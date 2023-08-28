 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Guide to the Del Mar Wine + Food Festival: Wednesday

A complete list of events taking place on Wednesday, Sept. 6 during the DMWFF

  • 0
Monarch Pub Wave FC Opening Night Del Mar Wine + Food Festival 2023 San Diego

Del Mar Wine + Food Festival: Wednesday, September 6

San Diego Wave FC Hosts Opening Party

6-9 p.m. | Monarch Ocean Pub and the Del Mar Plaza | TICKETS: $225

Come eat, drink, and mingle with the pro women soccer players of San Diego Wave FC—arguably the most exciting thing to happen to professional sports in the city in a long, long time. This night is to celebrate their wild success story and kickoff the festival. It’ll be held in the indoor-outdoor wonderland that is Monarch Ocean Pub and the Del Mar Plaza, perched over Del Mar and looking out over the ocean. There will be tasting stations from local restaurants everywhere, and specialty cocktails.

The Menu

The Food

Monarch

Gwynndustries Batter Up

La Dona

Lia’s Lumpia

Puesto

Tamarindo

Wonderland

The Drinks

Austin Hope

Bivouac Ciderworks

DAOU

Highland Park

Nova Hard Kombucha

Interested in attending Saturday and Sunday’s Grand Tasting events? Check out the two-day passes starting at $325 per person. For more information on the biggest food and drink event in San Diego, visit the official website.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Images

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.

Videos

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.

Commented

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.