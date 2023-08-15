Through August 20
Beetlejuice The Musical
Tim Burton’s horrifically funny 1988 film about an eccentric demon in a pinstripe suit (whose name you definitely don’t want to say three times) is given new life in musical form with wild and wacky songs to accompany the tale of the undead Beetlejuice. After generating scares on Broadway, the titular character of Beetlejuice The Musical takes the stage now through Sunday at the San Diego Civic Theatre. | 1100 3rd Avenue, Downtown
August 17
WNDR After Dark: Secondhand Style
Local clothing boutique and sewing shop Sew Loca celebrates National Thrift Shop Day at the WNDR Museum’s “Secondhand Style” event this Thursday. Tickets are $38 for adults and $28 for children ages 3 through 12, and guests can shop thrifted jean jackets from several local artists and enjoy live sewing, a DJ, and spoken word poetry. | 422 Market Street, Gaslamp
Flicks on the Bricks
The Athenaeum Music and Arts Library’s outdoor movie series Flicks on the Bricks continues this Thursday at 8 p.m. with a screening of the 1944 film To Have and Have Not. Curated by KPBS film critic Beth Accomando, this year’s lineup celebrates a century of Warner Brothers and highlights several of the studio’s era-defining films. To Have and Have Not is a Bogart and Bacall classic based on Ernest Hemingway’s 1937 book of the same name. Refreshments will be available for purchase. Two more Flicks on the Bricks screenings take place August 24 and 31. | 1008 Wall Street, La Jolla
August 17–19
La Jolla Music Society Synergy Weekend
The La Jolla Music Society’s SummerFest continues with the return of their Synergy Series. Now in its fourth season, the event brings together music, dance, and visual artists to collaborate on spectacular live performances. Synergy Weekend begins this Thursday with two intimate shows from the Louis Cato Trio at The JAI. On Friday, head to the Baker-Baum Concert Hall to catch a preview of Carnival of the Animals, a thoughtful response to the January 6, 2021, insurrection. The weekend will finish off on Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. with a performance from violinist Tessa Lark with bassist Michael Thurber, clarinetist Mark Dover, and bandleader Louis Cato. | 7600 Fay Avenue, La Jolla
August 18
Gregory Porter
Grammy Award–winning jazz vocalist Gregory Porter and his band appear at the Epstein Family Amphitheater from 8 to 10 p.m. Porter will be playing songs from his 2020 album All Rise and his 2021 greatest-hits collection Still Rising during a night of gospel-infused jazz sure to warm up everyone in the crowd. Ticket prices range from $30 to $80. | 9500 Gilman Drive, La Jolla
Best of San Diego Party
Come party with us for our 75th birthday! San Diego Magazine’s annual summer soiree celebrates the best restaurants, breweries, wineries, and businesses in the city at Liberty Station’s Legacy Plaza this Friday from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. At this 21-plus event, you can enjoy unlimited bites and sips from more than 100 vendors and explore live entertainment, photo-ops, dancing, and comfy lounge spaces. VIP tickets include early access to the party, a separate entry from GA, and a party swag bag. General admission tickets can be purchased at the door—if they are not already sold out. | 2641 Truxtun Road, Liberty Station
August 19
TwainFest
This fête of 1800s American literature takes place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Heritage County Park this Saturday. The event highlights some of history’s greatest literary characters and acclaimed writers. Attendees can play old-fashioned arcade games; roam into the author's salon to meet Mark Twain and Emily Dickinson; and come across Tom Sawyer, Becky Thatcher, and Robin Hood while taking part in various outdoor activities. TwainFest is free, but reservations for a two-hour time slot are required. Make yours here. | 2454 Heritage Park Row, Old Town
Festival of Books
Readers of all stripes are invited to the San Diego Union-Tribune’s seventh annual Festival of Books at University of San Diego. This free event, held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., will include various book workshops and activities, plus photo booths, live entertainment, author discussions, and more. General admission to the festival is free, though registration and donations are encouraged. | 5998 Alcalá Park, Linda Vista
San Diego Animal Hero Awards
Recognizing the community contributions of animals and their advocates in seven categories, the first-ever San Diego Animal Hero Awards will take place this Saturday from 5 to 8 p.m. at BRICK. This gala from the FACE Foundation includes live music, a red-carpet entrance, photo booths, live and silent auctions, pet portraits, and cuisine by Toast. Tickets are $275 and come with a three-course dinner, plus beverage service and an outdoor reception. Money raised from the event goes towards emergency veterinary care. | 2863 Historic Decatur Road, Liberty Station
Uncorked
Sample a staggering selection of international wines at Uncorked, the Del Mar Race Track’s annual summertime wine festival. This 21-plus fest will include samples from more than 100 world-class wines and champagnes, plus food trucks and music. Guests can also watch races trackside. The event raises money for Urban Surf 4 Kids, a San Diego nonprofit that promotes surf therapy for at-risk children. Tickets range from $65 to $80 (depending on whether you enter at 2 p.m. or spring for the 1 p.m. early-admission pass) and include wine tasting until 5 p.m. | 2260 Jimmy Durante Boulevard, Del Mar
August 19–20
Fairy Tales in the Park
2023 marks the 15th year of the San Diego Civic Youth Ballet’s yearly Fairy Tales in the Park. This special dance showcase centers the magic of fables. See the show at the Casa del Prado Theater this Saturday and Sunday at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Tickets are $25 and come with access to the magical Fairy Tale Village after the performance ends. All proceeds go to the ballet’s scholarship fund. | 1600 Village Place, Balboa Park
Arson 101
Arson 101 is an interactive, choose-your-own-adventure production at the Lightbox Theater in Liberty Station. Two performers arrive with 30 prepared acts, allowing the audience to determine the outcome of an onstage romance. The two characters will ask the crowd how to navigate their relationship, leaving it up to you to decide whether their romantic spark will be put out or kindled into a fiery affair. This dance and variety show takes place at 6 and 8 p.m. on August 19 and at 2 p.m. on August 20—and attendees can expect a different outcome each time. | 2590 Truxtun Road, Suite 205, Liberty Station
August 19–September 15
Denja Harris
Artist Denja Harris’ new solo exhibition at Intervals showcases her fiber art and soft sculpture. The free opening takes place this Saturday from 7 to 11 p.m. Harris is an artist from South Bay who utilizes secondhand yarn to craft immersive, large-scale pieces full of abstract patterns and 3D elements. Anyone interested in attending the opening reception can RSVP here. Intervals Gallery is open Thursday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. by appointment. | 998 West Juniper Street, Harborview
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.