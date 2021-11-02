Eat + Drink
Locally owned Nessy Burgers takes the title as town gem. Their burger blend and special sauce remain a secret (much like the cryptid the walk-up joint is named after) and have kept devotees coming back since 1989. Don’t forget to add avocado—it is Fallbrook, after all. Fallbrook Coffee Company is a great place to grab a warm brew and sit outside on the patio, next to a pond. Looking for something upscale? The Veranda offers a scenic lakeside brunch on weekends. Bites like breakfast egg rolls, stuffed crepes, and crab cake Benedict measure up to the view. Reservations are essential here, but you can always opt to buy a picnic box and dine in one of the property’s gardens. Wine lovers will want to visit Myrtle Creek Vineyards; the family-run boutique winery offers tastings of their syrah, grenache, and sangiovese varietals every weekend.
Across the way, Romiglio Ridge is another great wine stop with plenty of patio space to take in the scenic views with a glass in hand. Get a taste of homemade comfort food with The Coal Bunker’s chicken sandwiches and shepherd’s pie—the newish spot also has a nice covered patio for outdoor seating. 127 West Social House is another American option with tasty shared plates, including the giant Elusive Pretzel. (Warning: It’s first-come, first-serve.)
For dessert, Mi Amigo Panadería promises fresh pan dulce with sweet staples like chocolate conchas, ojo de buey, and strawberry empanadas.
Explore
It’s rare to find a free-flowing river in Southern California, which makes Santa Margarita River Trail a special part of San Diego. Along the way on the out-and-back trail you’ll find sycamore trees, railroad relics, and even horseback riders. South of that is Los Jilgueros Preserve, which has a short trail filled with colorful flowers and forest groves. Both trails are well shaded and family friendly. See more of Mother Earth’s natural treasures in town on Fridays and Saturdays at the free Fallbrook Gem & Mineral Society museum, which is filled with prehistoric fossils and jewelry. Just around the corner, Fallbrook Art Center highlights local artists with rotating exhibits of modern paintings, jewelry, and glasswork.
Shop
It’s only fitting that this cozy community is filled with charming antique stores like Sunflower Vintage and The Red Geranium, where secondhand shoppers can hunt for farmhouse-style furniture and home decor. Fashion thrifters can head to Do Gooders and Caravan for funky fits with a story. The Spoiled Avocado does the town’s pride and joy justice with their unusual avocado products, from skin care to fudge.
