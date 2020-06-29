The coronavirus pandemic has shuttered most of San Diego’s Fourth of July celebrations, but some cities in the county are confident that they can move forward with fireworks displays while safely social distancing. Here’s a list of locations where you can watch them.
At Home
The Big Bay Boom
The annual show has been canceled, but you can watch the TV special on Fox 5 San Diego from 8:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
El Cajon
Time: 9 p.m.
Price: Free
Location: John F. Kennedy Park, 1675 East Madison Avenue. The park itself is closed, and public gatherings at or near it are banned, but you can watch from the environs thanks to readily available street parking.
Poway
(Two displays)
Time: 9 p.m.
Price: Lake Poway parking: free for Poway residents, $11.50 for nonresidents
Locations: Poway High School, 15500 Espola Road (visible from Lake Poway) and Sportsplex USA Poway, 12349 McIvers Court.
Santee
(Two displays)
Time: 7–9:30 p.m.
Price: Free
Locations: Town Center Community Park, East 550 Park Center Drive; and West Hills Park, 8790 Mast Boulevard (Both locations are closed for social distancing; view from nearby)
Vista
Time: 9 p.m.
Price: $15 to enter Brengle Terrace Park; Vista residents only. Ticket purchases close July 3.
Location: Brengle Terrace Park, 1200 Vale Terrace Drive
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.