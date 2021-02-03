Now–February 28
Black History Month
Celebrate Black History Month by learning about the historic milestones of San Diego’s Black community. The San Diego History Center officially launched an exhibit in honor of Black History Month that features an extensive timeline of local Black accomplishments dating back to 1798.
February 9
History of Balboa Park
San Diego History Center is offering a virtual lesson on our city’s favorite park, showing how what began as wild scrubland has evolved into the cultural center we love today. From the colorful botany to the 17 museums, the famed park has made a name for itself ever since it came to life in 1868. This presentation by Barry Goldlust covers the park’s must-see attractions and its lesser-known charms.
February 10
2021 Festival of Orchestras Drive-in
Musicians of the LA Philharmonic and San Francisco Symphony join together to perform for this drive-in concert. Tune in to the orchestra by radio as they dedicate the show to the work of Bach and Mozart. Concertgoers can bring their own lawn chairs and coolers to set up the ideal viewing experience at the Del Mar Fairgrounds.
February 12–21
CA Craft Beer Week
Discover all the craft beer California has to offer through this collaboration among local and statewide breweries. AleSmith, Belching Beaver, Second Chance, and Societe are just a few of the local names participating in the 10-day fest, which will feature contests, competitions, and take-home beer packages. The kickoff event will also include special releases from your favorite brewers.
February 17–21
San Diego Bird Festival
Learn more about the birds in your backyard through webinars and online exhibits, as well as socially distanced field trips where attendees can meet on-site for live bird viewings. All proceeds of the event will support the conversion and sanctuary programs of the San Diego Audubon Society.
February 19
San Diego Museum of Art Virtual Display & Performance
SDMA’s Art of Elan explores photography and abstractions throughout the 20th century. The streamed exhibit will feature iconic work from acclaimed photographers paired with a live performance from clarinetist Joshua Rubin. The display will be streamed on SDMA’s YouTube channel at 7 p.m.
February 26
San Diego Symphony
The symphony’s upcoming Elegy and Serenades show is the second of their digital season. This month, the performance will feature the work of Carlos Simon, Mozart, and Tchaikovsky. Music director Rafael Payare will lead the orchestra in this show, which is dedicated to the lives lost to police brutality. Tune in to the live stream starting at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.