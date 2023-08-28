Guide to the Del Mar Wine + Food Festival: Wednesday

Del Mar Wine + Food Festival: Wednesday, September 6
San Diego Wave FC Hosts Opening Party
6-9 p.m. | Monarch Ocean Pub and the Del Mar Plaza | TICKETS: $225
Come eat, drink, and mingle with the pro women soccer players of San Diego Wave FC—arguably the most exciting thing to happen to professional sports in the city in a long, long time. This night is to celebrate their wild success story and kickoff the festival. It’ll be held in the indoor-outdoor wonderland that is Monarch Ocean Pub and the Del Mar Plaza, perched over Del Mar and looking out over the ocean. There will be tasting stations from local restaurants everywhere, and specialty cocktails.
The Menu
The Food
Monarch
Gwynndustries Batter Up
La Dona
Lia’s Lumpia
Puesto
Tamarindo
Wonderland
The Drinks
Austin Hope
Bivouac Ciderworks
DAOU
Highland Park
Nova Hard Kombucha
Interested in attending Saturday and Sunday’s Grand Tasting events? Check out the two-day passes starting at $325 per person. For more information on the biggest food and drink event in San Diego, visit the official website.
