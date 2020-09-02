September 5–7
Labor Day
Looking for ways to get outside and enjoy the last days of summer this holiday weekend? Let our articles be your guide. Start off with pool days around the county—these eight hotels are offering day passes open to the public. Then, refuel alfresco at these local restaurants with cool outdoor patios. But on Monday, why not pack a picnic and take advantage of our low-crowd public beaches instead—the labor movement fought hard for that day off!
September 8, 15, 22, 29
Walk the Block
Local business owners in Barrio Logan launched this new weekly outdoor experience in an effort to support the neighborhood's independently owned shops and eateries. At Walk the Block, Logan Avenue businesses will line the block with outdoor retail, music, and dining. Masks are a must and social distancing guidelines will be enforced.
September 9–13
San Diego Design Week
Catch drive-thru art exhibitions, virtual demos, self-guided tours, and much more at this annual celebration of San Diego’s design community, presented by Mingei International Museum. Throughout the course of five days, the event will showcase over 100 events that highlight the many artists and media that make up both the San Diego and Baja design communities.
September 10
SD Craft Collective
Join the Craft Collective for a woodworking class for the kids. Using STEAM, the class teaches students about wood as a material, walking them through exercises that practice problem solving, craftsmanship, and more. Woodworking not your thing? The SD Craft Collective offers a wide range of classes all month long. Check their site to find the craft project that fits you.
September 11–13, 18–20, 25–27
Pinot’s Palette Painting Classes
Tap into your inner Van Gogh at Pinot’s Palette’s outdoor painting classes. These sip-and-paint classes take you step-by-step to create a colorful canvas you can take home. Not ready to meet in person? They also offer virtual classes with kits packed with everything you need!
September 13
Hershey Felder as George Gershwin Alone
San Diego Repertory Theatre presents a virtual performance by Hershey Felder, live from Florence, Italy, in George Gershwin Alone. The one-man show tells the famed composer’s life story, taking audiences through beloved songs from An American in Paris and Someone to Watch Over Me to the masterpiece “Rhapsody in Blue.”
September 17
San Diego Children’s Discovery Museum’s Virtual Gala
Help the North County museum celebrate 20 years from the comfort of your own home. The anniversary gala will hold a silent auction, speeches from the museum’s core members, and a sneak peek at what’s to come for the future.
September 26
Brunch & Bend at The Lot
Practice your tree pose and sip mimosas at Brunch & Bend at The Lot. Join YogaSix on the lawn for a one-hour yoga flow session, followed by refreshments and all your brunch favorites.
