2
Remember the old saying, “No shoes, no service”? It doesn’t apply here. At the Julian Grape Stomp Festa, guests are encouraged to step on grapes sans footwear in honor of the old-world tradition the festival has been keeping alive for the past 26 years.
3
We’ll be playing and having fun with Weezer this summer—though instead of lounging on an island in the sun, we’re catching the LA-based rock band at Gallagher Square at Petco Park. Nab a separate ballgame ticket to watch the Padres play the SF Giants on the same day.
6
We're heading back to the 1940s with Paul Slade Smith’s The Angel Next Door, directed by David Ellenstein at the North Coast Repertory Theater running through October 1. All hallmarks of a screwball comedy make cameos in this new adaptation of Ferenc Molnár’s classic farce, Play at the Castle: romance, satire, wit, laughs, and even disaster.
6-11
Sip, savor, sunshine: the three S’s synonymous with the first-ever Del Mar Wine + Food Festival, a six-day culinary soirée featuring a phenomenal lineup of food and beverage experiences. Co- founded by SDM owners Troy and Claire Johnson, the event features luminaries like soccer star Alex Morgan, former NFL player Drew Brees, and surf legend Rob Machado. Those attending the fest will be in for a treat (or a hundred, but who’s counting?), and you’ll feel good knowing a portion of proceeds goes to Feeding San Diego, a nonprofit focused on ending hunger in our area. Bon appétit!
8
San Diego’s annual Festival of Beer is raising a glass in celebration of its 26th birthday. Here’s your chance to dig up your favorite acid-washed jeans, neon leotards, and anything with shoulder pads for an ’80s-inspired event in line with this year’s theme: Back to the Beer. Enjoy craft beer, classic IPAs, unique experimental brews, and food vendors. Plus, all of the proceeds go to San Diego Professionals Against Cancer to support cancer research and patient care programs.
9
Kick off the autumnal days ahead at the Belmont Park Fall Fest, which runs throughout September and October. Adult-friendly pours will flow at the beer garden, trick-or-treating is free for the kiddos, and live performances will keep the entire family entertained. The Pumpkin Plunge is also happening at the fest, giving kids the opportunity to dive for pumpkins or go for a dip at the historic Plunge Pool.
16
In La Jolla, Quint Gallery welcomes 40 new charcoal drawings by Ryan McGinness through October 28. The artist draws upon corporate logos and public iconography to examine the symbols that shape our modern understanding of the world.
22-24
The United States Marine Corps will be flying high at the Miramar Air Show, a striking sky performance showcasing a unique flight line experience, aerial solo acts, vintage aircraft and warbirds, a tech expo, and more. Admission, parking, and blanket seating are free, and tickets are not required to enjoy the event.
23
More than 20 craft distilleries, including 117 West, 619 Spirits, Copper Collar Distillery, and Cutwater Spirits, are gathering at Brick, an event venue in Liberty Station’s Arts District, to pour their favorite spirits and cocktails for the fifth annual San Diego Distillers Guild Fest. The event also includes food trucks and live tunes.
24-25
Seven stages, 75 musical performances. The Adams Avenue Street Fair returns to Normal Heights for its 41st year. The free two-day music festival features carnival rides, beer gardens and tastings, food, and hundreds of arts and crafts booths.
23-24
Flume, Underworld, FISHER, and Amelie Lens are a few of the big-name artists headlining this year’s CRSSD Festival, a two-day electronic music event. It takes place at Waterfront Park, where the booms and bass drops will pair perfectly with the dreamy sunsets and palm trees guarding the glistening bay.
24
San Diego Restaurant Week—local food lovers’ version of the Olympics—is here. Start saving your appetite for the 100-plus restaurants offering prix-fixe menus throughout the county. Meals start at $20 and reservations are recommended. The event runs through October 1. Dig in!
27-28
Dreaming of para-para-paradise? You just might find it at Snapdragon Stadium, where Coldplay makes a stop on their Music of The Spheres World Tour. Tickets are reaching three-digit price tags online, but never fear: A second show has been added. Snag a pair before both concerts are completely sold out.
