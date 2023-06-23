20 Top Family Friendly Restaurants in San Diego

Just like adults, kids gotta eat. Sometimes, they eat a lot. Messily. Loudly. Happily. Angrily. Politely. Rudely. With their hands, faces, and occasionally a fork. Kids are figuring out what they enjoy eating, how to act while doing so, and a whole mess of other frontal lobe stuff none of us remember. Yes, children have to eat, and sometimes they have to eat in public.
The following restaurants are particularly welcoming eateries for families. You don’t have to have a kid to dine at one of these spots. But if you do, rest assured you will get great food, good service, and little chance of anyone passing judgment because your kid is hangry. Here are the top 20 family friendly restaurants in San Diego:
Grand Ole BBQ Flinn Springs
My kid has been shakin’ his groove thing on the dance floor of this East County gem since he was old enough to walk. Between the live music, corn hole, copious outdoor seats, and outrageously lip-smacking Central Texas barbecue, Grand Ole BBQ Flinn Springs is a paradise for kids, bikers, couples, and anyone else who saunters through the door. If you aren’t hootin’ and hollerin’, why are you even here? | 15505 Olde Hwy 80, El Cajon
Officine Buona Forchetta
There’s a playground. Enough said. But if you still need to be convinced, Officine Buona Forchetta has some of the best pizza, pasta, and calzones in town. Let the kids get their noodle fix and run off that witching hour energy as you work your way through the wine list and bask in the good decisions in life that led you to this patio. Delicious gluten-free options, too. | 2865 Sims Rd., Liberty Station
Market on 8th
Yes, it’s cheating to pick a food hall and not a single restaurant. But what Market on 8th in National City hot spot lacks in size, it more than makes up for with quality, packing in some of the best eats in the county under one roof. With an emphasis on cuisines from across Asia—including Indonesian, Filipino, and Japanese—there’s also Bayou-inspired barbecue, pizza, and Mexican food stalls to choose from. Plus, it’s next door to the iconic Niederfrank’s ice cream parlor for post-feast desserts. Keep an eye out for the latest addition to the space, Butcher’s Plate, bringing a butcher shop-slash-delicatessen concept in early July. | 41 East 8th St, National City
Somisomi
Does anyone else remember the creepy “Clown Sundaes” from the mid-90s, where a clown head made of ice cream came topped with whipped cream sadness? Somisomi’s approach to dessert is more fun, less terror. Fish-shaped waffle cones (“Ah-Boong” in Korean) are filled with soft-serve flavors like ube or horchata and sprinkled with the toppings of your choice. Kids love it, and adults do too. Nightmares not included. | Locations in Convoy District, UTC, and Mira Mesa
Corvette Diner
No “Places to Eat with Kids in San Diego” list is complete without this retro hotspot. Yes, it’s cheesy. Yes, it’s kitsch. But it’s also fun as hell, has a whole array of giant milkshakes, and a giant arcade ripe for overstimulation. If I was a kid, I would definitely have my birthday party at Corvette Diner. Hell, I might have my next adult birthday party here! | 2965 Historic Decatur Rd., Liberty Station
Bagby Beer Company
Whether kids should be allowed in breweries isn’t even a conversation at Bagby Beer Company—there’s literally a kid’s menu (very cutely referred to as the “Little Bees” menu). There’s also plenty of world-class beer on draft, all made by decorated brewer and co-owner Jeff Bagby, to go alongside elevated pub fare like Baja fish tacos and chicken tortilla soup. Bring the whole gang, come hungry, stay relaxed, and leave satisfied. | 601 S Coast Hwy., Oceanside
Harumama
If Harumama’s animal-shaped dumplings aren’t the cutest things you’ve ever seen, there’s really no hope for your char-blackened heart. I’m an adult woman and I can’t resist letting out a SQUEE! every time they pop up on my Instagram feed. Luckily, they taste as adorable as they look, and kids love ‘em as much as I do. | Locations in Carlsbad, Encinitas, Little Italy, La Jolla, and Ocean Beach
Killer Pizza from Mars
Nerds of a certain age remember Pizza Hut’s BOOK-IT! program, may it rest in peace. But never fear, the 21st century version is here at Killer Pizza from Mars, where a completed coloring page and a graded test paper can be exchanged for a free mini pizza. Plus, an alien theme! What’s not to like? | Locations in Escondido and Oceanside
Farmer’s Table
Going out to eat is weirdly expensive right now, but places like Farmer’s Table are a great way to feel fancy without breaking your checkbook. (Or do we say debit card now?) Regardless, all Farmer’s Table locations offer kid’s menus for brunch and dinner, allowing parents to indulge in high-quality farm-to-table cuisine in a slightly-more-intentional, but still kid-friendly environment. | Locations in La Mesa, Little Italy, and Chula Vista
Mission Bay Beach Club
This waterfront gem has it all: a picturesque location on the bay, a playground within walking distance, bocce, a full bar, ice cream, snacks, and more. I’m partial to Mission Bay Beach Club's Sandy Beach (an iced brown sugar espresso shaken with cinnamon) and Jamon Serrano panini. My kid can’t resist one of their signature ice cream sandwiches before hopping on his scooter for a bayside ride. | 2688 E Mission Bay Dr., San Diego
Pizza Port
Root beer floats, arcade games, picnic tables, and pizza? Pizza Port is a no-brainer for families, especially for parents who enjoy award-winning craft beer from a San Diego institution. My go-to pizza is a half Vallarta, half Carlsbad (plus some Garlic Beer Buddies to start), but there’s no wrong order. Pro tip: bring plenty of quarters for the arcade. | Multiple locations all over the county
Station Tavern
I’d argue the Station Tavern was one of Mid City’s first truly kid-inclusive—not just kid-tolerant—eateries, and that attitude continues at this South Park favorite. The wooden train may be gone, but the giant helpings of tater tots remain, and Fall Brewing’s Plenty for All pilsner remains a mainstay on draft. | 2204 Fern St., South Park
The Crack Shack
Yes, the restaurant’s name is intentionally cheesy and the “Little Cluckers” menu adds to the juvenile humor, but it’s ok to nom nom nom your way into letting it go. Crack Shack's food is great, the indoor/outdoor space is comfortable, and the vibe is relaxed, but just raucous enough for kids and grown-ups to equally get down on some patio games. Indoor voices accepted, outdoor voices allowed. | Locations in Encinitas and Little Italy
Flower Child
Flower Child offers healthy, high-quality options for kids following a vegetarian, vegan, or otherwise specified culinary lifestyle. Their made-from-scratch menu can be customized to order, with options from salads and wraps to bowls and soups. Want to try something besides pizza for your next party? Flower Child offers catering services as well. | 2690 Via De La Valle, Del Mar
Working Class
When Ritual Tavern closed in 2017, I was devastated and promised myself I’d hate its replacement. But once I found myself at Working Class, I begrudgingly accepted—and quickly came to love—the comfortable corner spot’s new life with an upgraded patio and brighter interior. Bring the kiddies during daylight hours, and be prepared for a more adult crowd once the sun sets. | 4095 30th St., North Park
Fathom Bistro, Bait & Tackle
Kids go crazy for the Pizza Dog. This tiny Shelter Island shack perched above the water may not offer much seating or private bathrooms, but with phenomenal beers on draft and various sausages to choose from, it’s a hit. The view is good, too. A full panorama of San Diego bay, punctuated by salty fisherman cleaning their catches a few feet away from Fathom’s patio. | 1776 Shelter Island Dr, San Diego
Campfire
Campfire isn’t the cheapest spot on the list, but you get what you pay for. From the DIY s’mores to the communal teepee, kids aren’t an afterthought. Rather, they’re a prized addition to the Campfire family. Reservations are strongly recommended, as are the Wagyu skewers. Bring your best table manners and come ready to snap some Instagram pics. | 2725 State St., Carlsbad
Hodad’s
How many times have parents ordered their kid some food, only for them to leave half of it on their plate? At Hodad’s, burgers come in a variety of sizes to make sure you get the right portion for all appetites. The iconic burger joint doesn’t just feed kids, either. They also sponsor a number of surf and skate events, as well as their foundation that gives back to environmental causes and local schools. | Locations in Ocean Beach, Downtown, Petco Park, and Snapdragon Stadium
Punch Bowl Social
Inside this cavernous warehouse in East Village lies a bonanza of activities: bowling, karaoke, arcades, table games… you name it, they’ve got it. Kids go nuts here (adults too). For early risers, Punch Bowl Social's brunch is secretly dynamite, and a great time to hit some games without the wait that comes late-night. Parents, be prepared to vacate after happy hour, or before the rowdy crowds descend. | 1485 E St., East Village
Panama 66
Why pack a picnic when you can have it brought to you? This Balboa Park oasis is best enjoyed from a blanket in the sculpture garden, where kids can run and play as the adults wash down curry fries with local brews. Jazz and funk nights are a particular favorite, but Panama 66's schedule of live music means all genres eventually get their time to shine. | 1450 El Prado, Balboa Park
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.