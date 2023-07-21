Behind-the-Scenes of Our 75th Anniversary Cover Shoot

San Diego Magazine has seen many years and many editors. That’s hundreds of hands and minds covering the city’s inner life, reflecting and (sometimes) shaping its tastes. For our 75th anniversary cover, we wanted to celebrate our seven decades as a publication while acknowledging that we’re still just getting started.
And we’re inspired by the growth in the city. San Diego may be a fine old town by the sea, but it’s under constant reinvention. Whether we’re welcoming new sports teams or enjoying the skyrocketing diversity of our food scene, SD is more exciting than ever, a playground for natives and transplants alike.
To illustrate that dichotomy, we invited some San Diego County residents, older and younger, to ring in our 75th year at the iconic Turf Supper Club in Golden Hill. Our motto: The bigger the better. That included balloons the size of third- graders, massive grocery-store sheet cakes, gallons of confetti, and one very regal pooch. Like the vintage duds local shops let us borrow, we might be old, but we’ve never felt more alive. You’re all welcome at our table. Come celebrate with us.
Credits:
Photographer
Models
David Farlow
Makeup/Hair
Location
Lion Dog (Edea)
Champagne
Florals
Glassware
Clothing & Accessories
Eyewear
Producer
Art Director
Samantha Lacy
