April 20
WNDR After Dark
San Diego’s pop-up digital art museum is giving guests the chance to immerse themselves after-hours during WNDR After Dark, taking place this Thursday from 6 to 9 p.m. Vinyl DJs will spin records and guests will have access to more than 20 exhibits from local and international artists, collectives, and studios. Plus, the event features a tattoo flash sale orchestrated by Wolf and Shadow Tattoo Collective. Starting in April, WNDR After Dark will take place on the third Thursday of every month. Tickets are $32 for children ages 3 to 12, $38 for adults, and $50 for VIP access, with entrance times available every 15 minutes. | 422 Market Street, Gaslamp
April 20-21
Midori
The La Jolla Music Society hosts acclaimed violinist, activist, and educator Midori for a pair of shows as she celebrates her 40th anniversary as their Education Ambassador-in-Residence. Midori has made her mark by defying traditional expectations for classical musicians, and on Thursday and Friday at the Baker-Baum Concert Hall she will offer unique programs that combine contemporary works with compositions by Johann Sebastian Bach. | 7600 Fay Avenue, La Jolla
April 21-23
La Jolla Concours d’Elegance
La Jolla’s premier showcase of vintage cars at Ellen Browning Scripps Park returns with a fleet of classic automobiles that would make any car collector envious. The weekend kicks off with an exclusive opening party Friday night. From 5 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, check out 75 sleek Porsches as part of the complimentary Porsches on Prospect event. The exhibition’s keynote function is the Concours d’Elegance: On Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., see more than 150 incredible classic vehicles, jam to live music, and sample Champagne and honey. Tickets for Friday’s opening affair as well as VIP and general admission tickets for the Concours can be found here. | 1100 Coast Boulevard, La Jolla
April 21-27
Little Richard: I Am Everything
Over the course of his trailblazing, 73-year career, Little Richard became a pioneer of the rock n’ roll genre and a Black musical icon whose global recognition is still lacking behind his white contemporaries. Little Richard: I Am Everything will showcase Richard Penniman’s complex life story through archive and performance footage, as well as interviews with family, friends, scholars, musicians, and those most inspired by his legacy. Directed by Lisa Cortés, this new documentary film will have several showings at Digital Gym Cinema through April 27. | 1100 Market Street, East Village
April 22
San Diego EarthFest
Learn how to minimize your carbon footprint and live more sustainably at San Diego EarthFest, a free environmental celebration featuring more than 100 eco-friendly vendors and several conservation groups. From 12 to 4 p.m. this Saturday, there will be an international food court, live music, and a number of educational speakers and demonstrations, plus plenty of kid-friendly activities, at Balboa Park. | Balboa Park Boulevard and Presidents Way Lawn, Balboa Park
Chicano Park Day Celebration
The 53rd annual Chicano Park Day Celebration returns this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Themed “Kindling the New Fire,” this weekend’s event will be the park’s first in-person celebration since 2019. The celebration of Barrio Logan’s historic landmark boasts many music and dance performances, food booths, arts and craft vendors, and, last but not least, a showcase of 400 classic lowrider cars. | 1949 Logan Avenue, Barrio Logan
Eclectic Lawn Concert Series
Carlsbad Music Festival’s spring series presents beachside concerts on the lawn at St. Michaels by-the-sea this Saturday from 12 to 6 p.m. The afternoon will be packed with genre-bending performances from local musicians Rumba Y Sol, Alexia Hunter, and The Tourmaliners. Oceanside blues singer Shane Hall headlines. General admission tickets are $24 and kids 12 and under will be admitted for free. | 2775 Carlsbad Boulevard, Carlsbad
April 22-23
Tequila & Taco Music Festival
The traveling Tequila & Taco Music Festival is back at Gallagher Square at Petco Park this weekend, offering sips of top-shelf tequila and delicious street tacos. The festival will include a variety of food vendors, margaritas, craft beer, and headline musical performances from Baby Bash (Saturday) and Lil Jon (Sunday). All ticketholders will have access to the vendors, booths, shopping, and live music, while margarita and tequila sampling tickets offer drink tickets or tasting access. | 840 K Street, Downtown
Party for the Planet
Spend your Earth Day weekend at Birch Aquarium. This new, family-friendly event includes live music, recycled crafts, a scavenger hunt, and the opportunity to contribute to a fun collaborative art installation. Aquarium educators and Scripps scientists will lead interactive stations to share how every person can deal with daily environmental challenges. General admission for this event is $24.95 for adults and $19.95 for children ages 3 through 17. | 2300 Expedition Way, La Jolla
April 23
San Diego Beach & Bay Half Marathon & 5K
Speed through a scenic half-marathon, 10K, or 5K on a fast and flat course this Sunday. The 13.1-mile race will take runners past the sights of Mission Bay, including SeaWorld and Belmont Park, while those jogging shorter distances will dash around Fiesta Island Park, with all three paths ending at Tecolote Shores Park. Once you cross the finish line, party at a beachside festival that features live music, a craft beer garden, a variety of vendors, and awards for the day’s fastest participants. | 1292 East Mission Bay Drive, Mission Bay
Fallbrook Avocado Festival
Fallbrook’s annual celebration of California’s national fruit will include a number of local artisans, beer gardens, live music, and a vast assortment of avocado-themed dips, chips, and gifts for purchase. This free festival, taking place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. this Sunday, will also offer a variety of contests, including a guacamole-making competition and the Avocado 500 race, along with plenty of farm-fresh produce and avocado trees for sale. | East Alvarado Street & South Main Avenue, Fallbrook
Campagnolo Gran Fondo San Diego
Little Italy will celebrate the endurance biking tradition of its namesake country during the Campagnolo Gran Fondo. The event centers around a Sunday cycling competition in the spirit of southern Italy’s “Big Ride,” plus live music, a beer garden, and an Italian pasta fest at the finish line. The Gran Fondo will have three route options (101, 60, or 34 miles), with the races open to cyclists of all experience levels. | 1747 India Street, Little Italy
