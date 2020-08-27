Heat waves are a lot more fun when you’ve got a pool to escape to. While we’re stretching out the last few weeks of summer, we’ve rounded up where you can beat the heat and dip your toes in the water around San Diego. Be sure to grab your suit, SPF, and mask—staycation vibes start right now at these eight hotel pools.
Hyatt Regency La Jolla at Aventine
The Hyatt Regency La Jolla at Aventine offers an expansive sundeck with plenty of room to spread out and sunbathe. In between time swimming in the pool, you can refuel on filling bites and refreshing cocktails from their poolside service. Day passes start at $30 via ResortPass.
3777 La Jolla Village Drive, La Jolla
Hyatt Regency Mission Bay Spa & Marina
Families, look no further. The Hyatt Regency Mission Bay has perks for both the kids and the parents with three lagoon-style pools, a kids’ water playground, and private cabanas for when you need a break from the sun. Day passes start at $20 via ResortPass.
1441 Quivira Road, Mission Bay
InterContinental Hotel
A day pass at InterContinental packs a punch with a rooftop pool and a killer view of the skyline and embarcadero. Refuel with boozy slushies and tasty bites from Layover, their poolside lounge and bar, and toast to a staycation done right. Day passes start at $20 via ResortPass.
901 Bayfront Court, Downtown
The Lafayette Hotel
Kick back and relax poolside at this legendary North Park destination. The 25-meter Weissmuller Olympic pool offers plenty of space to spread out and dive into the water. You can purchase their Day-Cation passes Monday through Thursday for $15 per day, with access to the pool and the fitness center.
2223 El Cajon Boulevard, North Park
La Valencia Hotel
Soak up the luxury Mediterranean vibes of this iconic La Jolla hotel. Poolside, you can lounge in style surrounded by bright bougainvilleas and a photo-worthy backdrop of the ocean beyond. Stay long enough and this daycation may start to feel like a real vacation after all. Day passes start at $50 via ResortPass.
1132 Prospect Street, La Jolla
Solamar San Diego
Situated in the heart of the Gaslamp, Solamar offers cool city views and plenty of space to soak up the sun by their rooftop pool. You can sip a cocktail on one of their designated loungers or upgrade your stay to an exclusive cabana for extra privacy. Day passes start at $15 via ResortPass.
435 Sixth Avenue, Gaslamp
Town and Country
With Town and Country’s pool day pass, you can take your pick from three outdoor heated pools to dip your toes into. No matter where you set up, you’ll have access to complimentary Wi-Fi and self-parking, along with poolside food and beverage service. Bringing the kids? Be sure to check out the new four-story waterslide! Day passes start at $35 via ResortPass.
500 Hotel Circle North, Mission Valley
The Westgate Hotel
Cool off with a cocktail in hand and a swim around The Westgate’s Junior Olympic–size pool while taking in panoramic views of the city. Day passes also come with access to the weights and cardio equipment at AquaVie Fitness + Wellness Club. Day passes start at $45; call to reserve.
1055 Second Avenue, Downtown
