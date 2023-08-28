Guide to the Del Mar Wine + Food Festival: Sunday

Del Mar Wine + Food Festival: Sunday, September 10
Rob Machado Beach Cleanup and Seafood Brunch with chefs Brian Malarkey and Aidan Owens
7:30-8:30 a.m., Cardiff State Beach | 9-11 a.m., Herb & Sea | TICKETS: $95
Kick off Sunday with legendary pro surfer Rob Machado’s beach cleanup and seafood brunch with chefs Brian Malarkey (Top Chef, Herb & Wood, Herb & Ranch, Herb & Sea, Animae) and Aidan Owens (exec chef at Herb & Sea). The beach cleanup will take place at Cardiff State Beach, followed by brunch at Herb & Sea in Encinitas). There’s no cost to participate in the beach cleanup (7:30 to 8:30 a.m.). Brunch takes place from 9 to 11 a.m. and includes wines from Daou as well as food stations serving a variety of seafood options.
The Wines
Daou Chardonnay Reserve 2021
Daou Discovery Rose 2022
The Food
Station 1: Grilled Oyster
Station 2: Tuna Carpaccio Toast
Station 3: Blinis Caviar Onion Dip
Station 4: Crab Niçoise Salad
Station 5: Lobster Roll Benedict
Station 6: Oyster Raw Bar
Station 7: Shrimp Brochette
Grand Tasting 2023 — Day Two
1-4 p.m. | Del Mar Polo Fields | TICKETS: $175-$475
Day two gives you another chance to mingle with celebrity guests such as Alicia Gwynn ( Philanthropist, Entrepreneur, President and CEO of Gwynn Enterprises) and top chefs like Benito Molina (Masterchef) , Brad Wise (Rare Society), and Claudia Sandoval (Masterchef) serving delicious bites paired with hundreds of boozy beverages.
Interested in attending Saturday and Sunday’s Grand Tasting events? Check out the two-day passes starting at $325 per person. For more information on the biggest food and drink event in San Diego, visit the official website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.