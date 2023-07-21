 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Behind-the-Scenes of Our 75th Anniversary Cover Shoot

Vintage clothing, pink and white sheet cakes, glitter, and a lion-dog, this is your sneak peek behind the decadent affair

Behind the Scenes 75th Anniversary San Diego Magazine

San Diego Magazine has seen many years and many editors. That’s hundreds of hands and minds covering the city’s inner life, reflecting and (sometimes) shaping its tastes. For our 75th anniversary cover, we wanted to celebrate our seven decades as a publication while acknowledging that we’re still just getting started.

And we’re inspired by the growth in the city. San Diego may be a fine old town by the sea, but it’s under constant reinvention. Whether we’re welcoming new sports teams or enjoying the skyrocketing diversity of our food scene, SD is more exciting than ever, a playground for natives and transplants alike.

To illustrate that dichotomy, we invited some San Diego County residents, older and younger, to ring in our 75th year at the iconic Turf Supper Club in Golden Hill. Our motto: The bigger the better. That included balloons the size of third- graders, massive grocery-store sheet cakes, gallons of confetti, and one very regal pooch. Like the vintage duds local shops let us borrow, we might be old, but we’ve never felt more alive. You’re all welcome at our table. Come celebrate with us.

Behind the Scenes 75th Anniversary San Diego Magazine 4
Behind the Scenes 75th Anniversary San Diego Magazine 6
Behind the Scenes 75th Anniversary San Diego Magazine 3
Behind the Scenes 75th Anniversary San Diego Magazine 2
Behind the Scenes 75th Anniversary San Diego Magazine 5

Credits:

Photographer

Matt Furman

Models

Colette Hebert

David Farlow

Kai Simovich

Makeup/Hair

Cynthia Chiera

Location

Turf Supper Club

Lion Dog (Edea)

Gabriel Feitosa Pet Boutique

Champagne

JC Select Wines

Florals

The Flower Boy

Glassware

Collins & Coupe

Clothing & Accessories

Bad Madge & Co.

Hunt & Gather

La Loupe Vintage

Eyewear

Revival Vintage Eyewear

Producer

Mateo Hoke

Art Director

Samantha Lacy

Stylist

Amelia Rodriguez

Production

Jennifer Ianni

DJ

Nicolle Monico

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.