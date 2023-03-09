March 9-12
San Diego Latino Film Festival
Kicking off today with an opening night party at UCSD Park & Market, the San Diego Latino Film Festival has a lot in store for its 30th annual lineup. An 11-day celebration of cinema from the United States, Mexico, Colombia, Peru, and other Latin American countries, this festival will host screenings across the city, primarily at AMC Mission Valley and Digital Gym Cinema. There are also several special events, concerts, and exciting features happening now through March 19, including the Sabor Latino Food, Beer & Wine Festival this Saturday. | Citywide
The Cherry Orchard
This production of The Cherry Orchard revisits the classic tale of a Russian aristocrat’s return to her family estate, which will soon be auctioned away. While the story’s author, legendary playwright Anton Chekhov, dramatized cultural shifts in Russia at the turn of the 20th century, contemporary theater fans will still find timely resonance in this dramatic story of love, loss, and human nature. Previews have already begun, with opening night scheduled for this Saturday. The play will run through April 2 at the North Coast Repertory Theatre. | 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach
March 10
15th Annual ALS Golf Classic
Hit the links at Native Oaks Golf Club in North County to support the ALS Association, a nonprofit that raises funds and awareness for people diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). Larger donation packages for single golfers and foursomes come with 18 holes of golf, breakfast, lunch, and fun course activities. Register to participate here. | 14616 Woods Valley Road, Valley Center
March 10-12
Cherry Blossom Festival
This weekend, indulge in the Japanese tradition of hanami—literally, “flower-viewing”—and gaze at pastel pink sakura blooms at the Japanese Friendship Garden’s annual Cherry Blossom Festival. The event will feature a beer and sake garden, tea and dessert garden, cosplay contest, and several local food and product vendors, as well as live performances from taiko drummers, singers, and dancers. | 2215 Pan American Way East, Balboa Park
March 11
San Diego Leprechaun Run
Test the luck of the Irish by taking part in the San Diego Leprechaun Run 5K. Now in its fifth year, the race returns this Saturday from 9 to 11 a.m., sending thousands of green-clad runners through the streets of Pacific Beach. Little leprechauns are invited to run in the kids 1K. All participants will receive a Leprechaun Run t-shirt, finisher medal, and complimentary drink. | 912 Garnet Avenue, Pacific Beach
St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Festival
Celebrate the Emerald Isle a little early with the St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Festival, an annual all-day jubilee honoring Irish culture and community. The parade will begin its route at 10:30 a.m. on Fifth Avenue at Laurel Street and feature marching bands, Irish community groups, and equestrian units. The free, family-friendly festival takes place in Balboa Park along Sixth Avenue from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. It will include two stages with live entertainment, food booths serving Irish-inspired cuisine, and a beer garden brimming with Guiness. | Sixth Avenue & Laurel Street, Bankers Hill
March 11-12
Circle of Art
Showcasing the works of nearly 70 artists in various mediums including painting, photography, and ceramics, Circle of Art is the major annual fundraising event of educational nonprofit Basic Assistance to Students in the Community. Hosted at Christmas Circle Park in the center of Borrego Springs, all revenue from this two-day event will go towards projects and scholarships for the town's students. The show is free for the public to attend and will include several works for auction inspired by the surrounding Anza Borrego Desert. | Christmas Circle, Borrego Springs
March 12
Cheryl Tall: “Dramatis Personae”
Sparks Gallery unveils its newest exhibition, Cheryl Tall’s “Dramatis Personae,” at an opening reception this Sunday from 5 to 8 p.m. Tall crafts narrative sculptures and paintings that offer a colorful and layered commentary on human beings. A reflection of the exhibition’s title (Latin for “cast of characters”), Tall’s figures form a complex community with interactions on display for audiences to interpret. The exhibition will be on view through April 30, and those interested in attending the reception can RSVP here. | 530 6th Avenue, Gaslamp
Tenebrae
British choir Tenebrae—known for their theatrical live shows and an appearance on The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy movie soundtrack—touches down stateside for their debut performance in San Diego. The vocal ensemble shows off their dazzling harmonies and symphonic singing style at St. James by-the-Sea Episcopal Church in La Jolla. Tenebrae will be performing at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. this Sunday. | 743 Prospect Street, La Jolla
