From the resurgence of classic drive-ins to luxury movie-watching under the stars, you can still enjoy your weekly movie night and soak up our summer weather at these outdoor movie venues in San Diego. Wherever you go, the same rules apply: plan ahead, wear a mask, and read up on their specific health and safety guidelines. Now, pass the popcorn!
Cinema under the Stars
Recently reopened with distanced seating, Cinema under the Stars is continuing their summer tradition of featuring classic films and cult favorites on their 20-foot screen (you can catch contemporary films come fall). Reserve your seat ahead of time—they have zero-gravity recliners, cabanas, and deck chairs to choose from—and enjoy your next movie night under the stars.
4040 Goldfinch Street, Mission Hills
The Drive-In at Westfield North County
In a collaboration with the California Center for the Arts, Escondido, Westfield North County has transformed their Nordstrom parking lot into a drive-in movie theater that plays a mix of popular films and live concerts on the weekend. Currently on the calendar are showings of Grease, Rocketman, and The Piano Men: Live Music Tribute Concert of Billy Joel and Elton John.
272 East Via Rancho Parkway, Escondido
Santee Drive-In
This longtime staple offers a classic drive-in experience, complete with a snack bar and double features on both of their theater screens. It can get busy on the weekends and holidays, so plan ahead to beat the long lines. This month they’re rotating four recent films, including Jumanji: The Next Level and The Tax Collector.
10990 North Woodside Avenue, Santee
South Bay Drive-In Theatres
Since 1958, the South Bay Drive-In has been a popular spot for moviegoers looking for a unique and affordable movie experience. They have three Technalight screens available, allowing for six different films to play seven days a week. Currently, the drive-in is showing a mix of new, old, and fan-favorite films.
2170 Coronado Avenue, South Bay
