Sponsored content provided by Rad Revenue
Have you been experiencing a lot of stress as a result of your anxiety? If yes, then CBD may help you relieve them. It is also unlikely to create a lot of adverse effects because it contains only 0.3% THC. However, CBD research for anxiety is still new and ongoing.
Most people prefer CBD oils for anxiety, stress and other diseases. CBD can help reduce the severity of these issues and give you a calming effect. The research that we made has shown no evidence for the detrimental impact of CBD on your health; therefore, you can use these oils without putting your health at risk at all.
The best part of CBD oils is in their versatility, which means you can just consume just the oil on your tongue or you can mix it with your food. Moreover, it is great that you can also apply this oil directly to your skin, for an instant rejuvenating and anxiety-free experience.
Below we made a list for you of the best CBD oil for anxiety.
Top 5 Best CBD oil for Anxiety
Exhale Wellness - Overall Best CBD Oil for Anxiety On The Market
BudPop - Strongest Hemp Oil for Anxiety and Depression
Cheef Botanicals - Customer's Favorite CBD Drops to Treat Anxiety
Hollyweed CBD - Most Popular, Full Spectrum CBD Oil Tincture
Fab CBD - Best Selling CBD Tincture for Generalized Anxiety Disorder
#1. Exhale Wellness - Overall Best CBD Oil for Anxiety On The Market
Brand overview
Because of its high-quality hemp product, Exhale Wellness became a very popular name in the hemp markets. This brand believes that everyone has a right to a balanced and healthy life. Located in Los Angeles, California, this brand was founded by the most passionate researchers who set out to find the best method for traditional medicine. To improve health, they came up with the idea of using hemp in the food industry.
However, Exhale Wellness has successfully provided high-quality hemp products at a friendly-budget price. This brand combines the healing properties of organic hemp with nutritional properties to create healthy products.
Exhale Wellness brings its customers' well-being above everything, and all of its hemp products are a result of good research and safe practices.
Features
Exhale Wellness is a brand that all people love because its manufacturer does not compromise the standard of products. It manufactures CBD oils with 100% organic and natural-sourced hemp. They use the CO2 extraction technique to extract safe and pure hemp distillate, which ensures the quality of this CBD oil.
Moreover, for ensuring quality, Exhale Wellness uses a third-party lab test for all products. All results are available on their official website, so before making a decision to purchase, you can verify the purity of the products.
The oil comes with a 30ml dropper bottle which is available in two potencies of 600mg and 1200mg, and it is one of the company’s most potent items.
CBD oils are non-dairy, non-GMO, gluten-free and do not contain any harmful chemicals or artificial additives that may threaten your health.
This CBD oil works rapidly and can provide a calming effect that may help with anxiety disorders, and make you feel relaxed and calm without making you tired. You can also subscribe to their website to become a regular customer and get a discount of 25%, which is a great way to save money on the products you want to enjoy.
Exhale Wellness offers free 24/7 economic shipping for all products that you buy without limitation. Therefore, their 30-days money-back guarantee is also unconditional, and even if you opened the product, you could still return it.
The customer support team is available from Monday to Friday and has several avenues for reaching them, including the general inquiries on the “contact us” and their email addresses.
Pros
Strong focus on quality
100% natural and organic
Full-spectrum CBD oil
Non-GMO
Gluten-free
No harmful chemicals
Third-party lab tested
30-days money-back guarantee
Free shipping
Cons
Only available online
=> click here to visit the official website of Exhale wellness
#2. BudPop - Strongest Hemp Oil for Anxiety and Depression
Brand overview
BudPop recently joined the hemp market and has proved to be one of the best brands for CBD products. This company was established in 2021 by a group of young cultivators and researchers, who believe that natural alternatives to traditional medicine are the best way for getting rid of stress and anxiety.
It is a brand that utilizes American-grown hemp, and Los Angeles Times, LA Weekly, and Men’s Journal cited evidence of their eligibility. Similar to the other well-reputed CBD brands on the markets, this brand also deeply cares about the well-being of its customers.
BudPop aims to provide secure and safe hemp-derived products to as many people as possible, and because of that, the founders work hard to exceed customer expectations.
All of the BudPop teams have a collective experience of over 30 years in the organic food industry, so you don’t have to worry. You can consume all of these products with the confidence that they are all well tested and safe.
Features
BudPop makes THC-free CBD products that are specialized in isolation, full-spectrum oils and broad-spectrum oils. Many of the company’s products fall under the isolate of CBD oil cattery, and there are perfect choices for helping anxiety and chronic pains.
This brand recently created a lot of hype in the market due to its high potency and great tastes. It sources all of its hemp from Nevada's farms' ethically grown plants. The manufacturers observe every process–from sourcing to packaging–to ensure the safety of their products.
Furthermore, the manufacturing practices that are implemented for hemp extraction are environmentally friendly and sustainable. The brand confirms all legalities and laws that are implemented in the agricultural industries and hemp markets.
These CBD oils are non-GMO and free of toxins and chemical additives. All of the products are third-party lab tested, and you can find their results on their official website.
Moreover, BudPop provides cannabinoid profiles of the products to know what you are consuming. This shows that this brand is reliable and really cares about your health, so this is a good chance for you if you are ever dealing with problems about which profile is the best option for you.
You can choose how to ingest these oils–either apply them to your skin, take them orally or put them under your tongue if you want a faster reaction.
Their customer support has maintained a good image for serving, and this company got A-rating on Better Business Bureau. When you go to their website, you will see more than 10,000 happy customers that average a 4.5 score, which is a really good score.
Pros
Vegan-friendly products
Third-party lab tested
30-days money-back guarantee
Specialized products for different needs
Wide range of CBD product
Free shipping for all orders
20% off on first order
Cons
Only available on their official website
=> click here to visit the official website of Budpop
#3. Cheef Botanicals - Customer's Favorite CBD Drops to Treat Anxiety
Brand overview
This company has been in business for over 25 years. It became a popular name due to its effective and natural CBD products, and has excelled in the art for healthy hemp and distributing health products.
With years of honest policies and dedication, this brand has earned the trust of more than a million customers. However, the main thing for establishing this brand was the realization that people are without knowledge of the healing properties of hemp, so the company has aimed for familiarizing all people with the detrimental effects of long-term use in traditional medicine.
Cheef Botanical’s founders have combined experience spanning two dedicates, reflecting on their product range and packages. The brand collaborated with the best farmers in Colorado to prove the highest-quality and uncompromised products to their customers. You can be sure that all of their products are well-tested and safe for use.
Cheef Botanical’s oil is recently one of the best products for relieving anxiety. They are full-spectrum and contain less THC, more CBD. The oils also have all-natural flavonoids, cannabinoids, and terpenes that are found in hemp plants.
Features
If you are a beginner trying CBD oil, then Cheef Botanicals 300mg full-spectrum is the best option for you. The manufacturers use the CO2 extraction method to obtain the safest and purest hemp distillate for CBD oils. This is environmentally friendly, and you can use these products with a crystal-clear conscience.
They come in four potencies from 300mg, 600mg, 1200mg and 3000mg, and each of their glass bottles contain 15ml oil. You can purchase these products in value packs if you want to save money. Cheef Botanical oils contain hemp seed oil that helps customers for a pure and anxiety-free experience.
They are non-dairy, non-GMO, and gluten-free. They are going through experiments, tests and research to ensure that the products contain no dyes, artificial flavors and chemical toxins. They are also made with vegan-friendly ingredients for making them safe for vegans.
Cheef Botanicals are third-party lab-tested for their safety. All the results you can find on their online website, so you can easily access them.
If you are new to taking CBD oils from Cheef Botanicals, 300mg is probably the best option for you, because it only contains CBD and hemp oil. Using full-spectrum CBD extract, the oils incorporate full-plant components such as terpenes and secondary cannabinoids.
Pros
Full-spectrum CBD oil
Non-GMO
Non-dairy
Gluten-free
100% natural ingredients
Free shipping
All-natural ingredients
Third-party lab tested
30-days money-back guarantee
Cons
Shipping only in the US
=> click here to visit the official website of Cheef Botanicals
#4. Hollyweed CBD - Most Popular, Full Spectrum CBD Oil Tincture
Brand overview
This company is located in California and it is a committed brand that constantly pays attention to the well-being of its customers. Their team is made of scientists and researchers with a lot of experience in the cannabinoid industry.
Hollyweed believes in wholeness and well-being for everyone, via natural means and organic. All teams are dedicated to laying down the foundation after they realize the inconsistency in the hemp market. After originally launching their company, they have noticed that there is a lack of consistency and transparency in the CBD products, so they focus on making high-quality and dependable products.
However, most of the brands are not transparent and honest with the customers and do not care about the purity and effects on their products, so they realized the idea of making a brand that puts health for its customers above anything else.
Since the day this brand was established, it has gone out of its way to ensure that customers are satisfied with the potency and quality of the products. The company also managed to exceed the expectations of its customers, by setting a bar that is too high for competitors.
Features
This brand is completely honest and transparent about its manufacturing ingredients and practices. To ensure its quality. Hollyweed is using only organically sourced hemp plants that are grown in farms in the US.
This CBD oil is derived from CBD strains which include sour diesel, containing 20% CBD and 0.9% THC. This is a perfect way to use when you want to remain focused on a particular task. Their lifter is lightweight and contains 18% of CBD. Their strains include Goliath and Cherry Wine.
Hollyweed products are all third-party lab tested and manufactured to ensure transparency. The hemp that is used for making CBD oil is safe and non-intoxicated. It is infused with Omega 3, 6 and 9 and they are fatty acids for improving your well-being. For their third-party tests, this company offers certificates so that you will know what you are consuming.
They are available in different dosages of 300mg, 600mg, 1200mg and 3000mg, so you can take one or two drops of this oil from a convenient glass and consume it once or twice a day by putting it in your food or your tongue.
Pros
Natural and organic ingredients
Naturally-grown hemp
Free shipping
Third-party tested and certified
Cons
Only available online
=> click here to visit the official website of Hollyweed CBD
#5. Fab CBD - Best Selling CBD Tincture for Generalized Anxiety Disorder
Brand overview
Fab CBD is a brand with farms in Colorado and established in 2005. It aims to bring the best quality products to the hemp markets. This brand provides fitness and well-being to more and more customers via alternatives to traditional medicine. It is part of a trilogy of products including Fab Nutrition and Fab Pets, for making supplements to cater to different needs.
Therefore, the company is bigger in giving back to society and highlighting its adverse effects in several communities. Their team has made it safe for accessing the products with secured checkout features. This brand is known for the quality of its products and it shows that only high-quality ingredients are used.
This shows that Fab CBD cares about your health and wants to have a healthy life for you within a budget. The company is making third-party lab tests for all of its products, and also provides a 30-day money-back guarantee and easy returns feature to unsatisfied customers.
You can go to their online store if you want to purchase their products, including CBD flavored oil. There are different flavors for choosing, including citrus, mint, natural, vanilla, and berry.
However, you can also enjoy great treats in the form of cannabinoid snacks in four different flavors of chicken, peanut butter, salmon, and apple butter. They come in four strengths of 300mg, 600mg, 1200mg and 2400mg.
Features
These oils are made with 100% organically sourced hemp plants that are grown on farms in Colorado. They are non-GMO and gluten-free which is also perfect for vegans. Their team spends a great deal of time on its manufactured process and research. It aims to come up with innovative and improved techniques for hemp.
The manufacturers use the CO2 extraction method to obtain the highest quality of CBD distillate. This technique does not leave any solvents in the distillate, which means it is free from chemicals and toxins.
Most CBD companies are offering free shipping, but that’s not for Fab CBD because of the size of its company. They do not let their customers take on the entire burden. Instead, if you buy a product above $89, you will get free shipping.
This company gives a 30-days money-back guarantee if you are not satisfied with their products. It is a third-party lab tested and you can find the results on their website to verify the authenticity of the products.
Pros
All-natural ingredients
Non-GMO
Third-party lab tested
Numerous discounts
30-days money-back guarantee
Cons
Free shipping over $89
International shipping takes time
=> click here to visit the official website of FAB CBD
How We Made the List of Pure Hemp Seed Oil
The CBD market has a lot of good products that you can use, but you have to know which of them are the best. Before compiling this list, we had to note some of the products that stand out for having something really unique.
The first thing that we looked for in what CBD oil provides was quality. A really good CBD oil comes from high-quality hemp, so we looked into the hemp farms that these brands are using. We moved towards more high-quality products, so we chose non-GMO, cruelty-free, and vegan-safe brands.
However, CBD oils must be natural and without any additives. So we considered the methods that are used to extract these products. For example, CO2 extraction is removing CBD oil from hemp without leaving any impurities.
We have also checked for third-party tests and certifications, which means if the company claims to have no THC in their products, it is only right to back up their claims with lab results. If you see how transparent the companies are in providing their lab results, these results show how trustworthy a company is.
Moreover, we have searched into the fact that reliable companies are making sensible claims that no product is a cure-all. We also searched for CBD companies that readily offered the ingredients that are contained, with a straight description of the benefits which they are giving.
And finally, we looked for customer reviews. Since most are positive and the users liked this product, we recommend you give it a try. In fact, some CBD oil companies have award-winning products that speak about their quality.
Buying Guide For The Best CBD Drops For Anxiety and Panic Attacks
All CBD spectrum types
CBD oils come in three spectrum types: broad-spectrum, full-spectrum and isolate. Only CBD is extracted from the CBD isolate, which is excellent for consumers who prefer not to take THC products. Isolates are amazing for focus and relaxation. The broad-spectrum CBD contains every compound in the cannabis plant than THC.
However, the full-spectrum is containing trace amounts of THC that are around 0.3%, and you don’t have to worry about failing the drug test, because most of the drug tests are looking for traces of THC..
Safe and pure ingredients
Before buying the products, you always have to take a look at the ingredients used by the companies. Most high-quality manufacturers are using non-GMO and gluten-free ingredients, which means that they are also free of additives, artificial colors, and flavors.
Sometimes, many of the brands are adding extra ingredients for an enhanced effect, and these might be harmful in some situations, because they may set off an allergic reaction if you are sensitive. Therefore, it is always better to read the ingredients column of the products before buying the products.
The authenticity of the brand
You should always check for the brand’s authenticity to avoid falling prey to scams. The authenticity of the brands may be tested by looking up third-party lab results and the Certificates of Analysis, both of which you can find on the company’s website. If not, then that company is not trustworthy, and it is better for you to not buy anything from them.
Reading customer reviews from a variety of platforms can also help you choose the authenticity of CBD oil brands and products.
Source of CBD hemp
Most companies are using organically grown hemp from the farms of Colorado and Nevada. Some companies increase their hemp only under controlled conditions and artificial light. Although hemp plants tend to absorb most of the chemicals exposed to while growing, these compounds could make their way to CBD oils.
Moreover, some companies are using substandard hemp plants to produce CBD products, but these products may be harmful in the long run. The hemp that is sourced from overseas may also contain harmful additives that they use in the transportation process, and the additives can have a really negative impact on your health, so you have to be careful.
You should also check for the hemp sources of the company before purchasing the products.
All manufacturing processes
Most extraction techniques use harmful chemicals to extract CBD from the hemp plants. Sometimes, the residues from all of these toxins and chemicals are left behind, which become a part of the product during manufacturing. Even after refining the products, some stubborn chemicals refuse to leave.
Furthermore, be careful because these chemicals may seriously affect your health if you are using them for a long time. High-quality CBD manufacturers are using safe and sustainable extraction techniques to maintain the cleanliness and effectiveness of all their products.
However, the most common process is the CO2 extraction technique, which obtains the purest extract from hemp plants and leaves behind zero chemical residues. It is also eco-friendly to reuse CO2 and prevent its emission into the environment.
Finally, you should always look at a background check to see which extraction techniques the company is employing. If you don’t find any satisfactory answer, it is better not to waste money on those brands.
FAQs: Top CBD Oil to Buy Online
Q1. Is CBD legal?
The US federal government made hemp-derived CBD products having less than 0.3% THC as legal. However, this does not apply for all states, because some states still consider these products as illegal, and you should check whether CBD products are allowed in your state before purchasing them.
Cannabis-derived CBD products are illegal under federal law but legal in some states.
Q2. How do cannabinoids work?
Cannabinoids are essential for the cell-signaling system of the human body called the Endocannabinoid System. The cells of the ECS contain cannabinoid receptors on their walls, and these receptors bind with cannabinoids. The enzymes break them down for regulating the functioning of the brain, like preventing anxiety, PTSD and stress.
Moreover, the healthy ECS may produce and distribute enough cannabinoids for maintaining optimal functioning. Stress, poor diet, and exhaustion can lead to an imbalance in the ECS.
Therefore, these CBD oils are a perfect way to boost the low cannabinoid number in ECS for resuming normal brain function. Also, the external CBD sources replenish your body with cannabinoids and aid the ECS.
Q3. What is a full-spectrum CBD oil?
Full-spectrum CBD oils contain extracts of the hemp plant, including essential oils, flavonoids, flavors, CBD and many other cannabinoids. However, legally grown hemp plants have the minimum amount of THC (less than 0.3%), which is considered a trace amount.
Therefore, the reason is that this amount is not significant enough for causing the effects of common psychoactive drugs, and it is safe for consumption.
Q4. How do you know how much CBD oil can be used?
The recommended dosage of CBD oil varies from person to person and depends on their specific needs and lifestyle. In general, the best way to start is with a small amount and slowly going to a higher dose.
You may achieve this by increasing the number of CBD oil for anxiety relief or by raising the CBD oil concentration. Instead of taking 5% oil, we will give an example: go for 10% oil.
Also, you have to be careful because the daily dose of 70mg should not be surpassed, and for a lot of people, even modest amounts are enough for having the intended impact.
Q5. Will CBD get me high?
No, because CBD extract does not have psychoactive effects and cannot get you high.
CBD is an excellent product that you can use when feeling anxious. When it is taken, it can make you feel relaxed and concentrated, which can help you to feel more focused throughout the day. It can also help you relieve your muscle pain and insomnia by giving you a much better sleep.
Q6. Are there any side-effects of CBD oils for anxiety?
Almost all research around CBD has proven that it has no long-term side-effects and is safe for consumption. However, some beginners may experience inconveniences such as nausea, fatigue, diarrhea, and red eyes.
You don’t have to be scared because these side-effects are not long-lasting and go away after some time. After your body gets used to CBD, it will develop immunity to these side-effects, and you will not feel anything. Moreover, CBD could react with your prescription medications, so it is better to consult your doctor before you start to consume them.
Conclusion: CBD Tincture To Treat Anxiety
CBD oil is working by engaging the endocannabinoid system to help maintain balance, also control GABA activity and increase serotonin and anandamide levels, which are so important in the stress and anxiety process.
Choosing the best hemp oil for anxiety among different companies may be a difficult task, but after you read this article, you should understand what makes the best CBD brand and how to recognize a scam or low-quality CBD products. With all of this information, you will choose a product that suits your specific requirements.
Moreover, these companies always put their customers before their business and excellent customer service. They also get their CBD oil products third-party lab tested and show all results on their websites.
Therefore, if you are looking for instant and convenient relief from anxiety disorders without spending much money, we recommend you try these five brands and affirm that you will not regret all of them.
