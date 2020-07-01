Wednesday, July 1
San Diego Blood Bank Blood Drives
San Diego County Credit Union will host mobile blood donations at its Encinitas, Santee, San Ysidro, and Sports Arena branches. Inventory is critically low, so every donation counts.
10 a.m.–3 p.m.
Saturday, July 4
Fireworks
View our list of fireworks shows around the county.
MoPA Opening
The Museum of Photographic Arts is reopening, and every guest will get a MoPA Shop gift with admission. The two exhibitions on view are Illusion: The Magic of Motion and Out of the Shadows: Contemporary Chinese Photography. Face masks and social distancing required.
11 a.m.–5 p.m., 1649 El Prado, Balboa Park
Four on the 4th: Ruck, Walk & Run for Independence
This virtual fun run benefits military service members and their families! Run on your favorite trail with the aid of USO music playlists, a rise-and-shine warm-up featuring Spartan World Champ Robert Killian, the national anthem sung by the USO Show Troupe, and a virtual celebration. Sign up as an individual, team, or sponsor and receive a USO T-shirt, downloadable bib, face mask, and medal. You can also text “Freedom” to 90990 to donate.
$35 per person to register, 7:30 a.m. Rise-and-shine warm-up on Facebook Live.
The Doggone Patriotic 5K
Dress in matching gear and walk or run this virtual 3.2 miles with your dog. The inaugural event benefits Pets for Vets, a nonprofit organization that connects military veterans with rescued dogs, cats, and even rabbits.
Smokin J’s BBQ’s Outdoor Pig Roast Fundraiser
Smokin J’s BBQ is hosting a pig roast and raising money for Future Farmers of America at Poway High School. The restaurant purchased a 250-pound hog that Poway student Jake Pierce raised but was unable to auction due to the pandemic. Head to Smokin J’s for fresh pork, a good cause, and socially distanced games of cornhole, giant Jenga, and paddle ball.
3:30 p.m., 14035 Midland Road, Poway; RSVP to smokinjspress@gmail.com.
Monday, July 6
San Diego Music Awards
The 29th annual SDMA will be virtual with nominated performers such as MDRN HSTRY, The Sleepwalkers, and David Maldonado, plus award presenters like Jason Mraz, Steve Poltz, Tim Flannery (former Padre!), and Bill Walton.
7 p.m. live via sandiegomusicawards.com
Friday, July 10
Del Mar Races Opening Day and Virtual Hats Contest
More than 20 local restaurants, hotels and casinos will screen the day’s 10-race card and serve signature drink specials (long live the Del Margarita!). Wager on the TVG app or at TVG.com. The 26th annual Opening Day Hats Contest will be virtual on Instagram and Twitter. The iconic contest is open to anyone who hashtags #DelMarHatsContest and tags @DelMarRacing in their photo.
Races start at 2 p.m.
Pride Flag Raising
Sycuan will be the first southern California tribal casino to raise a Pride flag on a tribal reservation. At the ceremony, there will be members from the Sycuan Tribal Council, The San Diego LGBT Community Center, and San Diego Pride. The San Diego Gay Men’s Chorus will perform.
9 a.m., Sycuan Casino Resort
Saturday, July 11
SD Loyal Soccer Season
Soccer fans can finally welcome the SD Loyal to the field. Download the app or sign up for updates and to learn more info about the games.
Saturday, July 11 and July 25
Drive-Through Food Distributions
Feeding San Diego, in partnership with the San Diego & Imperial Counties Labor Council, will host food distributions for the first 1,000 vehicles to arrive. Food will go directly in the trunk—no need to get out. If San Diego families and seniors cannot come by car, they can look here for a site near their home.
8:30 a.m., SDCCU Stadium, 9449 Friars Road, Mission Valley
Saturday, July 25
Bike for Humanity II
Bike for Humanity, a global initiative launched by Basketball Hall of Famer Bill Walton, is hosting the ElliptiGO Bike for Humanity II. The headliners are ultramarathon champion and three-time winner of Competitor Magazine’s Endurance Athlete of the Year Dean Karnazes, Boston (2014) and New York City (2009) Marathon champion and Olympic silver medalist Meb Keflezighi, and Walton himself. The event is a virtual bike ride where individuals can ride for up to two hours, and net proceeds benefit Free Bikes 4 Kidz (FB4K), No Kid Hungry, and The Rex Foundation.
Ongoing
Del Mar Live
Watch the horseracing on the TVG app or on TV: TVG Network, DirecTV 602, Dish Network 399, AT&T U-verse 672 (SD) 1671 (HD) and Verizon FiOS 315 (SD) 815 (HD).
Races every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from July 10 to September 7; first post at 2 p.m.
