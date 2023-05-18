May 18–20
GI Film Festival
Held at the Museum of Photographic Arts, the GI Film Festival highlights films for and by American military service members and veterans, depicting their experiences—and though it’s been underway since Monday, there are still several interesting showings occurring before its Saturday finale. See feature-length movies The Gift and I Am Vanessa Guillen on Thursday, several narrative and documentary short films on Friday, and an awards ceremony on Saturday. | 1649 El Prado, Balboa Park
May 18–28
San Diego International Fringe Festival
This festival gives audience members a glimpse into a community of eccentric artists from all over the world, showcasing dance, comedy, theater, acrobatics, and more. Show entrance fees range from free to $10 and the majority of performances will be held at two Balboa Park locations: Centro Cultural de la Raza and the Marie Hitchcock Puppet Theatre. Most shows run for 45 to 60 minutes and attendees can purchase individual tickets or a multishow festival pass (for three, five, or 10 shows). | Balboa Park
May 20
La Jolla Half Marathon & Shores 5K
The La Jolla Half Marathon is a journey that will take racers from the Del Mar Fairgrounds through Torrey Pines State Park, with an eventual finish at La Jolla Cove. For those interested in the 5K option in lieu of the point-to-point half marathon, runners can race mostly downhill on the beautiful 3.1 mile stretch with luscious La Jolla views. Anyone interested in racing on Sunday can register here before Saturday morning’s deadline. | 2260 Jimmy Durante Boulevard, Del Mar
Kiwanis Ocean Beach Kite Festival
The oldest children’s kite festival in the world, this free event gives kids the chance to design, build, and fly their own kites alongside professionals from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. this Saturday at Robb Athletic Field. The 76th annual Ocean Beach Kite Festival also includes family-friendly games, live music, and a community fair. | 2525 Bacon Street, Point Loma
Island Vibe Music Festival
Held at Surf Sports Park in Del Mar, the annual Island Vibe Music Festival is a one-day cultural celebration of the Pacific Island regions of Polynesia, Micronesia, and Melanesia with musical performances, cultural dancers, a vendor village, art, apparel, food, and much more. Headliners for this year’s entertainment include Katchafire, Anahuea, Kapena, and CRSB. | 14989 Via De La Valle, Del Mar
Pupapalooza Dog Festival & Fundraiser
Second Chance Beer Company’s third annual dog festival and fundraiser takes place from 2 to 6 p.m. this Saturday at their Carmel Mountain location. The event will feature 20 local vendors slinging supplies for your pup, plus food trucks, live music, and adoptable dogs from The Animal Pad, the event’s nonprofit beneficiary. Pupapalooza is free to attend; however there are gold ($150) and silver ($125) VIP options that include professional pet photo sessions along with gift bags and drink tickets. | 15378 Avenue of Science, Carmel Mountain
SD Art Advisory Grand Opening Party
The free grand opening celebration for SD Art Advisory, a new fine art gallery located in Mission Hills, takes place this Saturday from 6 to 9 p.m. The party will coincide with the Art in the Hills art walk and banner contest and include works from local and international artists, plus cocktails, hors d'oeuvres, and live music. | 3977 Falcon Street, Mission Hills
Star Dust: From Bach to Bowie
The newest dance program from Complexions Contemporary Ballet celebrates the legacies of two musical legends at the San Diego Civic Theatre this Saturday at 7:30 p.m. The performance includes choreography set to the music of Johann Sebastian Bach and a ballet rock-opera tribute to Bowie featuring his greatest hits, including “Life on Mars” and “Changes.” The remaining tickets for Saturday night’s performance are limited and range from $21 to $92. | 1100 Third Avenue, Downtown
May 20–21
Fiesta Del Sol
This annual, weekend-long music and arts event is a sign that summer is on the way in Solana Beach. Held at Fletcher Cove from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday, the 42nd annual Fiesta Del Sol includes live music from local musicians, an arts and crafts fair, a beer and wine garden, and a children’s area with rides, games, and a climbing wall. | 111 South Sierra Avenue, Solana Beach
May 21
Vinters Wine Festival
The San Diego County Vintners Association hosts the Vintners Wine Festival at Bernardo Winery this Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. The event exclusively features San Diego County wines and includes unlimited wine tasting, charcuterie plates, live music, and a silent auction. | 13330 Paseo Del Verano Norte, Rancho Bernardo
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.