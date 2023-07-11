The Mains
Restaurateur Behind Soi OB and Soi 30th Opens Third Location in Pacific Beach
Khwanta Osanai’s third restaurant has a key difference from her first two: lots and lots of broth. Her new Pacific Beach eatery, SoiPB Thai Street Food, is smaller than her other spots (Soi 30th North Park Thai Eatery and Soi OB Thai Street Food) at 900 square feet. To make the most of the tighter kitchen space, Khwanta decided to focus her menu on noodle soups. She recommends the yentafo, a vegetable soup with fermented and fried tofu, shrimp, fish cake, and squid-and-fish meatballs, plus noodles and crispy wontons on top. She’s also a fan of the khow soi, a popular Northern Thailand dish made with a curry soup base and egg noodles, beansprouts, and often chicken drumsticks.
New Sustainable Seafood Spot in Oceanside from the Owners of The Plot and Shoots Fish & Beer
Jessica and Davin Waite, the married masterminds behind The Plot and Shootz Fish & Beer, recently opened Brine Box, a new fish-forward restaurant on the Oceanside Pier. The cozy, 109-square-foot space will offer to-go orders with a focus on sustainably sourced seafood. Try the classic fish and chips (using local halibut at the moment), the seared albacore, and the Korean BBQ and prawns.
Former Farmer’s Market Pop-Up Gets Its First Brick-and-Mortar in Rancho Peñasquitos
Husband-and-wife team Andy and Khara Mangiduyos are living the ultimate small business dream: turning their pop-up restaurant into a brick-and-mortar restaurant space. The couple recently opened Kalei’s Kitchenette in Rancho Peñasquitos, serving Hawaiian-inspired dishes like Huli Huli chicken, Kalua pork, and the Loco Moco, a burger patty with gravy and two fried eggs, plus sides of rice and macaroni salad. Kalei’s Kitchenette is a partner with FoodWorks, a small-business incubator that helps companies get the resources they need to grow.
Quick Bites
Counter-serve salad spot sweetgreen is opening its third San Diego location in Del Mar on July 11 at the Del Mar Highlands Town Center. The company will donate a meal to the San Diego Food Bank for every bowl sold on opening day.
Wolfie’s Carousel Bar celebrates Bastille Day with a French-themed menu through July 14, featuring plates like oysters nationale with Moët Ice rosé granita and chives and cocktails such as La Fête, which blends vodka, lavender, lemon, and Peychaud’s bitters.
Throughout July, several local restaurants are donating a portion of their sales to Feeding San Diego. Participating eateries include City Tacos (50 percent of its portobello mushroom taco sales will go to the org), Mavericks Beach Club (get the watermelon margarita slushie—100 percent of sales will support Feeding SD), and Barrio Star (which is donating 50 percent of its barrio pepino sales).
San Diego nonprofit Berry Good Food is hosting their annual dinner on Sunday, August 6, with some of San Diego and Baja’s top chefs, farmers, and winemakers. Called “Seeds for the Future,” the four-course meal will raise money for the org’s school garden grants. San Diego Magazine’s own Troy and Claire Johnson will be honored with a Food Leaders Award at the event.
The first Taste of East Village takes place Tuesday, August 29, through Thursday, August 31. More than 35 East Village restaurants will open their doors to showcase their food and drinks to the community.
Have breaking-news, exciting scoops, or great stories about San Diego's food scene? Send your pitches to food@sdmag.com.
