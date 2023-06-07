DMV Cheat Sheets vs Aceable Permit Practice Tests

This post contains affiliate links to products and services. We may receive compensation when you click on links.
Your state's driver's handbook is essential when preparing for your permit test, but it can only do so much. That's where practice tests come in. These tests use a databank of questions drawn from real tests, giving young drivers an idea of what to expect.
There are numerous practice test providers, and the biggest two are DMV Cheat Sheets and Aceable. These premium services have helped thousands of drivers to ace their permit exams, but how do they work, which service is best, and do you even need them?
Criteria for Evaluating Practice Tests
Practice tests serve the same purpose and have the same end goal, but the tests themselves vary greatly and no two are the same.
Some of the things to look out for include:
Types of questions included
Practice tests are based on the state's driver handbook, so the questions differ depending on where the test is taken.
A permit test in Texas won't be the same as a permit test in California as the Texas driver handbook isn't the same as the California driver handbook.
Look for a practice test provider that uses questions from your state and draws those questions from useful sources. Many providers use crowdsourcing, as well as the state driver handbook. Some other services may simply take them from existing practice tests, losing essential info in the process.
Ease of use
Young drivers should take as many practice tests as they can, getting them used to the process and making sure the information sticks. If the software is poorly designed, slow, and hard to use, the entire process will be a chore.
A good practice test provider, therefore, is one that is streamlined and easy to use.
Customizability
State-specific tests aren't the only customization requirement. These services work best when they can be tailored to meet the needs of a specific driver, whether they are having trouble remembering road signs or struggling with the rules of the road.
Additional information and features
Some services stick with the basics, giving you round after round of practice tests. Others go a little deeper, with simulations, videos, images, and more. Technically, the driver handbook and a few tests are all you need, but these additional features can make a massive difference to young learner drivers.
Price
Finally, the service has to be reasonably priced. That doesn't mean it should be free, and the best services rarely are. But young drivers can't afford to cough up in excess of $100 just for practice tests when they also need to think about exam fees, insurance, car costs, and fuel.
The best services cost around $10 to $50 depending on the extent of the additional features. This is usually charged as a one-time fee.
DMV Cheat Sheets
DMV Cheat Sheets first launched back in 2008, and it has helped over 1.3 million drivers since then. It has some incredibly good reviews, with most reviewers praising its accuracy and ease of use and noting that it helped them with their tests.
DMV Cheat Sheets is a premium service, but practice tests are available for just $14.95, with cheat sheets (a crash course guide with the most pertinent information) priced at $9.95.
The practice test service covers multiple exams and over 150 questions, and these are all based on specific state exams.
Pros of DMV Cheat Sheets
- Cheat sheets and practice tests
- Effective practice option
- Thousands of good reviews
- Established provider operating for over 15 years
- One-time payments
Cons of DMV Cheat Sheets
- Paid service
- No additional drivers ed services
Aceable Permit Practice Tests
Aceable is another established provider that has accumulated thousands of great reviews over the years. In fact, at the time of writing, it has nearly 39,900 reviews on Trustpilot, with an average rating of 4.9 out of 5.
It's more expensive than DMV Cheat Sheets, as its services are priced at $50 (although there is usually a discount available to reduce this to $30.95). However, it's more than a simple practice test provider and includes features such as gamified quizzes and video content.
Students will also get a Certificate of Completion for free upon passing the course.
One of the few downsides of Aceable is that the courses aren't available in all states. It is available in California, though, and can also be accessed in the following states:
- Florida
- Georgia
- Illinois
- Nevada
- Ohio
- Oklahoma
- Texas
- Pennsylvania
Pros of Aceable
- Great practice tests
- User-friendly app
- 30 hours of course material
- Gamified and entertaining content
- Exceptional reviews
Cons of Aceable
- High price
- Not available for all states
DMV Cheat Sheets vs Aceable Permit Practice Tests
So, which option is best, DMV Cheat Sheets or Aceable?
Well, it depends on what you're looking for and whether you're required to complete a drivers ed course. If you want the full treatment, including practice tests, videos, simulations, and more, Aceable is best. It is a little on the expensive side, but if you can get it while it's discounted, it's less than $31.
That's a small price to pay for over 30 hours of content, especially if it results in a passing grade on your permit test.
If you want something quick and easy to refresh your memory before exam day, cheat sheets might be best. The practice test and cheat sheet combination from DMV Cheat Sheets is also a fantastic purchase, as it covers hundreds of questions and provides the most important information.
Not interested in using a premium service? There are free tests available, but they're not as comprehensive and your options are somewhat limited. Here are a few free options:
- Driving Tests: Although this is a premium service, it offers some basic practice tests for free and these are available in all states.
- Drivers Ed Direct Driving School: A YouTube channel with some very helpful information in both English and Spanish.
- Zutobi Drivers Ed: Some helpful videos relating to the permit test.
- Zed Driving School: A range of videos relating to topics such as the correct following distance, traffic lights, and right of way.
- CA DMV Practice Tests: These sample tests are available on the CA DMV website. If you live outside of California, check your local DMV site for similar content.
- DMV Written Tests: Although there are quite a few ads, this site has some helpful practice tests.
FAQs
Is Aceable trustworthy?
Yes, it is an established provider with some very good content.
What kind of questions do permit tests cover?
The questions are diverse and relate to everything from the average passenger car distance and stopping distance to cell phone use, legal blood alcohol levels, and speed limits. The questions differ from state to state, but all states go deep when it comes to road signs and drivers are expected to recognize all of them.
What happens if I fail an Aceable test?
If you fail an Aceable test, you can just take it again.
What is a DMV cheat sheet?
A cheat sheet covers all of the basics you need for the test day, such as where you should go and what you should do. It also includes a list of the most commonly asked questions, along with road signs.
Is DMV Cheat Sheets legit?
Yes, and it helps thousands of drivers to pass their permit tests every single month.
Conclusion
Both DMV Cheat Sheets and Aceable are viable options if you're preparing for the permit test. They're not the only ones, but they're accurate, reliable, affordable, easy to use, and have been utilized by countless drivers to pass innumerable tests.
The best option for you will depend on your budget and needs. For quick cheat sheets and practice tests, DMV Cheat Sheets is best. If it's a more comprehensive service you require, choose Aceable.
