Best DMV Permit Practice Tests

Practice tests are an important part of the learning process for young drivers. They draw from the same information as the real permit test and often feature many of the same questions encountered on those tests.
But the industry can be a bit of a minefield, one littered with false promises, ad-infested services, and inaccurate information. So, what are the best practice test services?
Best DMV Practice Tests
Considering all of the above, these are three of the best services to prepare for the DMV permit test:
DMV Cheat Sheets
DMV Cheat Sheets has helped countless drivers to pass the permit test and is arguably the biggest provider in this sector.
It includes options for cheat sheets and practice tests. The former covers key considerations (fees, what to do on test day, vehicle checks, road signs) and 50 of the most common questions and answers. The other is a series of practice tests that draw from a sizeable bank of questions (150+ for California).
Prices vary from around $10 to $20, with the latter offering both the cheat sheet and the practice tests. There are options for the DMV written test, the permit test, motorcycle test, and exams for a commercial driver's license.
Aceable
Aceable is more of a complete service than other practice test providers. It offers drivers ed courses in 9 states (including California and Texas) and in addition to practice tests, it includes an extensive knowledge test and 30 hours of content.
It's a complete online drivers ed course and it's perfect for young drivers. What's more, it's available for a one-time fee of $50 and usually has a discount that reduces this to less than $31.
Driving Tests
Driving Tests has a DMV practice test for every state. These tests are available free of charge and include a wide selection of questions likely to appear in the actual test. As you might expect, there is a premium option and it does unlock many more questions and options, but the free version is good for a few tests and to give you a taste of the quality.
The service has thousands of positive reviews and claims a 95.2% pass rate while also promising that you will "pass first time" with the premium option. We're not sure about that, but it should certainly help your chances.
The only downside is the price. At $49.99 for the 7-day "crash course" option, it's a little on the high side. It does come with a few great additions though, including 2 cheat sheets, 14 behind-the-wheel simulators, and some road situations.
How to Find the Best DMV Permit Practice Tests
Accuracy is obviously one of the most important considerations when looking for the best DMV practice tests. The tests might be using genuine questions from real exams, but if they are poorly worded or give the wrong answer, it will set you up for failure.
Thankfully, this is only really an issue with the more obscure providers and shouldn't be a problem if you stick with well-known sites, apps, and services.
However, some of the areas that can vary greatly include:
The type and variety of questions
Are the questions specific to your state? It's one of the first questions to ask. If not, the questions will likely be very basic and will overlook key laws that are specific to your location.
How those questions are sourced is also important. The best services use a mixture of crowdsourcing and curation. In other words, they speak with drivers who have taken the tests and ask them what questions they were given. Questions can also be created using the driver's manual and then carefully chosen to highlight the ones most likely to appear.
On the flip side, some providers just steal info from other services and change the wording. It's a dishonest practice, but more importantly, some of the information could be lost in the rewrite, especially if they're using AI or non-native freelancers based overseas.
User interface and accessibility
A clean and easy-to-use interface is important. You may sit dozens of practice tests over a period of days or weeks, so you want something that is intuitive, fast, and easy to comprehend.
Customizability
Can the test questions be adapted to focus more on road signs or specific road rules? We all have areas where we struggle the most, whether it's remembering speed limits and blood-alcohol concentrations or committing road signs to memory. The best test services let you customize the software to suit your needs.
Availability of feedback and explanations
A simple answer isn't enough to commit a key piece of information to memory. You need an explanation, a reason. Not only will it help you to learn more about that specific rule and the logic behind it, but it'll ensure you spend more time on that answer, thus helping it to stick in your memory.
Price
Unfortunately, you get what you pay for with many of these services. Those questions have to be moderated and the servers require upkeep. It's an expensive operation, and if they're not charging for it, it's usually because they're compensating with ads or cutting corners with regard to quality.
Expect to pay around $10 to $15 as a one-off payment for practice tests and cheat sheets. If additional services are included, such as driver's education software, it could cost up to $40.
Be wary of subscription services, as it should be a limited-time purchase and you likely won't need it 6 months from now. Look for money-back guarantees as well. Not only can you get your money back if you don't like the interface or questions, but it's also a sign of a reputable provider.
Comparison and Analysis
There is no single "best" option from the above. It depends on what you're looking for and what kind of budget you have:
No budget, looking to brush up
If you have some basic knowledge and have been studying the driver handbook from cover to cover, you might just need a little refresh. In that case, we recommend the free version from Driving Tests. It's far from extensive, but it's easy to use and will take you through a bunch of common questions.
Young driver, starting from scratch
Aceable is ideal for young drivers who need to know everything and don't mind putting in the hours.
It contains a wealth of informative content and practice tests and will ensure you're in exam mode when the time comes.
Struggling with traffic signs
This is a common problem, and as the permit exam covers an array of questions relating to signs, it's important to find a solution.
The cheat sheets at DMV Cheat Sheets will help. They are one of the cheapest premium options mentioned above and contain information about road signs and other essentials.
Preparing for the permit test and driving test
Practice tests won't help you if you want to get some behind-the-wheel training. In fact, the best solution is to literally get behind the wheel.
But Aceable and Driving Tests can also help. Aceable's drivers ed will ensure you're ready for the road while Driving Tests contains fun behind-the-wheel simulations.
Resources for DMV Permit Preparation
Every state has an official driver's handbook. It's from this book that the permit questions are created, so reading it is essential.
Your state DMV website should have some helpful information and even practice tests, such as this California state DMV page that includes practice tests for regular, commercial, and motorcycle licenses.
YouTube is also a good source of information, including this drivers ed school in Spanish and English and this one that focuses on the permit test.
FAQs
How much does a California DMV practice test cost?
It varies. Some services provide free practice tests but may pester you with pop-ups, banner ads, and requests to purchase premium services. Others are available for a one-time fee, often via app purchases. Most charge a small subscription fee.
When looking for a permit practice test provider, remember:
- No one has the real DMV questions, contrary to what they might tell you.
- They all use sample tests and cover questions that may appear.
- You do not need to hand over any personal identifying information to the site/service. If you're paying money, make sure it's via a secured network and a reputable payment provider.
- Free services are available, but the best ones typically charge a small fee.
Where do practice tests get their questions?
The questions are mostly crowdsourced, with inputs from users who have taken the exam in the past. They can also be pulled from the state's driver handbook, as this is how the real questions are created.
Does passing a practice test mean I'm ready for the real exam?
Not exactly. It certainly bodes well, but there's no guarantee you'll get the same questions. It's best to take multiple tests while also reading through the handbook.
Conclusion
Practice tests can't be overlooked when preparing for a permit test. They are designed to simulate the real thing, giving you an idea of the kind of questions to expect and making you more comfortable with the process.
When looking for a practice test provider, remember:
- Find out how the practice questions were sourced
- Check testimonials and social media reviews
- Look for reasonable prices and money-back guarantees
- Be wary of "100% free" services and any that claim to offer genuine exam questions
- Look for additional services and features, such as simulations and video guides
Aceable, DMV Cheat Sheets, and Driving Tests are the top three for us, but there are numerous other reputable providers out there, so shop around and find what works for you!
