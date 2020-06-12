Seasonings by Sam the Cooking Guy
You love Sam. We love Sam. Most importantly, your dad loves Sam and has accosted him in the Carmel Valley Vons Pavilions. Well, now Sam the Cooking Guy and Grain & Grit Collective have put out a Father’s Day Bundle where 100 percent of the profits go to the Grain & Grit Hardship Relief Fund, to support its team members. The bundle includes Sam’s Chimichurri, “The One” Seasoning Blend, and an exclusive STCG Father's Day shirt. Available in store at Graze by Sam in Little Italy.
Online orders must be placed by June 11 in order to receive by Father’s Day.
$40
A Badass Bidet
Cut down on toilet paper use and shave a few minutes off Dad’s morning marathon bathroom sesh with a sleek and modern bidet. New U.S. bidet maker Omigo offers everything from a $79 attachment to a $649 heated luxury seat replacement.
$79
Cook Pigs Meats Delivery
Former Fallbrook and Julian pig farmers, Cook Pigs is still based in San Diego, but has partnered with a NorCal farm and facility. They offer no-contact, weekly deliveries of fresh meat. Have pork belly, spare ribs, pork chops, pork hot dogs, bacon, and eggs delivered to your dad’s house. Maybe he’ll invite you to dinner.
M1 Tactical Wallet
Does he need a water resistant, bulletproof “tactical” wallet with bottle opener and nine other functions? No. But this thing is so extra, it makes for a great conversation piece. Buy it for the “everyday survivalist” in your family, from local purveyor Mavryk—a new men’s lifestyle and gear company founded by one of the owners of WestBean Coffee Roasters.
$149
A Round of Golf
The golf courses are open, so give him a gift certificate. Torrey Pines, for example, will email you the gift card as soon as you buy. (Fun and sorta unrelated: In print, Torrey Pines was pictured in this hilarious Wall Street Journal article by beloved sports columnist Jason Gay: “You Can Play Golf Again. I Can’t Play Golf Ever.”)
Gift Subscription to San Diego Magazine
Subscribe to the print magazine and he’ll receive loads of dad-friendly content (beer, business, history, theater, and a regular crossword) in his mailbox, sent with love of course.
Acupuncture or Massage
Founded by Guy Page, a disabled Air Force veteran and San Diego native, and three other veterans, the Inn Spot Community Acupuncture & Stress Relief Lounge offers alternative pain management treatments in Mission Valley. Super cool update: The Inn Spot was just granted the Veterans Administrations Urgent Care Provider in San Diego, which means veterans receive immediate treatment with the assurance their VA Healthcare insurance will cover it (without prior authorization).
Vuori Trail Short
Put on anything Vuori and it feels like wearing a cloud, man. The joggers are a perennial favorite, but since it’s summer, help him branch out with the trail short. We like the Indigo Stripe with CoolMax liner. Vuori is a homegrown activewear line founded by Encinitas yogi Joe Kudla.
$68
Eco-Boat Rental
Spend some family time on the Bay in a hydro-cycle boat (for up to 4 people) or Hobie Pedal Single Fishing kayaks. Vessels are pet-friendly and perfect for kids. Russ and Kate Plenis launched the business in February and had to close after two weeks. Now they’re up and sailing again. Grab your pops and head to H&M Landing!
$29 and up
Restaurant Gift Cards
Support your favorite restaurant! Need ideas? Browse our Best Restaurants, recent reviews, and a list of black-owned restaurants in San Diego County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.