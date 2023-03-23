March 23
Taste of Third
Craving a spring vacation? Tour through the diverse cuisine of downtown Chula Vista at the 27th annual Taste of Third. Attendees will check in at the corner of Third Avenue and Park Way and receive their food passport. From there, you can stroll around the neighborhood and check off all the international eats and drinks while jamming to live tunes from 4 to 8 p.m. | Third Avenue, Chula Vista
French Quarter in the Gaslamp Quarter Collaboration Dinner
The Pendry hotel’s executive sous chef Brandon Sloan teams up with chef Quinnton Austin of Louisiana Purchase to bring bayou flavors to Provisional Kitchen from 6 to 9 p.m. Their collaboration will give the Gaslamp Quarter a jolt of NOLA via a three course tasting menu featuring artisanal cocktails courtesy of Remy-Cointreau. Highlights on the menu include garlic chili-butter prawns, smoked pork belly, and breaded frog legs. The meal costs $85 per diner, and reservations can be made through OpenTable. | 425 5th Avenue, Gaslamp
March 23–25
Empower
Local contemporary ballet company The Rosin Box Project opens its 2023 season with a women-led program in celebration of Women's History Month. Titled Empower, the show includes three new works choreographed by the company’s resident artists Lauren Flower, Bethany Green, and Carly Topazio at the Light Box Theater in Liberty Station. There will be receptions following the performances on March 23 and 24, as well as a Q&A after the performance on March 25. Tickets can be purchased here. | 2590 Truxtun Road, Point Loma
March 24
Let’s Get Textural: Landscapes and Still Lifes with Henri Matisse and Richard Diebenkorn
This Friday, the Oceanside Museum of Art celebrates the works of Matisse and Richard Diebenkorn from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m in an event that’s part workshop and part happy hour. Participants will take inspiration from the works of Matisse and Diebenkorn to create their own masterpieces under the guidance of arts educator Robin Douglas. Artists of all experience levels are welcome, and the museum will provide all food, drinks, and art supplies. The workshop will cost $50 for members and $65 for visitors. | 704 Pier Way, Oceanside
March 25
San Diego Wave FC vs. Chicago Red Stars
Catch last year’s Golden Boot winner Alex Morgan, all-star defender Naomi Girma, and the rest of the San Diego Wave as they face off against superstar striker Mallory Pugh and the Chicago Red Stars at Snapdragon Stadium at 7 p.m. Opening their second season in the National Women’s Soccer League with an exciting matchup at home, the Wave aims to build upon the success from their debut season and compete for their first championship. Tickets can be purchased here. | 2101 Stadium Way, Mission Valley
Calienté Latin Music, Food, Spirits & Beer Fest
This Saturday afternoon festival will be a colorful celebration of Latino culture. Held at Ruocco Park from 1 to 6 p.m., the event will include a variety of Latin cuisine, beer, tequila, mezcals, and spirits, as well as several local vendors, musicians, and dancers. Tickets for general admission are on sale for $40 and include boozy beverage samples, while VIP costs an additional $5 and includes early entry starting at 1 p.m. | 585 Harbor Lane, Embarcadero
Community Over Competition
Local sewing studio Sew Loka, founded by Chicana fashion designer Claudia Rodríguez-Biezunski, celebrates their 10-year anniversary this Saturday from 12 to 9 p.m. The festivities include an art show featuring more than 30 local artists, plus a mural unveiling, live painting, a live podcast recording, screen printing, and record spinning. There will also be several musical performers and food from Quesadillas Lokaz and Cultura Rim Paste. | 213 Logan Avenue, Barrio Logan
Opens March 25
25 Million Stitches: One Stitch, One Refugee
Determined to draw attention to the rapidly rising refugee population worldwide, Korean-American fiber artist Jennifer Kim Sohn recruited 2,300 stitchers from all 50 US states and 37 countries to craft 2,000 embroidered panels. Each of the panels’ millions of hand-sewn stitches represents a displaced person. The traveling exhibition continues to grow with new stitches as it arrives at Mingei International Museum. | 1439 El Prado, Balboa Park
March 25–26
Mustache Bash
San Diego’s favorite funk fest will be held at the Port Pavilion on Broadway Pier this Saturday with four live music stages and plenty of funk, disco, and groovy good times. Guests are encouraged to dress in their favorite ’70s styles, and the day’s vintage soundtrack will include performances from Lee Fields, Yung Bae, and Blu DeTiger. The only remaining ticket options are for last chance and after party passes, so nab yours before it’s too late! If you can’t boogie over to Saturday's shindig, fear not—Mustache Bash will host a spinoff event the following day. Dubbed Sunday Funkday, the occasion features a performance from funk duo Tuxedo. | 1000 North Harbor Drive, Embarcadero
March 26
San Diego Half Marathon & 5K
Mapping a scenic route along San Diego’s waterfront and through downtown, the San Diego Half Marathon & 5K offers a lovely course for runners and spectators alike. The 5K run starts on Harbor Drive across from the San Diego Convention Center and finishes under the iconic sign in the Gaslamp Quarter. The 13.1-mile half marathon will start and end in the same place—albeit with a few more stops along the way. | 100 Park Boulevard, Downtown
March 26–April 2
San Diego Restaurant Week
The California Restaurant Association has recruited more than 100 restaurants in dozens of San Diego neighborhoods for an eight-day feast of dining deals and prix-fixe menus. Now in its 20th year, San Diego Restaurant Week celebrates the county’s extensive food culture, and participating eateries offer everything from fine dining to quick counter-serve treats. | Citywide
