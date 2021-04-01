April 1
Opening Day Bites
Get ready for the Padres’ Opening Day with some downtown deals and specials. Check out Corner Chicken for game-day chicken sandwiches with the purchase of an AleSmith .394 San Diego Pale Ale. Barleymash is preparing for the big night with special dishes like loaded carne totchos and a jalapeño-cheddar hot dog. If you watch the game at El Cruce + 241 in Chula Vista, you can get a 10 percent discount off your bill. The taproom specializes in Baja brews and fish tacos. (Also make sure to read Troy Johnson's guide to dining at Petco Park on Opening Day.)
April 3
Spring into Julep
If you’re still due for some holiday festivities, spend Saturday morning at Julep for a pop-up celebration. It’s tea time meets happy hour in this family-friendly gathering, but the main event is the egg hunt, when kids get to search around with the Easter Bunny himself. While they hop, you can shop the retail vendors selling home goods and cocktail supplies.
1735 Hancock Street, Mission Hills
April 3–May 2
World of Orchids at San Diego Botanical Garden
Head to Encinitas to admire the colors and shapes at the first-ever World of Orchids showcase. The display is a colorful spring celebration that changes every time you visit. While you’re there, you can also explore the other gardens, which house over 5,000 plants. The exhibit is open from Wednesday to Monday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Purchase orchids of your own afterward at the marketplace, open only on weekends.
300 Quail Gardens Drive, Encinitas
April 8
UC San Diego César E. Chávez Celebration
In honor of civil rights activist César Chávez, UCSD is hosting a virtual event to start up a monthlong celebration of the Chicano movement. The kickoff event features a keynote from activist Cheech Marin, best known from the comedic duo Cheech and Chong. Marin will discuss his collection of Chicano art, contributions to film and comedy, and activism.
April 11–17
San Diego Humane Society’s Walk for Animals
Join San Diego Humane Society in its 27th annual Walk For Animals. Because the event has gone virtual this year, participants are encouraged to take walks wherever they feel best—a park, the beach, or your own backyard. The weeklong event is the biggest fundraiser for the shelter network, which cares for nearly 50,000 animals each year. Build a team or go solo to help them meet their $400,000 goal.
April 18 and 25
Boozy Tea Time at Estancia La Jolla
Get away to the gardens at Estancia for a boozy weekend tea time. Bottle service includes a selection of classy cocktails like the French 75, Aviation, or Étoile. You’ll also find tasty bites like bruschetta along with sweet treats like macarons, chocolate truffles, and berry tartlets. Snag your tickets for April 18 or 25 from 12 to 3 p.m.
9700 North Torrey Pines Road, La Jolla
April 29
Virtual Behavioral Health Event with Project Runway’s Tim Gunn
ewish Family Service is presenting “Making It Work,” featuring fashion icon Tim Gunn. Gunn will be speaking on his own experience with mental health and offer life lessons to promote awareness and advocacy. The event will be held over Zoom from 12 to 1 p.m.; ticket proceeds go toward the organization’s behavioral health efforts and services.
Multiple dates
La Valencia Springtime Tea
Toast to spring at the iconic “Pink Lady” hotel with brunch and tea service. La Valencia’s affair will offer award-winning teas and finger food such as quiche, scones, and mini pastries. Make a reservation and show up in your tea party attire any Thursday or Friday throughout April at 11 a.m.
1132 Prospect Street, La Jolla
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.