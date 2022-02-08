Afternoon at the Museums
There are plenty of art galleries and museums to explore around the county, but it’s worthwhile to swing by Balboa Park to check out the revamped Mingei International Museum. There are five main exhibits to ponder and handmade items to browse and buy at Shop Mingei. Take a lunch break at Artifact, the museum’s new daytime eatery by chefs Tim Kolanko and Jeff Armstrong. On your way out of the park, make one more stop at the Museum of Us—their current exhibit Hostile Terrain 94 is an interactive map installation to bring awareness of the harsh realities along the US-Mexico border.
Self-Guided Escondido Wine Tour
This charming North County neighborhood is home to over 20 wineries. Make an afternoon of it and take your own self-guided tour to find your next favorite vino. Family owned and operated Cordiano has great views, pizzas, and estate wines; Forgotten Barrel is great for fruit-forward handcrafted wines and walking tours. Go for wine tastings and be sure to bring your favorite bottle home to enjoy later.
Find a full list of Escondido’s wineries at visitescondido.com.
Day Trip to Julian
Even if it’s only an hour east, our mountain mining town provides a peaceful respite from the hustle and bustle of the coast. On the way in, stop for lunch at the new Pub at Lake Cuyamaca, which opened last fall. Dig into smoked wings, sandwiches, and more while taking in the lake views from their deck. Once in town, make your way up and down Main Street to check out the local shops (The Olde Goat, Julian Mercantile, and The Mountain Gypsy to name a few). You’ll want to grab a pie before you go—Apple Alley, Mom’s Pie House, and Julian Pie Co. are the local go-tos. Make one last stop for Julian’s second specialty: cider. Calico Cidery offers unique variations on a dry apple cider and growlers to go.
Movie Night at South Bay Drive-In Theatre
Give your movie night a refresh and opt for a good old-fashioned drive-in instead. The South Bay Drive-In shows six movies a night Tuesday through Saturday. It’s typically a mix of new films with the occasional cult classic or beloved oldie. Make a pit stop at the snack bar before the feature starts or bring your own snacks for a cozy, comfortable movie night.
Beach Hike at Torrey Pines
It may still be too cold for a quintessential beach day, but you can still make the most of our coastline with an early morning hike at Torrey Pines State Natural Reserve. The Beach Trail is a little over two miles and will take you all the way down to the shore. If the tide is low (be sure to check tide levels before you go and plan accordingly, otherwise you’ll be washed out), finish the hike with a leisurely stroll along the beach and back to your car. To wrap up the morning, grab a cup of coffee as your reward at nearby Bird Rock Coffee Roasters on Carmel Valley Road.
