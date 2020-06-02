We tell the stories of our city's restaurants. It's what we do. We've been asked by multiple readers for a list of black-owned restaurants people can support. This is that list. From juicy brisket to golden fried catfish to spicy stews with warm injera bread to vegetarian soul food—have it for dinner tonight. And maybe lunch tomorrow. It's a small, tangible way to support our black community while working toward larger, more significant changes.
This is an evolving list of restaurants that are currently open, with our editors adding to it throughout the day. If you have a black-owned restaurant that you'd like included in this list, please email Marie Tutko (mariet@sdmag.com).
Ackee Tree
Named after the tree that bears the national fruit of Jamaica, this El Cerrito eatery has saltfish with ackee or callaloo for breakfast in addition to jerk chicken, curries and beef patties.
5712 El Cajon Blvd., El Cerrito
African Caribbean Market
This small store is jam-packed with staples for West African dishes: yams, gari (cassava powder), plantains, palm oil, foufou mix, egusi (ground seeds) and dried sorrel. The frozen section has goat meat, salted fish, and okra, and there’s jerk sauce and soursop tea imported from Jamaica. Ask if they have suya (skewered beef seasoned with peanuts and peppers) available that day for a quick snack.
4811 El Cajon Blvd., City Heights
AJ's Creole Cuisine & West Coast Smokehouse
This food truck stops throughout San Diego County, bringing jambalaya, beignets, and the Holy Trinity Slider—pulled pork with mac n’ cheese sauce on butter bread—to communities from East County to the coast and Rancho Bernardo. They are commencing delivery service on June 19, 2020 and are taking orders online.
Altipiano Vineyard and Winery
Denise Clarke is the only black female winemaker in San Diego, and she co-owns a boutique vineyard in Escondido with her husband, Peter. They founded the winery in 2008, and planted 2,600 Brunello Clone of Sangiovese Grosso vines, 640 Barberra vines, and 500 Cabernet Sauvignon and Petite Sirah vines. Their award-winning wines are available online, and they are currently offering curbside pick-up.
20365 Camino Del Aguila, Escondido
Awash
The beloved Ethiopian restaurant also has a small grocery store connected to it. Find berbere spice mix, seasoning for shiro (chickpea stew), clarified butter, whole bean coffee and beers from Ethiopia, and teff to make injera (Ethiopian flatbread). No time to make injera yourself? They bake it daily.
2884 El Cajon Blvd., North Park
Bankhead Mississippi Cooking
This small restaurant tucked away in a strip mall in Spring Valley has an expansive menu of Southern staples. Fish can be ordered fried or baked Mississippi-style, four different preparations of chicken are offered, and specials include meatloaf, gumbo, and oxtail stew. Load up on side dishes like candied yams and red beans and rice (each entrée comes with a choice of two), and there’s peach cobbler for dessert.
8300 Paradise Valley Road, Spring Valley
Blendees Smoothie & Juice Bar
Build your own fruit-and-veggie smoothie or select one from the menu such as mango, pineapple and banana. There’s also acai bowls, teas (try the iced ginger) and infused water.
1297 E. Main Street, El Cajon
Bonnie Jean’s Soul Food Café
A San Diego institution, the no-frills restaurant is known for the honey-pecan glazed fried chicken, smothered pork chops, and sweet potato pie. Family-size meals are also available to go.
1964 54th St., Oak Park
Bowlegged B.B.Q.
Owned by a family from East Texas, this barbecue joint near Mount Hope Cemetery serves brisket, brisket sandwiches, full and half racks of baby back ribs, and barbecued chicken. Brisket dinners come with a choice of sides, which include collard greens, cole slaw, barbecue beans, green beans, potato salad, and yams.
4255 Market Street, Chollas View
Breakfast Bitch
Not for the humorless, this restaurant from husband and wife team Tracii and Derrell Hutsona in Hillcrest is an ode to the bitches who brunch. You’ve got your “Main Bitch” menu with dishes like The New Yorker (Philly cheese steak with grilled onion, scrambled eggs, garlic aioli on croissant) and the crowd favorite Daygo (sauteed onion, sweet peppers, broccoli, mushrooms, spinach, tomato, cheese, avocado, eggs, on a croissant). Then you got your Skinny Bitches (vegan cakes, avocado toast, hummus, smoothies, etc.) and Basic Bitches (create your own pancakes, hash browns with turkey gravy, etc.).
3825 Fifth Ave., Hillcrest
Cane Patch Kitchen
Located in Liberty Public Market, this is a collaboration between two Southern natives whose family recipes were hits at San Diego farmers markets. Ebony Broadway started by taking her family’s recipes and tweaking them into healthier vegan and vegetarian soul food. Tony Smalls won over people with his desserts, specifically the trademark sweet potato pie. They came together for Cane Patch Kitchen, serving jambalayas and po’ boys and gumbos.
Liberty Station, 2820 Historic Decatur Rd., Point Loma
Chula Vista Brewery
The craft brewery—one of the few black-owned breweries in San Diego—recently celebrated its third anniversary. They’re currently offering limited sit-down service at the tasting room in downtown Chula Vista, and also have bottles and cans to go. Try the award-winning Papa’s Pils pilsner.
294 Third Ave., Chula Vista
Coop’s West Texas BBQ
Out in Lemon Grove, Brad Cooper and his family have run one of the city’s top Texas-style barbecue joints in San Diego for a decade. He was a registered nurse, selling his brisket to local shops on weekends before getting his brick and mortar and smokers and cranking out daily bounties of brisket, pulled pork, and ribs.
2625 Lemon Grove Ave., Lemon Grove
Da Chicken Coop
It’s the second concept from pitmaster Brad Cooper and located right across from Coop’s West Texas BBQ. It specializes in fried chicken, waffles, and wings. There’s also fried fish sandwiches, catfish nuggets and chicken chips.
2605 Lemon Grove Ave., Lemon Grove
Extraordinary Banana Pudding
A man so once loved pudding so much he devoted an entire shop to it. San Diego native Toran Grays is the Ben and the Jerry of small-batch pudding. It started with his great grandmother’s banana pudding recipe that got passed down generations, then expanded from there, with French vanilla, chocolate, pistachio, cheesecake, lemon, coconut, red velvet, butterscotch, chocolate banana, and white chocolate—25 flavors in all. He is the pudding king.
8257 El Paso St., La Mesa
Faridas Somali Cuisine
Try the chicken suucqar, a finely diced marinated chicken that’s quick-fried, topped with onions and bell peppers, and served with a side salad and spiced rice called bariis iskukaris; kaykay, a hearty dish of sliced beef, onions, and bell peppers, served atop strips of japti, a flatbread similar to Indian chapati.
1754 Euclid Ave., Oak Park
Felix’s BBQ with Soul
Owner Felix Berry hails from Alabama, and the menu here is a mix of Cajun and Southern specialties. At lunch and dinner there’s fried okra, gumbo, and Andouille sausage, baby back ribs, and tri-tip slow cooked in a hickory-wood pit. They’re also known for the sweet potato Belgian waffles served at breakfast.
3613 Ocean Ranch Blvd., Oceanside
Flavors of East Africa
Kenyan native June Owino got his start when someone in his apartment complex smelled the food coming out of his kitchen and paid him to make extra meals. From there he hit the farmers markets with his jerk chicken, “jungle fries” (hand cut fries with seasoned ground beef and African salsa), and staples like wali (yellow rice with African spices), dengu (lentils in garlic, onions, curry and coconut milk).
2322 El Cajon Blvd., University Heights
Gihon Ethiopian Kitchen
The owner, known simply as Mercy, was the only one of her 11 siblings to immigrate to the U.S. from Ethiopia. She and her mother opened Gihon in North Park 22 years ago (they celebrated the anniversary this week), and all of the spices used in their dishes are hand-picked and dried by her brothers and sisters in Ethiopia, and mailed to San Diego. Their signature entree is called tibs, with your choice of meat (chicken, lamb, salmon, ribeye, filet mignon), cubed and sauteed in spices with onions, jalapenos, and Ethiopian spiced butter. They also have a vegan portion to the menu, including a platter of slow-cooked chickpeas in berbere sauce (shekla shira), stewed red lentils (misir), roasted eggplant, you name it. They also do a coffee ceremony with beans from Yirga Chefe (a town in Ethopia, considered the birthplace of coffee) alongside lightly sweet popcorn. For dessert, try the vegan baklava.
2432 El Cajon Blvd., North Park
Island Spice
This Jamaican restaurant has been serving island favorites in Rolando for almost 30 years. Aside from jerk chicken, diners come for the oxtail, brown stew chicken and whole fried snapper and plantains.
6109 University Ave., Rolando
Muzita Abyssinian Bistro
One of the great Abyssinian bistros in the city, where the only utensils are the spongy-delicious flatbread known as injera. Use that to swipe up heaps of spicy stews like berbere (peppers, garlic, onions, spices) and mitmita (even spicier, with cumin). They’ve also got sambusas (savory stuffed pastries), fitfit (lentils with toasted flaxseed), kitfo (minced beef with spice), and vegan and vegetarian options.
4651 Park Blvd., University Heights
One Love Island Cuisine
North County residents can get a taste of tropical cuisine at this Jamaican restaurant in Oceanside. Known for their spicy jerk chicken and coconut curry chicken, they also serve fish cooked escovitch style—in an acidic mixture with fiery peppers.
4225 Oceanside Blvd., Suite K, Oceanside
One World Beat Cafe
The organic eatery at the World Beat Center at Balboa Park just re-opened for delivery service on weekends. Everything on the menu is vegan, popular items include the jerk rasta burger, shiitake mushroom cheeseburger, and the Costa Chica Chili with soyrizo.
2100 Park Blvd., Balboa Park
Rafikiz Foodz
The farmers’ market vendor serves traditional Kenyan cuisine along with vegan dishes. They’re known for sambusas--an East African spin on samosas, the Indian fried pastry--that are stuffed with everything from chicken to beef, lentils and coconut and cream cheese. They will be at the Leucadia Farmers’ Market on Sunday, June 7.
Rhythm's Chicken and Waffles
What started as a food truck selling chicken and waffle sandwiches topped with bacon and cheese is now a brick-and-mortar spot in Pacific Beach. The original sandwich is still on the menu, along with chicken and waffle plates, chicken tenders, chili cheese fries, and hot dogs. Look for the red building with the walk-up window.
1136 Garnet Ave., Pacific Beach
Rock Steady Real Jamaican Restaurant
Jerk chicken and goat slow cooked in a Jamaican curry sauce are the stars here. A special beef and red kidney bean stew with Jamaican spinners (dumplings) is available only on Saturdays.
2820 Market Street, Grant Hill
Sabor Piri-Piri
Piri-piri is a pepper native to Mozambique, and a tangy sauce derived from it is a popular condiment and marinade throughout southern Africa. Try the piri-piri chicken to get a taste of the region or the chicken peanut curry. Vegan dishes are available, and they are taking orders for delivery on Sundays.
8630 Clairemont Mesa Blvd., Kearny Mesa
Smack’n Guamanian Grill
The founder’s grandson, Christian, now runs this eatery devoted to Chamorro cuisine from Guam. There’s island-style barbecue chicken and pork ribs, lumpia and chicken kelaguen, which is similar to ceviche. Order a combo plate if you can’t decide.
9506 Miramar Road, Miramar
Spacebar Café & Wine Bistro
This café has been a neighborhood spot in La Mesa for over ten years, hosting open mic and comedy nights. Aside from coffee, teas and kombucha on tap, there’s grilled paninis, breakfast bagels, smoothies, a tapas menu, and wine.
7454 University Ave., La Mesa
Spoiled Vegans Café
The decadent waffles and plant-based breakfast sandwiches will surprise even the most ardent carnivore. They are currently taking orders for curbside pick-up on Saturdays, and are working to fully re-open the cafe.
440 16th Street, East Village
Streetcar Merchants/Suckerfree
Owners Ron Suel and RaVae Smith did it right, a big hit right out of the gate in North Park with creative riffs on Southern classics like fried chicken (all free-range, available in Nashville hot, buttery maple, honey-dipped), grit fritters (with pickled peppadews), chicken skin chicharrones (with strawberry jam), salted watermelon (with toasted peanuts, basil, fennel salad), sweet tea and organic cucumber-mint lemonade, and then a ton of cakes (pomegranate cheesecake, salted-caramel cheesecake, Oreo cookie “bash,” banana swirl bread, molten chocolate cake, etc.). It’s Southern food for the food obsessed. They also own SuckerFree in the Gaslamp with mac ‘n’ cheese flights, fried green tomatoes, brisket melts, fried chicken, low-country boils, you name it.
Streetcar Merchants, 4002 30th St., North Park; Suckerfree, 751 Fourth Ave., Downtown
Sunnie’s Ocean Beach
Breakfast tacos, breakfast burritos, and tortas are served all day at this Mexican café located just a couple of blocks from Sunset Cliffs. There’s also waffles, breakfast plates, espresso, and gluten-free options.
4723 Point Loma Ave., Ocean Beach
Surf & Soul Spot
After working 13 years as a chef for Hyatt, Sarajevo Petty started her own pop-up in a local church with fried catfish and shrimp and grits and cornbread. The food floored San Diego native Sergio Bailey, who partnered with her to open Surf & Soul Spot in La Mesa in 2019. Now they change the menu every week. The first half of the week is mostly “surf,” with that catfish and shrimp and grits, south east dirty smothered fries (smoked turkey gravy, white cheddar, red pepper ranch, scallions, sour cream, spicy tomato relish). On Friday and Saturday they switch to “soul,” where you can choose your meat (fried pork chops, catfish, or pork chops), sides (bay rice and smoked turkey gravy, baked mac n cheese, sweet candied yams), and desserts (sweet potato cupcakes, cookie crunch banana pudding).
7229 El Cajon Blvd., La Mesa
Tropical Savor Bar & Grill
This colorful restaurant in the Gaslamp serves Latin-Caribbean cuisine. Try mofongo, a Puerto Rican dish of pickled and fried plantains, coconut red snapper, and majarete, a Dominican corn pudding.
729 4th Ave., Gaslamp
Trust/Fort Oak/Cardellino/Rare Society
Chef-owner Brad Wise is no longer a rising star of the city’s food scene, he’s completely arrived. First with his wood-fired restaurant, Trust, then his wood-fired restaurant Fort Oak, his steakhouse Rare Society, and now with his all-day Italian-ish eatery, Cardellino. Simply one of the great restaurant groups in San Diego.
Trust, 3752 Park Blvd., Hillcrest; Fort Oak, 1011 Fort Stockton St., Mission Hills; Rare Society, 4130 Park Blvd., Hillcrest; Cardellino, 4033 Goldfinch St., Mission Hills
