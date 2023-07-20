The Best Cosplay, Costumes, & Makeup from Comic-Con 2023 Day 1

Comic-Con, one of San Diego's most highly anticipated events is finally here. It’s a time for comic enthusiasts, superhero movie lovers, and nerds of all kinds to have their day in the sun. Although Comic-Con 2023 may be quieter due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, one thing that won’t change this year is attendees' unwavering passion for cosplay.
Things are about to get weird.
Badge or not, half of the fun of turning our city into a Marvel movie set is getting to see how imaginative attendees get to pay homage to their favorite characters. With Day One officially taking place, we hit the streets to find the best costumes and wildest creations roaming the halls of the Convention Center.
Click the photos below for the best cosplay attire at Comic-Con 2023:
