Guide to the Del Mar Wine + Food Festival: Saturday

Del Mar Wine + Food Festival: Saturday, September 9
Chef Catherine McCord Hosts Yoga & Brunch
8-10:30 a.m. | The Deck at the Del Mar Plaza | TICKETS: $120
Burn some calories before enjoying tasty breakfast eats during Yoga and Brunch on the Deck at the Del Mar Plaza. The workout is from 8 to 9 a.m., and the brunch—courtesy of chef Catherine McCord (American actress, model and TV hostess)— is from 9 to 10:30 a.m. It all takes place at Monarch Ocean Pub and the Del Mar Plaza. Attendees will be leaving with a signed cookbook from McCord and a custom LaCroix (event sponsor) branded yoga mat. The brunch menu has not been announced.
Grand Tasting 2023 — Day One
1-4 p.m. | Del Mar Polo Fields | TICKETS: $175-$475
And now, the moment you’ve waited for. Starting at 1 p.m. (or 12 noon if you have an early entry or VIP ticket), Surf Sports Park becomes a dining and drinking pleasure palace dedicated to our amazing city of San Diego. Look for bites from celebrity chefs like Masterchef’s Claudia Sandoval and prepare to enjoy more than 200 wines, beer and spirits. The event ends at 4 p.m.
Richard Blais Hosts the After Hours Party
7-10 p.m., Pool House at the Pendry | 10 p.m., Oxford Social Club | TICKETS: $200
Still can’t get enough of day one? Celebrity chef Richard Blais (Top Chef, Juniper & Ivy, Ember & Rye, Crack Shack, California English) hosts the After Hours Party at the Pool House and Oxford Social (550 J St, San Diego) at the Pendry hotel. There will be a tasting station experience at the Pool House and a performance by a special guest at Oxford Social. Pool House goes from 7 to 10 p.m. while the Oxford Social party goes from 10 p.m. onwards.
Interested in attending Saturday and Sunday’s Grand Tasting events? Check out the two-day passes starting at $325 per person. For more information on the biggest food and drink event in San Diego, visit the official website.
