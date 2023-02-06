We've all been there—it's hard to eat, sleep, or even think when your body is hurting like crazy. And if you're someone who deals with chronic pain, it can be even worse. The pain doesn't just go away after a few days. Sometimes it never goes away at all.
But we have good news: there are ways to manage chronic pain without taking prescription drugs or going through surgery! One of those ways? CBD gummies for pain!
CBD gummies are available in various flavors, from traditional fruit flavors like strawberry, grape, and orange to decadent chocolate and candy flavors.
If you're not sure which product is right for you, don't worry! We can help you by compiling the list of best CBD gummies in the market.
Top 5 CBD Gummies For Pain (Reviewed)
Exhale Wellness: Overall Best CBD Gummies for Pain On The Market
BudPop: Strongest CBD Gummies For Inflammation
Cheef Botanicals: Highly Potent CBD Edibles for Joint Pain Relief
Hollyweed: Full Spectrum CBD Gummies In Different Flavors
Fab CBD: Vegan CBD Gummies to Relieve Pain
#1. Exhale Wellness - Overall Best CBD Gummies for Pain On The Market
Our top pick for pain relief CBD gummies in 2023 is the gummies from the Exhale Wellness brand. The company was established by people who wanted to help others get their lives back after suffering from chronic pain.
They have created various products, including gummies and chocolate bars with CBD. These gummies are made with organic ingredients and are free of artificial flavors or colors. The company has been in business since 2015, and it is based out of California, United States.
These gummies are available in multiple flavors, including Berry, Orange, and Watermelon options. Each package contains 10 gummies that contain 10 mg to 100 mg of CBD per serving, depending on which option you go for.
The packages also come in boxes of 5 or 10, so you can buy cbd gummies as much as you need. Many people prefer to take their medicine on an empty stomach, so this might be something you need to consider when deciding how many CBD gummies you want to order at once.
These CBD gummies for anxiety and pain aren’t only good for pain relief; they also help with anxiety symptoms because they contain 200 active ingredients like L-Theanine, which helps support a healthy mood while also reducing nervousness associated with anxiety disorders like PTSD.
Highlights
Fully Organic, Naturally Sourced Ingredients
Exhale Wellness full spectrum CBD Gummies are made with the highest quality ingredients. Users will find the brand's products are 100% natural and contain no artificial flavors or sweeteners. The CBD gummies are infused with premium hemp oil sourced from Colorado. Each product contains 25 mg of CBD per serving, a great starting point for people taking CBD gummies for pain.
Third-Party Laboratory Tested
Exhale Wellness Gummies are tested for purity and safety at an independent third-party laboratory.
This process means that every batch of gummies is evaluated for contaminants like heavy metals, pesticides, and solvents before being sold in stores or online.
The lab results from each gummies set are also published on the Exhale website to show customers what they're getting with each order.
Multiple Flavor Options
In addition to the original flavor, Exhale offers various flavors that you can choose from. The CBD Gummies are available in three different flavors: strawberry, orange, and lemon.
Each flavor comes in a 10 mg serving size, equivalent to one gummy, making it easy to customize your dose, depending on how much pain relief you need.
The gummies are also available in a THC-free version, so you can avoid the psychoactive effects of cannabis without sacrificing the benefits of CBD.
Pros
100% organic and natural ingredients
Multiple flavor options
Highly efficient
Independently for quality and safety
Cons
Only available online
=> Click here to visit the official website of Exhale Wellness
#2. BudPop -Strongest CBD Gummies For Inflammation
If you're looking for a top-notch CBD gummy brand for everyone, look no further than BudPop. Their wide range of flavors and high-quality ingredients make them an excellent choice for people who want to try out different CBD edibles without buying multiple brands or spending a fortune on CBD gummies.
BudPop is a brand that has been in the CBD Gummy industry for years. They have a wide selection of gummies, and their products are affordable. This brand offers many different flavors, but they also have some of the most potent gummies.
BudPop is one of the only brands to offer the highest-strength product in their entire line of products. Most brands only offer high-strength gummies in their premium lines. BudPop makes their high potency gummies available at an affordable price point.
BudPop's CBD gummies effectively treat pain, anxiety, and other conditions without causing any side effects or altering your mind or mood. If you're looking for a good CBD gummy that is affordable and easy to take, this might be your best bet.
Highlights
Third-Party Laboratory Tested
The first thing we liked about these gummies was that a third-party laboratory had tested them. The tests performed on these CBD gummies showed less than 0.3% THC, meaning they won't cause any psychoactive effects.
This quality is one of their main selling points, as some people don't want any kind of "high" while taking CBD products – they just want pain relief.
We know that this company only uses organic ingredients, but it's still reassuring that an outside source had looked over the formula before it was released to consumers. This fact gives us confidence that the flavors and ingredients will be just as good as advertised.
Highly Potent Gummy Options
BudPop offers gummies in 10 mg and 25 mg dosage options. These are available in multiple flavors so that users can enjoy the potent gummies in their favorite fruity taste. The higher the concentration level you choose, the more CBD you'll be ingesting with each gummy.
If you have chronic pain or other conditions that respond well to CBD, we recommend trying out the 25 mg option. For those who are just starting with their CBD regimen or want a lower dose, 10 mg will be sufficient.
Fully Organic Ingredient Sources
Another thing we liked about the brand is that all its ingredients come from organic farms around the world. This process means that there is no way for any harmful chemicals or other unnatural additives to make their way into your body when using these gummies.
It also means that you're getting more bang for your buck when it comes down to buying CBD gummies because fewer resources go into making them than other CBD products on the market today
Pros
Full-Spectrum benefits for users
100% natural and non-GMO ingredients
Independently evaluated for quality and safety
Vegan-friendly products
Cons
This product is only available online
=> Click here to visit the official website of BudPop
#3. Cheef Botanicals - Highly Potent CBD Edibles for Joint Pain Relief
Founded by health-focused entrepreneurs, Cheef Botanicals is based in sunny Southern California. They have been providing CBD products for the past couple of years, focusing on quality and transparency.
Their products are 100% pure and tested for potency, safety, quality, and consistency. The vegan-friendly CBD gummies are made with premium, refined, organic ingredients. Each bottle contains 30 vegan-friendly CBD gummies that can be taken as needed.
We love that they're made with entirely organic and vegan-friendly ingredients, so you can rest easy knowing all the plants are grown with care, not chemicals. But what we love most is how delicious these gummies are—they taste just like real fruit-flavored candy!
And because they're made in small batches right here in the US, we know you're getting a quality product made with care and attention to detail.
They have a great consistency, too: not too hard or chewy, but not too soft either. These gummies will melt in your mouth without leaving a weird flavor residue (or a sticky mess!) on your teeth—like some other gummy candies might do!
If you're looking for something healthy and tasty to snack on during the day or after dinner, try Cheef Botanicals vegan-friendly CBD gummies today!
Highlights
Third-Party Lab Testing
All of Cheef Botanical's products are third-party tested, which gives you peace of mind that you're getting a quality product every time. The brand tests its products at a lab in Colorado to ensure they contain no pesticides or other harmful chemicals.
The company also tests for the potency and purity of each batch of its gummies. And just like any reputable company in the industry, users will find the reports of these tests featured on the brand’s website.
No Artificial Flavors or Colors
Cheef Botanical's gummies are made from 100% natural ingredients, including sugar and gelatin. They contain no artificial flavors or colors. Since they don't use artificial ingredients like artificial flavors or colors, there is a lower risk of allergic reactions.
Instead, they're flavored with natural fruit juices and vegetable extracts, which gives them a sweet, fruity taste that you won't find anywhere else.
Full-Spectrum CBD Extract
Another reason why we love these gummies is that they contain full-spectrum hemp oil — a powerful ingredient that's been used to treat pain and inflammation since ancient times.
The full-spectrum hemp oil in these tasty treats contains more than 100 cannabinoids and terpenes, which provide relief from pain and stress without causing any unwanted side effects.
Pros
Excellent vegan-friendly gummy option
Third-party lab tested
Fully organic and naturally sourced ingredients
Full-spectrum CBD
Excellent customer service
30-day money-back guarantee
Cons
Only available for purchase online
Product deliveries within the US only
=> Click here to visit the official website of Cheef Botanicals
#4. Hollyweed - Full Spectrum CBD Gummies In Different Flavors
The Hollyweed CBD Gummies are an excellent choice for individuals with chronic pain. This product is made with high-quality hemp oil, so it's sure to reduce inflammation and swelling.
The brand's product line focuses on helping you relax and unwind. A group of enthusiasts founded the company to create effective and affordable Delta-8 products. Their goal is to help people find relief from pain without spending a lot of money on fancy medications or expensive doctor visits.
These gummies are made with full-spectrum CBD, which means they contain all of the beneficial compounds found in hemp oil. These compounds include terpenes and cannabinoids such as THCV and CBDV.
The full-spectrum composition allows these gummies to provide pain relief without causing any psychoactive effects like those caused by THC-only products (for example, smoking marijuana).
The ingredients in these gummies are 100% natural and free from artificial additives or preservatives. This quality makes them safe to use even if you suffer from food allergies or sensitivities because there won't be anything in them that could cause an allergic reaction or upset your stomach when taken with other medications or supplements.
Highlights
Full-Spectrum CBD
One of the best things about Hollyweed's CBD Gummies is that they contain full-spectrum CBD oil. This detail is vital because these other cannabinoids interact with each other and provide additional therapeutic benefits beyond just CBD alone. For example, CBG interacts with THC to reduce anxiety and inflammation without the psychoactive effects of THC itself.
Full spectrum means that all of the other cannabinoids found in hemp are included in their formula, as well as THC, which is what makes them illegal under federal law. Full-spectrum oils have been shown to have more benefits than regular CBD oils because they contain all of the other cannabinoids found within hemp plant extract.
Highly Potent
Hollyweed's CBD Gummies are made with the brand's proprietary, full-spectrum hemp extract. You get all of the benefits of CBD without any of the harsh side effects typically associated with THC (the psychoactive component in marijuana). It also makes it easy to regulate your dosage as you can gradually increase it over time if needed.
The potency of Hollyweed gummies is a lot more than what you'd find in most other gummies on the CBD market, but if you're looking for something gentle and milder, the brand has plenty of other milder options available as well.
Vegan-friendly and Non-GMO Ingredients
Hollyweed's CBD Gummies are vegan-friendly and contain no animal products or byproducts. The company uses only non-GMO ingredients in its manufacturing process, ensuring that all of them are entirely safe for consumption by vegetarians and vegans alike.
Pros
100% organic ingredient sources
Third-party laboratory tested
Generous discounts and return policies
Vegan-friendly
Cons
Only available online
Unavailable in some US states
=> Click here to visit the official website of Hollyweed CBD
#5. FAB CBD - Vegan CBD Gummies to Relieve Pain
Occupying the final spot on our review list is the gummy option from the FAB CBD brand. The brand's multi-flavored CBD gummies are one of the best products on the market. They're made with all-natural ingredients and come in various flavors, such as natural, citrus, mint, and more.
If you're not a fan of the brand's Natural Citrus or Mint gummy options, FAB CBD has also created a line of other delicious flavors, including options like the Vanilla and Berry options. These products contain 10 mg per serving instead of 25 mg like the multi-flavored gummies, but they're still an excellent choice if you need to dose lower amounts of CBD.
CBD enthusiasts who also like to explore will enjoy the brand's other CBD-based products, including tinctures, topicals, and edibles.
The company is based in Colorado, so it's not available in all states due to state laws regarding cannabidiol use. But if you reside in a state where you can access FAB CBD's gummies, we think you should at least give them a try.
Highlights
Multiple Flavor Options
FAB CBD offers multiple flavor options, so you can choose the taste you prefer. You can try out all five flavors if you like — there's no limit on how many different types of gummies you can buy at once. And if you don't like one taste but want to try another one later on, FAB CBD makes this easy by offering free shipping on returns.
Full-Spectrum CBD-Infused Gummies
Full-spectrum hemp extract is another thing we love about these gummies because it means they don't have any fillers or artificial ingredients in them at all! This organic nature allows your body to use all the benefits of CBD without any extra junk getting into your system.
The brand’s multi-flavored CBD gummies come in 30 individual gummies per bottle and can be ordered online or purchased at select retail locations throughout the United States.
Independently Tested for Quality and Safety
FAB CBD's gummies are third-party laboratory tested to ensure accuracy in labeling and quality control. This testing is significant since these gummies contain THC in addition to CBD.
If the levels were inaccurate or mislabeled, the results could be dangerous for anyone using them for medical or recreational purposes.
In addition, the company also makes the report of these evaluations available to the CBD community via its website, which we think adds an extra layer of credibility to the CBD gummies they offer.
Pros
Comprehensive flavor options to choose from
Fully organic and natural ingredient sources
Offers subscription and membership services
Full-spectrum CBD benefits
Non-GMO and vegan-friendly
Cons
Only available on the official product website
No free shipping on orders
=> Click here to visit the official website of FAB CBD
How We Picked Top CBD Gummies For Pain & Inflammation
We have selected the best cbd gummies for pain based on several important factors we identified as key in managing general body pain for everyone. First, we looked at how many milligrams of CBD are in each gummy.
These products contain cannabidiol (CBD), one of over 113 cannabinoids found in marijuana plants. However, unlike THC, which produces psychoactive effects when consumed in large amounts (such as those found in edibles), CBD does not cause any high or intoxication despite having similar chemical properties as THC.
We also took into account how many milligrams of THC are present in each gummy—if a product has no THC, it's not going to do you much good if it's also not helping with your pain.
Then we looked at how much each gummy costs per unit—we want you to afford the products that work best for you. Finally, we considered the brand reputation of each company selling CBD gummies for pain. After all, you want to know that your money will be a trustworthy source.
Buying Guide: Things to Consider When Purchasing High Quality CBD Gummies for Pain Management
Like anything else, CBD gummies are a product with its share of good, bad, and ugly. The main idea behind using CBD in your daily life is to provide you with relief from pain.
However, when purchasing CBD gummies, there are several factors that you need to consider so that you can benefit from using them.
Focusing on these factors will help you make the right buying decision:
Consider The Brand Reputation
It is crucial to determine how long the company has been in business and its customer service. If they have been around for a long time and have been successful, they could indicate that they are a reliable company.
However, if you come across any negative reviews or complaints about their products or services, you should steer clear of them.
Check The Ingredients
When purchasing CBD gummies online, the first thing you should look at is the ingredients. You want to make sure that they are made out of 100% natural ingredients to avoid any side effects.
However, some brands add other ingredients into their products to give them more flavor and taste. If these added ingredients do not have any health benefits, then it's best to avoid them and stick with pure CBD oil.
What's the Taste and Flavor?
If you've never tried CBD before then, it may be hard for you to know what kind of tastes or flavors are available on the market today.
Many companies offer different flavors like chocolate, strawberry, or even minty flavors! Some people prefer sweets while others prefer fruit flavors, so make sure that you find something that suits your preferences.
Is The Product Lab Tested?
It's essential to know precisely how much CBD is in each dose of CBD gummies. You should also look at whether or not the lab results show any contaminants in each batch of gummies produced by the company.
If there aren't any contaminants present in the set, then you can be sure that they will be safe to ingest as well as effective at treating your symptoms while being non-psychoactive.
Go For Price and Quality
The cost of quality CBD gummies varies widely depending on the manufacturer, but there are ways to find a high-quality product at an affordable price. Look for reputable brands with a long history of success in the market.
Ensure that the company does not use cheap ingredients or artificial flavorings—these types of ingredients can cause side effects such as nausea, headaches, and gastric upset.
Ask About the Dosage
The amount of CBD gummy for pain present in each serving is essential because it can affect how much THC you absorb. If possible, ask about the exact amount per serving so you know exactly what you're getting with each bite.
It also helps if you know how many servings come in each package to estimate how long it will take before the effects wear off.
Compare Different Brands
Many brands sell high-quality best cbd gummies online. So, make sure that you compare different brands before purchasing one. You should also read online reviews about each brand to learn about their reputation among other customers.
FAQs About CBD Gummies For Pain Relief
Q1. What Are CBD Gummies and which CBD Gummies are best for pain relief?
CBD gummies are a type of edible cannabis product made with the extract of the hemp plant. The CBD oil is extracted from this plant and then infused into a gummy candy. This extraction process gives you all of the benefits without getting high or feeling intoxicated.
These gummies can be used as an alternative to smoking or vaping, and they are more discreet than other consumption methods. They also have a sweet taste that makes them great for those who don't like the earthy flavor of hemp oil.
Q2. Are CBD Gummies Legal?
Yes! CBD gummies are legal because they contain only trace amounts of THC (less than 0.3%). They don't make you feel high like traditional marijuana does. If you live in a state where medical or recreational marijuana is legal, you can buy hemp-derived CBD products at a dispensary or online store.
Although there is some controversy surrounding CBD gummies, they are entirely legal and safe to purchase in all 50 states. The FDA has not approved or disapproved any CBD products; however, it does regulate prescription drugs containing cannabis compounds such as THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) and cannabidiol (CBD).
Q3. Do CBD Gummies Help with Pain?
CBD gummies are extremely popular among people who want relief from chronic pain. We know this because CBD has been shown to interact with the endocannabinoid system in the body, which is responsible for regulating pain response.
The endocannabinoid system is found throughout the body, including specific brain areas that control pain perception and response. When CBD enters this system, it can block receptors that cause inflammation and enhance ones that help decrease inflammation and make you feel less pain overall.
Q4. Is it Safe to Use CBD Gummies?
Some side effects are associated with CBD gummies, especially if you have a sensitive stomach. Some people report experiencing mild nausea or diarrhea, but this is usually only temporary and goes away as your body gets used to the supplement.
Talk to your doctor if you experience any adverse side effects while taking CBD gummies for inflammation. They may recommend an alternative dosage or show you how to avoid the problem in the future.
Q5. How Long Do CBD Gummies Take to Work for Pain?
The effects of CBD gummies can vary depending on the dose you take, how often you take them, and what type of candy you're consuming (gummy bears vs. sour worms).
If you eat a few at once and wait an hour before eating dinner, you'll feel something after about half an hour.
Your experience after consuming CBD gummies will also depend on your metabolism and whether or not you've eaten anything recently. If you're taking small doses throughout the day instead of eating one giant dose at once, the effects should kick in slowly.
Q6. Are They the Same as Recreational Marijuana?
No, not at all. Marijuana contains THC (tetrahydrocannabinol), and CBD gummies do not have any THC.
The two substances affect your body depending on which cannabinoids they contain. THC causes the psychoactive effects associated with getting high, while CBD does not cause any psychoactive effects whatsoever.
Q7. What Is the Difference Between CBD Oil and Gummies?
CBD oil and gummies are two different forms of cannabidiol products. The main difference between them is that gummies are made with sugar instead of liquid oil.
This difference makes them easier to consume than traditional oils because they're easier on your digestive system and don't taste as strong when swallowed whole.
Q8. How Much CBD Should I Take?
The amount of CBD you should consume depends on your weight, age, and medical condition. If you're new to cannabis, start with a low dose (5 mg) and wait at least an hour before deciding if a higher amount is necessary.
You can always take more later if needed, but it's harder to go back down on dosage once you've taken more than you should have.
Q9. Can I Stack a CBD Gummy with Other Forms of Cannabis?
Yes! Combining different forms of cannabis (e.g., flower and tinctures) can be highly beneficial when treating certain conditions such as chronic pain or anxiety. They work together to provide more significant relief than either would alone.
For example, pairing a high-THC strain with low-THC strains is a great way to treat pain without causing anxiety or paranoia (which may occur when using high-THC strains alone).
What Are The Best CBD Gummies For Pain?
We hope this article has helped you decide which cbd gummies for inflammation and pain is best for your needs. Fortunately, the market for CBD gummies for pain, sleep and anxiety is growing, and there's a wide variety of options available. The next step is to find the right fit for you! If you feel we missed anything, feel free to leave a question or comment below.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.