenfield Dr, El Cajon

Giardino

When: Weekdays, 2-5 p.m.

Deals: $5 house wine and bottle beers, $7 sangria, $9 specialty cocktails, and a $3 discount on select appetizers

Go here for: An East County Italian spot where you can order pasta, garlic knots, crab stuffed mushrooms or a whole wheel of cheese.

8131 Broadway, Lemon Grove

South County Happy Hours

Coronado Brewing Company San Diego Best Happy Hours

Coronado Brewing Company

When: Tue-Fri 2-5 p.m.

Deals: $2 off CBC pints

Go here for: Freshly brewed beer on-site, proximity to the bay and ferry landing, and their variety of food options. If you’re a diehard CBC fan, sign up for their annual Mug Club membership offering a 25 oz mug for the price of a pint, 20% off your entire bill on Mondays, and your own CBC logo mug upon sign up.

170 Orange Ave, Coronado

Sea180

When: Everyday, 2:30-5 p.m.

Deals: $6 sangria, $9 infused cocktails, and appetizer menu featuring salads, clam chowder, mac and cheese, hummus, and fries.

Go here for: An unforgettable sunset on their beachfront patio paired with their popular surf and turf and a glass of Sangria.

800 Seacoast Dr, Imperial Beach

Little Frenchie

When: Monday-Thursday 3-6 p.m.

Deals: $20 off all champagne and sparkling bottles, select $7 wines, and their exquisite appetizer menu consisting of a cheese board, french onion soup, and bone marrow roti.

Go here for: Michelin quality French cuisine for a bargain.

1166 Orange Ave, Coronado

Shake & Mudle

When: Tuesday-Friday 4-6 p.m.

Deals: $2 off all signature cocktails, $8 well drinks, $8 house red and white wine

Go here for: A culinary journey in the form of their rotating “Around the World” menu offering international inspired dishes every 3 months. The current theme, Taste of Peru, includes enticing South American dishes like their Peruvian Chicken La Brasa and Ceviche Leche De Tigre.

303 H St UNIT 109, Chula Vista

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Images

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.

Videos

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.

Commented

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.