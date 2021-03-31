Opening Day is here. As a native, I’m not sure what happened to our baseball team. At some point it looked itself in the mirror, said “I can do this,” and then went out and signed every big name in baseball. Raised a few of its own young stars, too. Just call us the Yankees West. It’s a highly unexpected development, and we long-suffering fans are here for every minute of it.
Seating at Petco Park is limited due to the pandemic, and safety protocols are in place. As part of that, you’ll have to order food and drinks through the MLB Ballpark app for pickup or in-seat delivery. Eating at a Padres game has come a long way from the Hebrew National-and-a-Coors Light days. The team brought in a ton of iconic and emerging local restaurants, craft beers, wine, and cocktails.
And as we know, this year has been—and still is—hell on our local restaurants. So if you’re one of the lucky ones to make it to Opening Day or any game this season, try to put as much money as you possibly can into the local guys’ pockets. More local restaurants will be added as the season goes along (for instance, Texas brisket masters Grand Ole BBQ will land in the park in mid-April).
Here’s your guide to the local operators—and the stories of the local people behind them—serving local staples for the San Diego Padres’ 2021 season:
Tri-Tip Nachos @ Seaside Market
The legend of Solana Beach, California. Two brothers run a market right by the San Elijo Campgrounds—a great market, the kind where you can tell John and Pete Najjar have operable taste buds, have tasted great food, and then hoarded it all under one roof. But talk to any local and you’d think they’re a butcher shop, because their tri-tip—marinated in red wine, garlic, and a bit of honey—is all anyone talks about. It’s so popular they had to put up a kiosk in the parking lot that pumps it out all day so the rest of the market can function. Put it on chips with molten cheese, barbecue sauce, sour cream, and green onion.
Turkado @ Board & Brew
Ask any local kid who grew up swimming or surfing or juvenile-delinquenting at the bluffs of Del Mar where they ate lunch, and their answer is Board & Brew. A tiny little sandwich shop with giant, messy offerings. The Turkado is every lovely stereotype people have of Californians on good bread—lean white meat (turkey) under a verdant, cool abundance of mashed avocado. In New York, having that much avocado would cost you $40, a few bitcoins, and blood.
Grilled Fish Tacos @ Blue Water Grill
Buy your seafood from someone who’s got a sunburn. Someone who smells like SPF and bait. In San Diego, that’s the Braun brothers—Judd and Matt—who grew up in the working-class part of Ocean Beach. Their dad fished, they fished. They eventually poured their life savings into a tiny fish shop in Mission Hills, serving boat-fresh local catch and the best imported stuff on the market. Their fish tacos are simple-delicious.
Cheesesteak @ Gaglione Brothers
More brothers of the food. Joe, Andy, and Tony started with a small cheesesteak shop in a strip mall in Point Loma in 2004. They’ve got two shops now, and it’s hard to believe they’re not national. Good bread, shreds of beef, grilled onions, and that gooey tarp of American cheese or Cheez Whiz, depending on which side of the Philly tracks you fall. Theirs is so good because it’s tight. Whereas some cheesesteaks are spilling out and messy like me in a tight T-shirt, theirs is wrapped dense so you get all parts in each bite.
Single Bacon Cheeseburger @ Hodad’s
Mike “Bossman” Hardin was a legend, the patron saint of OB street punks. He built his burger joint on loud music, chaotic interior decor of bumper stickers and license plates, gigantic burgers with entire salads in them, and being an eminently admirable human who took care of local people. Before he passed in 2015, I spoke with him about his philosophy. The part that struck me was that he made it a point to hire kids whom others might pass up on in job interviews—kids who reminded him of himself growing up in OB. His son, Shane, runs the family business now, and their burgers are every bit as good as advertised on Guy Fieri’s show (Fieri came here in 2012 and the two became close friends).
Any Pizza @ Buona Forchetta
This husband-and-wife pizza shop, started in South Park in 2011, did it right from the start. Matteo Cattaneo and Alexa Kollmeier started with a wood-fired oven named “Sofia,” made from Italian clay, and every inch of the now-iconic oven was designed to make the perfect Neapolitan pizza. They hired world pizza champion Marcello Avitabile to helm it. And then the difference-maker: Cattaneo is a descendant of one of Italy’s most famed olive oil families (Farchioni, started in Umbria in 1780). Each olive oil crop has olives of varying quality—and his family sends him barrels of the very best, which Buona Forchetta drizzles liberally on just about everything.
Ice Cream Sandwich @ Baked Bear
Two childhood buddies from San Diego—Rob Robbins and Shane Stanger—started this concept, essentially doing for ice cream sandwiches what Ben & Jerry did for the scoop. Robbins’ dad is also a local icon—the co-creator of Milton’s deli in Carmel Valley (who created those famous Milton’s chips everyone has been living on during the pandemic). Choose a cookie (gooey butter cake, chocolate chip, sea salt peanut butter chocolate), an ice cream (toasted s'mores, butter brittle, vegan chocolate chip), and a topping (brownie bites, nutella, fudge). Even as a longtime native who’s partial to the Carnation malt with a wooden spoon, this just puts my nostalgic dessert hankerings to shame. Not every day you see a local ice cream sandwich company featured in Forbes.
Tequila Paloma @ Cutwater Spirits
Yuseff Cherney was one of the first local brewers to start tinkering with craft spirits back when he was with Ballast Point, launching Cutwater as a side project. Most San Diegans know the story by now. Ballast Point was sold to Constellation Brands (it’s now independently owned again), but they let him keep his spirits thing. Yuseff being Yuseff (the man is one motivated mad scientist), he was at the forefront of canned cocktails done right (good ingredients, craft as can be in a can) and sold it to Anheuser-Busch. He deserved every bit of that success, and could’ve just started following his favorite metal bands around the world (he’s a huge metalhead). But he’s still there, still innovating, still working his duff off. They just launched this Tequila Paloma in partnership with the Padres.
Surfin’ California Burrito @ Lucha Libre
Three more brothers for you. Diego, Jose Luis, and Maurillo Garcia (along with childhood buddy Joseph Stewart) opened Lucha Libre in 2008 in a tiny shop at the foot of Washington Street, in Middletown. They decorated their place in Mexican wrestling paraphernalia, painted the walls pink, hung disco balls—it looked like a glorious refuge for Mexican kitsch. They were featured on the TV show Man v. Food, and suddenly you could see the line waiting outside from the freeway. Their Surfin’ California Burrito is a bomber—steak, shrimp, fries, pico de gallo, Jack cheese, avocado, and chipotle sauce.
Coffee @ Ryan Bros Coffee
I’m not sure whether Petco scouted exclusively for brothers for their local food operations, but here’s another set. The Ryan Bros are a local coffee operation from Harry, Carmine, and Tom Ryan, who started their then-tiny coffee idea downtown in 1994. At the time they had only a six-pound roaster. They expanded to Barrio Logan in 2003, and now you can find them at the airport, ballpark, everywhere.
Tacos @ Miguel’s Cocina
In the ’60s, Mike Morton Sr. and his brothers owned a tiny liquor store in Point Loma (now Trader Mort’s). They used to watch the fishermen unload fresh swordfish at the docks. Mike and his wife decided to do something with that local catch. They took out a second mortgage on their house and opened Brigantine—a seafood restaurant. The couple toiled for years, surviving mostly on the late-night crowd (they stayed open until 2 a.m. while other restaurants were closed). Eventually, the family and their small chain of restaurants became local legend (their fish tacos at happy hour belong on any San Diegan’s bucket list). They opened the Mexican concept Miguel’s Cocina in 1982. They do good food—but the star of their show is that “white sauce”—a jalapeño cream sauce with heavy cream, sour cream, broth, butter, jalapeño, and Jack and cheddar cheese. It would make shoes taste delicious.
Ribs @ Phil’s BBQ
Legend has it that Phil Pace became so popular with his little shop in Mission Hills that the neighbors asked him to leave. I lived in the area around that time, and you could smell the meatsmoke from blocks away. Now anchored in Point Loma, Phil’s is more of a grilled-meats menu (don’t go expecting slow-smoked brisket), rubbed in spices, then slathered in his wildly popular barbecue sauce (since opening in 1998, he’s sold over a million gallons of it). If you walk away without ordering the ribs, turn immediately around and correct your transgression.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.