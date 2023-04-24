1-31
As the wise Miss Beyoncé once asked, “Who run the world?” The San Diego Museum of Art reminds us that girls are heading the show in “Modern Women,” a celebration of 20 masterpieces by female artists like Elaine de Kooning and Françoise Gilot, whose husbands’ careers unfairly eclipsed their triumphs. These ladies are in the well-deserved limelight all month long.
1-5
The Blue Line trolley is a standard mode of public transportation to the masses, but it’s also the touching force behind Armando de La Torre’s latest art installation. The Barrio Logan native takes the trolley from San Ysidro and Tijuana to downtown San Diego, telling the stories of folks just like him. For these people, the trolley is a lifeline to get to work, school, and beyond in “Armando de la Torre: On the Blue Line” at the Athenaeum Art Center.
6
Overzealous German shepherds, snooty schnauzers, heavy-breathing and adorable Frenchies—with lots of room left for the so-ugly-they’re-cute mutts, too. They’re all gathering alongside their humans at the NTC Park in Liberty Station for a good cause: the San Diego Humane Society’s annual Walk for Animals. Every dollar counts—the organization’s fundraising goal of $320,000 will be used to provide animals with shelter and medical care, as well as to find homes for adoptable pets and rescue animals from cruelty and neglect.
6-7
The City Ballet of San Diego is taking Shakespeare’s greatest love story, Romeo and Juliet, to the stage at the Center for the Arts Escondido. Choreographer Elizabeth Wistrich pairs her graceful moves with Sergei Prokofiev’s score played by the City Ballet Orchestra in a captivating production that takes us back centuries to Renaissance Italy.
11-31
A sense of “naturalistic wonder” swoops over Melissa Meier when she creates art with botanical elements, such as grains of rice and stalks of lavender. By showcasing her sculptures and photographs in the series "Melissa Meier: Becoming Nature" at the Oceanside Museum of Art, she’s hoping you’ll get curious, too, looking at the ordinary in extraordinary ways. “I want viewers to experience nature through a new lens,” she shares, adding, “and to become a part of it.”
12-14
An opera inspired by the spirit of the US military, The Falling and the Rising by Zach Redler, is set to close out the San Diego Opera’s 2022–2023 season. With a wounded female soldier (Master Sergeant Teresa Alzadon) at the center of the plot, the opera features a cast of active military personnel to touch on themes of family, service, and sacriﬁce.
13-31
Animal skulls and bones, knobbly driftwood, coiled seashells—these peculiar objects serve as the muses behind some of the most iconic works of American painter Georgia O’Keeffe and British sculptor Henry Moore, two modernist artists from the 20th century. The San Diego Museum of Art is breathing life into a collection of over 100 pieces which draw from concepts like surrealism and metamorphosis. The first-ever exhibition combining the duo’s work recreates the artists’ working studios, utilizing their original objects, tools, and other artifacts.
13-14
Time to bust out the old lightsaber gathering dust in your garage for "Star Wars: A New Hope—In Concert" at Rady Shell at Jacobs Park. The fourth episode of the intergalactic saga is brought to life by the melodic sounds of the city’s talented San Diego Symphony Orchestra and conductor Conner Gray Covington.
21-22
North Park is tuning up its amps for the annual neighborhood Music Fest: two days overﬂowing with local beer and spirits to sip on while moving to the rhythm of live music by local bands. Over 15 food vendors, a live art block, a DIY art tent, interactive activities for the entire fam, and three stages for performances will make the weekend extra groovy. Save $5 on the two-day ticket by buying online.
25
She just took a DNA test and turns out, she’s 100 percent that…well, you know the rest. It’s Lizzo. On her The Special 2our. Stopping in town for one day only. Consider this your sign to channel your “Bad B” energy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.